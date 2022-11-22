ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossville, GA

wrganews.com

51-year-old arrested for felony Burglary & Criminal Damage to Property Charges

According to Floyd County Jail Records, 51-year-old James Edward Brookshire was arrested by the Floyd County Police department on Monday for entering a home on Maple Road and then living there without permission. Officers stated that a walkthrough of the home revealed that Brookshire had allegedly broken every window in the residence. Brookshire is being charged with felony charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal damage to property charge.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Officials looking for missing child in Catoosa County

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 13-year-old Logan Jordan Mason. CCSO says Logan is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, about 5' 0" tall and 85 pounds. Officials say Logan was last seen on Thanksgiving afternoon in...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for November 24

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016096 – 633 Camp Jordan Pkwy – Miscellaneous– A party requested to speak with officers to complain about being told to stop panhandling in the area by police on a previous day. He was advised to stop panhandling and to move along.
EAST RIDGE, TN
wcluradio.com

Bennett released from jail following bond reduction

GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
GLASGOW, KY
Shelby Reporter

CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth

CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
CALERA, AL
smokesignalsnews.com

Pickens arrest activity Nov. 6 -13

The first full week of November saw 16 arrests on various charges with the majority being made by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. Georgia State Patrol at Jasper made two arrests while the Jasper Police Department made one. The majority of the arrests related to previous court issues; however, there were two assault related arrests and two obstruction cases and surprisingly compared to previous weeks there was only one driving related incident.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Looking for Person of Interest in Monday Homicide

On November 21, East Ridge Police Department was dispatched to an address in the 4000 block of Spriggs Street on an unknown trouble call. The caller told police their was a body in the closet and he thought the boyfriend of the victim had killed her. Officers located a deceased female inside the residence and are working the incident as a criminal homicide.
WDEF

Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction

UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
weisradio.com

Arrest Files For Tuesday, November 22nd

Katlyn Cantrell, 21 of Rome, GA was arrested on November 21st at 11:42 PM, and then released November 22nd at 12:50 AM. No charges were listed by the Centre Police Department. Lawrence Moline, 41 of Cedar Bluff was arrested November 21st at 7:57 PM, charged with theft of property 4th degree, and public intoxication by the Centre Police Department.
ROME, GA
WDEF

Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests November 14-20

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

McMinn County Attorney suspended from practicing

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has increased the suspension of an attorney in McMinn County, saying the original punishment was not severe enough. Joseph H. Crabtree, Jr. has been suspended from the practice of law for three years in Tennessee. A Hearing Panel originally suspended him...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

One dead after Franklin County crash on Sunday night

Franklin County, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a crash in Franklin County on Sunday night. The crash happened on Robinson Creek Road and David Crockett Parkway W. While turning left onto David Crockett Parkway the THP says that Phyllis Walker turned her Ford Escape into oncoming traffic while traveling the wrong direction. A woman driving westbound in a Ford Transit on David Crockett Parkway hit Walker's Ford Escape head on.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN

