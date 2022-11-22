2024 four-star athlete reveals top 10

Daniel Hill is a 2024 four-star, 6-foot-2, 220-pound athlete from Meridian, Mississippi, where he plays for Meridian High School. The Meridian Wildcats finished the 2022 season 4-5 as they failed to make the playoffs.

Hill recently released his top-10 list and the LSU Tigers made the list as well as Florida State, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon and Mississippi State. Hill has no Crystal Ball projections at this time, but Alabama is a 78% favorite to land him per On3.

LSU’s 2024 recruiting class currently has eight commitments and ranks as the No. 1 class in the country. Hill stars on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats as he plays running back and wide receiver on offense and linebacker on defense.

He has the size and the skills to play on either side of the ball at the next level. Hill would be a very nice edition to the Tigers 2024 class.

