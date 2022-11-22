ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' updated RB depth chart without Melvin Gordon

By Jon Heath
 2 days ago
The Denver Broncos cut running back Melvin Gordon on Monday in a move that will shake up the team’s backfield depth chart.

Denver also lost running back Chase Edmonds to a high ankle sprain this week, making the team even thinner at the position.

So where does that leave the Broncos’ backfield?

Right now, Latavius Murray is the team’s starter by default, a role he will presumably hold for the rest of the season. The only other healthy running back on the 53-man roster right now is Marlon Mack, so he will serve as the RB2 at least this week.

Going forward, Mike Boone will be eligible to return from injured reserve next week, and Edmonds figures to factor into the rotation once he returns from his injury. For the moment, though, fantasy football managers should expect a heavy dose of Murray with Mack mixed in.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Broncos elevate running back Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad this week. Denver might also consider adding a free agent or poaching a RB off another team’s practice squad. Even if the Broncos do make a move at the position, though, Murray is the clear leader in Denver’s backfield going forward.

