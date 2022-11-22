Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
WLOS.com
Thanksgiving travel: Asheville area roadways jammed with holiday drivers
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — According to AAA, more than 1.5 million North Carolinians will be hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday and traveling 50 miles or more over the next few days. That's an increase over last year and the most travelers since before the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s...
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate moped crash, troopers say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a moped crash. That's according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, on Financial Boulevard, near Woodbine Road. According to troopers, a moped driver was traveling on Financial Boulevard, when they...
tribpapers.com
City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor
Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
One dead after crash in Oconee County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that one person is dead after another Thanksgiving Day crash in the Upstate. The crash happened when the driver in the single vehicle wreck lost control on a curve in Oconee County.
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to forest fire in Pickens County, official says
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a forest fire in Central, according to Pickens County Emergency Services Director. Officials said the 3-acre forest fire on Robinson Bridge Road was caused by powerlines that fell. At this time, the fire has been contained and crews are working to...
WLOS.com
Small business owners notice increase in customers with record-breaking shopping projected
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — While concerns of inflation loom, the National Retail Federation (NRT) projects this could be a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend. N.R.T projects 166.3 million Americans will be out shopping through Cyber Monday. Traditionally, Black Friday shoppers gravitate to major retailers offering up deep discounts, but...
tribpapers.com
Buncombe Reviews Affordable Housing Policy
Asheville – Buncombe County’s Community Development Division Manager Matt Cable updated the commissioners on staff’s work on revising guidelines for awarding funds via its Affordable Housing Services Programs (AHSP). Staff is looking at seven programs through which the county avails funding for affordable housing. One of these, the Administrative Support Program, is something staff will be seeking approval to create.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House Competition (Asheville NC)
Some of my fondest Christmas memories growing up took place in Asheville NC, where my parents would often take our family to see the awesome gingerbread houses at the Omni Grove Park Inn.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — AdventHealth receives approval from the North Carolina Health Department to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a report released earlier this year, state leaders determined Buncombe County is in need of 67 acute care hospital beds by 2024. The new AdventHealth hospital will be located in the Enka Center off Smokey Park Highway and will include in-patient, surgical, labor and emergency care.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies 19-year-old killed in crash on Thanksgiving
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle collision near Walhalla that resulted in the death of a man. This collision occurred at approximately 5 p.m. on Poplar Springs Road near Walhalla. Troopers said the driver was heading north on Poplar Springs...
WLOS.com
Patrol cars to flash blue lights Thanksgiving Eve to warn against impaired driving
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain patrol cars will light up the night on Thanksgiving Eve. It’s a new concept meant to illuminate an important message. The new initiative is meant to send a strong public safety message not to drink and drive, or speed, especially on Thanksgiving Eve.
thesmokies.com
The real Polar Express train ride in NC, an honest review
Bryson City, a small town located in Western North Carolina, is home to the Great Smoky...
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
avlwatchdog.org
Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
wspa.com
US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy
ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
WLOS.com
AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
nctripping.com
NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)
The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
