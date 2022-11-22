ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug
4d ago

The Dean should expel them for Misconduct. The student violated the rules by bringing a drink on the bus and should be disciplined. Once again the perpetrator escalated the incident causing the Police to arrest them and then cry discrimination. This constant state of protest for a perceived grievance is disruptive to good order and discipline and thy should be suspended. What are these engineers going to do in the real world.

FOX 61

Teen facing charges after noose found in Hebron school

HEBRON, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after a noose was found in Hebron's RHAM High School last week, state police said Thursday. The noose was found in the boy's locker room last Friday morning, prompting the staff member at the school to immediately take it down. Concerned...
HEBRON, CT
Daily Collegian

UMass falls short in Friendship Four with tie against Quinnipiac

BELFAST, Northern Ireland — The Massachusetts hockey team fell short of taking the Belpot trophy back to Amherst after tying Quinnipiac, 2-2, and not finding the back of the net in the shootout. The No. 17 Minutemen (7-5-2, 3-5-0 Hockey East) through 40 minutes fell behind the No. 4...
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass hockey pre-show vs UMass Lowell

The Massachusetts hockey team takes on UMass Lowell on Friday at 7 p.m. for the first game of the Friendship Four tournament. No. 17 UMass just snapped its five game losing skid against the University of New Hampshire and will look for another game in the win column. The No. 14 River hawks (8-5-0, 5-3-0 Hockey East) will be a tough matchup for the Minutemen (6-5-1, 2-5-0 HEA), as most conference games have shown. Aaron Bohlinger and Taylor Makar are both back in UMass’ lineup, which should help ease the burden on freshmen.
LOWELL, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police: gun pulled, man arrested during fight at Chicopee football game

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - During the Chicopee Comp-Chicopee High football game, a fight between two men in the stands resulted in a gun reportedly being pulled. There were frightening moments for fans in the stands during a local football game on Thursday. Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne told Western Mass News that one man is in custody after an argument between two men turned violent when police said one man was reportedly hit with a gun during a fight.
CHICOPEE, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass defeats UMass Lowell 2-1 in Friendship Four matchup

BELFAST, Northern Ireland — Games between the Massachusetts hockey team and UMass Lowell almost always go down to the wire, and No. 17 UMass (7-5-1, 3-5-0 Hockey East) coach Greg Carvel is all too familiar with that. That’s why he didn’t do any preparation for Quinnipiac or Dartmouth.
AMHERST, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on Route 395

A Massachusetts man was released on bond after reportedly speeding while driving the wrong way on a busy interstate highway. According to Connecticut State Police, on Thursday, just before 5:30 a.m., Troop D in Danielson received multiple 911 calls reporting a black SUV, displaying a Massachusetts registration, traveling southbound, at a high rate of speed, in the northbound lanes of I-395, in Plainfield.
PLAINFIELD, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Collegian

UMass storms back late and holds Drake scoreless in OT to win 100-83

The Massachusetts women’s basketball team completed what some might say was an unthinkable comeback. Drake dominated the latter halves of play, with a 10 point lead over UMass (5-1) with one minute to play in the third. The Bulldogs (2-2) even had a two point lead with 33 seconds in the game.
AMHERST, MA

