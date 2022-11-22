Read full article on original website
Doug
4d ago
The Dean should expel them for Misconduct. The student violated the rules by bringing a drink on the bus and should be disciplined. Once again the perpetrator escalated the incident causing the Police to arrest them and then cry discrimination. This constant state of protest for a perceived grievance is disruptive to good order and discipline and thy should be suspended. What are these engineers going to do in the real world.
17-Year-Old Charged After Noose Discovered In Locker Room At High School In Tolland County
A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to an incident in which a noose was found in a boys' locker room at a high school in Connecticut. The noose was discovered in Tolland County at the RHAM High School located in Hebron on Friday, Nov. 18. The noose, commonly associated...
Candidates selected for Paulo Freire Charter School board of trustees following mass resignation
CHICOPEE — Following a disagreement where half the board of trustees for the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School resigned last month, five remaining members unanimously voted to add two more members to the board. The school’s governance board recommended to the full board in a meeting Tuesday the...
Teen facing charges after noose found in Hebron school
HEBRON, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after a noose was found in Hebron's RHAM High School last week, state police said Thursday. The noose was found in the boy's locker room last Friday morning, prompting the staff member at the school to immediately take it down. Concerned...
Woman, Man Become Combative With Troopers After Burglary In Mansfield, Police Say
A woman and man are facing charges after a burglary and fight with officers in Connecticut. At around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, troopers from Troop C in Tolland responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a residence on Middle Turnpike, in Mansfield. The reporting party...
Daily Collegian
UMass falls short in Friendship Four with tie against Quinnipiac
BELFAST, Northern Ireland — The Massachusetts hockey team fell short of taking the Belpot trophy back to Amherst after tying Quinnipiac, 2-2, and not finding the back of the net in the shootout. The No. 17 Minutemen (7-5-2, 3-5-0 Hockey East) through 40 minutes fell behind the No. 4...
Daily Collegian
UMass hockey pre-show vs UMass Lowell
The Massachusetts hockey team takes on UMass Lowell on Friday at 7 p.m. for the first game of the Friendship Four tournament. No. 17 UMass just snapped its five game losing skid against the University of New Hampshire and will look for another game in the win column. The No. 14 River hawks (8-5-0, 5-3-0 Hockey East) will be a tough matchup for the Minutemen (6-5-1, 2-5-0 HEA), as most conference games have shown. Aaron Bohlinger and Taylor Makar are both back in UMass’ lineup, which should help ease the burden on freshmen.
Suspect arrested in connection with Wilbraham Big Y gun incident
Wilbraham Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident at the Boston Street Big Y on Tuesday.
westernmassnews.com
Police: gun pulled, man arrested during fight at Chicopee football game
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - During the Chicopee Comp-Chicopee High football game, a fight between two men in the stands resulted in a gun reportedly being pulled. There were frightening moments for fans in the stands during a local football game on Thursday. Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne told Western Mass News that one man is in custody after an argument between two men turned violent when police said one man was reportedly hit with a gun during a fight.
Daily Collegian
UMass defeats UMass Lowell 2-1 in Friendship Four matchup
BELFAST, Northern Ireland — Games between the Massachusetts hockey team and UMass Lowell almost always go down to the wire, and No. 17 UMass (7-5-1, 3-5-0 Hockey East) coach Greg Carvel is all too familiar with that. That’s why he didn’t do any preparation for Quinnipiac or Dartmouth.
whdh.com
Autopsy shows man found dead in NH suffered blunt impact injuries, death was homicide
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - An autopsy completed on the body of Robert Prest, 83, who was found dead in his home on Center Road in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire on Wednesday shows he died of blunt impact head injuries and that his manner of death of was homicide, officials announced Friday.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on Route 395
A Massachusetts man was released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on a busy interstate highway. According to Connecticut State Police, on Thursday, just before 5:30 a.m., Troop D in Danielson received multiple 911 calls reporting a black SUV, displaying a Massachusetts registration, traveling southbound, at a high rate of speed, in the northbound lanes of I-395, in Plainfield.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man Early Monday Morning
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Beaver Terrace Circle for a disturbance at 12:43 a.m. on Monday, November 21. After officers arrived, a man “continued yelling and causing a disturbance, and lunged at one of the officers,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Police arrested...
Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
mynbc5.com
Vermont man goes on 48 hour 'crime spree' before being arrested, officials say
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man was arrested this morning after going on a 48-hour-long "crime spree" that saw him allegedly stealing vehicles, breaking into businesses and injuring a person. Burlington police said 38-year-old David Oleson was allegedly involved in a pursuit with police in Orange, Massachusetts, on Monday...
wshu.org
Issues of tribal membership and curator experience in complaint over Springfield museum exhibit
The temporary photo exhibit "We're Still Here" profiles 11 people from different Native American tribes who live in the region. It's in the Springfield Science Museum's Native American Hall, adjacent to a longstanding central display showing Native American culture from hundreds of years ago. In the Native American Hall at...
State DPH offers $75 gift cards for COVID shots in Vaccine Equity Initiative
After two years of encouraging Massachusetts residents to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and its variants, the state Department of Public Health is upping its game and offering $75 gift cards to residents accepting a COVID booster, or in some cases getting their very first vaccine. The DPH, working...
Southwick health director announces resignation after half a year in office
SOUTHWICK — Southwick is seeking a new health director after current Health Director Alex White recently informed the Select Board that he will resign from the position after Dec. 31. White said Wednesday that he is leaving the position to “pursue other opportunities in public health,” but that he...
Daily Collegian
UMass storms back late and holds Drake scoreless in OT to win 100-83
The Massachusetts women’s basketball team completed what some might say was an unthinkable comeback. Drake dominated the latter halves of play, with a 10 point lead over UMass (5-1) with one minute to play in the third. The Bulldogs (2-2) even had a two point lead with 33 seconds in the game.
State seeks feedback on proposed changes to public access in Ware River watershed system
State officials will convene a meeting on Nov. 29 in Barre where they will hear comments and answer questions on proposed changes to policies governing public access to the Ware River watershed system. The watershed is part of a system that provides potable water to 3.1 million people, primarily in...
