Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Related
WTVCFOX
Marion County jury finds Alabama man not guilty in Jasper man's shooting death
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A jury in Marion County has found a man accused in the death of a Jasper man not guilty on all charges. Marion County Criminal Court confirmed the jury acquitted 29-year-old James Hunter Scott last week at the end of his trial. Back in March...
wrganews.com
51-year-old arrested for felony Burglary & Criminal Damage to Property Charges
According to Floyd County Jail Records, 51-year-old James Edward Brookshire was arrested by the Floyd County Police department on Monday for entering a home on Maple Road and then living there without permission. Officers stated that a walkthrough of the home revealed that Brookshire had allegedly broken every window in the residence. Brookshire is being charged with felony charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal damage to property charge.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Missing Child
Catoosa County authorities are asking for help from the public in finding a missing 13-year-old boy. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Logan Jordan Mason was last seen on Thursday at about 1 p.m. in the area of State Line Road and Biscayne Boulevard. Logan is...
WTVCFOX
Officials looking for missing child in Catoosa County
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 13-year-old Logan Jordan Mason. CCSO says Logan is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, about 5' 0" tall and 85 pounds. Officials say Logan was last seen on Thanksgiving afternoon in...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 24
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016096 – 633 Camp Jordan Pkwy – Miscellaneous– A party requested to speak with officers to complain about being told to stop panhandling in the area by police on a previous day. He was advised to stop panhandling and to move along.
wcluradio.com
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
Shelby Reporter
CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth
CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
smokesignalsnews.com
Pickens arrest activity Nov. 6 -13
The first full week of November saw 16 arrests on various charges with the majority being made by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. Georgia State Patrol at Jasper made two arrests while the Jasper Police Department made one. The majority of the arrests related to previous court issues; however, there were two assault related arrests and two obstruction cases and surprisingly compared to previous weeks there was only one driving related incident.
WTVCFOX
Recognize him? Search underway for man who fired shots outside Dalton bar
DALTON, Ga. — Police in Dalton need your help identifying a man who opened fire outside a bar over the weekend. No one was hurt. Police say the incident happened shortly after a fight at the Tenoch Urban Kitchen & Bar on North Hamilton Street in the early morning hours Sunday.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Looking for Person of Interest in Monday Homicide
On November 21, East Ridge Police Department was dispatched to an address in the 4000 block of Spriggs Street on an unknown trouble call. The caller told police their was a body in the closet and he thought the boyfriend of the victim had killed her. Officers located a deceased female inside the residence and are working the incident as a criminal homicide.
WDEF
Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction
UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
weisradio.com
Arrest Files For Tuesday, November 22nd
Katlyn Cantrell, 21 of Rome, GA was arrested on November 21st at 11:42 PM, and then released November 22nd at 12:50 AM. No charges were listed by the Centre Police Department. Lawrence Moline, 41 of Cedar Bluff was arrested November 21st at 7:57 PM, charged with theft of property 4th degree, and public intoxication by the Centre Police Department.
WTVCFOX
Chase of wanted felon in Chattanooga ends with patrol vehicle, 2 others damaged, arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A chase of a wanted felon in Chattanooga Sunday night ended with the suspect in custody, an officer hurt, and 3 vehicles damaged, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened a little after 5:30 p.m., when an officer noticed the vehicle of a wanted suspect, 28-year-old...
WDEF
Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
64-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash in Franklin County
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on David Crockett Parkway at Robinson Creek Road.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests November 14-20
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
McMinn County Attorney suspended from practicing
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has increased the suspension of an attorney in McMinn County, saying the original punishment was not severe enough. Joseph H. Crabtree, Jr. has been suspended from the practice of law for three years in Tennessee. A Hearing Panel originally suspended him...
WTVCFOX
Major house fire injures one, kills pet, poses challenge for Dunlap firefighters Monday
DUNLAP, Tenn. — A fire that destroyed a home in Dunlap injured a resident, killed a family pet, and posed unusual logistical challenges for firefighters early Monday morning. A post on the Dunlap Fire Department's Facebook page says the fire happened in the early morning hours Monday at a home on East Ridge Road.
fox17.com
One dead after Franklin County crash on Sunday night
Franklin County, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a crash in Franklin County on Sunday night. The crash happened on Robinson Creek Road and David Crockett Parkway W. While turning left onto David Crockett Parkway the THP says that Phyllis Walker turned her Ford Escape into oncoming traffic while traveling the wrong direction. A woman driving westbound in a Ford Transit on David Crockett Parkway hit Walker's Ford Escape head on.
WTVCFOX
'Thanksgiving without a home:' Local groups serve dinner to former Budgetel residents
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Thanksgiving, a mother of 4 gathers boxes of food donated by the Homeless Coalition and Silverdale Baptist Church at a local Super 8 Inn. “It’s very hard on my kids because we always had a home like, we'd never been through nothing like this before" says the former Budgetel resident.
Comments / 0