Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Repeat DUI suspect arrested in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police say they arrested a woman for her fourth DUI arrest in the last three months. The Chico Police Department said at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, employees at Sierra Nevada reported a woman had just left and was possibly intoxicated. Police say they pulled 63-year-old Gail Hemmingsen...
actionnewsnow.com
Vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Paradise sends two to the hospital
PARADISE, Calif. - A mother and her child were transported to a local hospital following a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on the Skyway Friday. At approximately 4:53 p.m., officers with the Paradise Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the crosswalk in front of the Skyway Antiques Mall.
actionnewsnow.com
Good Samaritan killed while trying to help crash victim on I-5 in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A good Samaritan was killed on Thanksgiving while trying to help a crash victim on Interstate 5 in Shasta County. The chain reaction crash killed two people. Northbound I-5 was closed for several hours while officers cleared the wreckage. The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in shooting near Chico business arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Officers have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting near a Chico business at the beginning of the month. Officers said a man was shot in the arm on the 1300 block of Longfellow Avenue, near East 1st Avenue, on Nov. 7. The suspect took off...
krcrtv.com
Chico felon arrested in connection to shooting in early November
CHICO, Calif. — The SWAT team was used to arrest a wanted violent felon on Wednesday in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department (CPD). On Nov. 7 just after 8:30 p.m., police received a call about a shooting on Longfellow Ave., where a victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville Police investigating deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Oro Dam Boulevard
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead Friday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard. A silver Ford pickup was seen at the scene of the accident with a dent on the front end.
krcrtv.com
Chico woman arrested for DUI after pursuit on Wednesday night
CHICO, Calif. — After causing a commotion at a local restaurant and leading local officers on a pursuit through Chico on Wednesday night, a local woman was arrested for driving under the influence—for the fourth time in three months. Officers were called to the Sierra Nevada Restaurant at...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle vs vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson results in two fatalities
ANDERSON, Calif. - 8:30 P.M UPDATE - A CHP officer confirmed with Action News Now that there were two fatalities in the crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson. Action News Now is currently working to get more information regarding the crash confirmed by the CHP. At approximately 5:36 p.m. on...
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder in Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a 32-year-old developmentally disabled man in Chico in 2017, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 26-year-old Jason Jackson was sentenced for the murder of Travis Robertson on Oct. 1, 2017,...
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters lay hose around Deer Fire in Jarbo Gap area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 10:40 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have a hose around the Deer Fire in the Jarbo Gap area. The fire burned about an acre of vegetation. Crews will remain at the scene for a couple of hours to get full containment. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the fire...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver uninjured after rollover crash, vehicle fire at Wicks Corner on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was uninjured after a rollover crash at Wicks Corner north of Oroville Wednesday night. At approximately 7 p.m., crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit along with officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle rollover at Wicks Corner where Highway 149 and Highway 70 interchange.
Woman killed in Yuba City car crash, 2 more hospitalized
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say two cars crashed westbound on Bridge Street, with one female passenger dying from her injuries. The crash happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m. It involved a Ford E350 with a driver and passenger and a Toyota Rav 4 with a driver and at least two passengers.
Yuba City man dies after crashing into back of semi-truck in Sutter County
WILSON, Calif. — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a semi-truck near Wilson on Monday night. The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Highway 99 at Wilson Road, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol. A semi-truck with an empty trailer was driving southbound on Highway...
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man dies in Highway 99 crash Monday night
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man died after a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday night, according to the CHP. The CHP said a black SUV was traveling south in the second lane of Highway 99 around 9:30 p.m. and was approaching Wilson Road. A semi-truck...
Parts of Sutter County without power after vehicle crashes into power pole
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been affected in parts of Sutter County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Thursday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. The accident occurred in the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue and forced a road closure between Highway 20 and the 1500 block of Acacia […]
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving at the station with family
CHICO, Calif. - This Thanksgiving, many people are taking the day off to celebrate the gathering of family and friends. However, for first responders it can seem like another day on the job serving and protecting the community. Despite working this holiday, Action News Now spoke with local firefighters on...
itsecuritywire.com
California County Reports Data Breach That Involved Personal Information
The County of Tehama, California, has begun notifying employees, recipients of services, and affiliates that their personal information may have been compromised as a result of a data breach. According to Tehama County, the incident was discovered on April 9, but it took until August 19 to conclude that Personally...
actionnewsnow.com
Donated Christmas tree arrives in Red Bluff after vandalism killed city's historic living tree
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The city of Red Bluff welcomed a new Christmas tree Tuesday to replace the tree that died due to vandalism. The fresh cut tree was donated by Sierra Pacific Industries and was cut from the forest near Shingletown. The tree was trucked in and set up...
actionnewsnow.com
North State Shelter Team hopes to submit revised homeless campsite plan before 2023
CHICO, Calif. - New plans for a low-cost campsite are taking shape near the Chico airport. The location of the proposed site is about a 10-minute walk from shopping centers and near Eaton and Cohasset Rd. campground provided by the city. The North State Shelter Team wants to provide a temporary site to help people establish a rental history.
Comments / 0