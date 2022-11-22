Read full article on original website
U.S. will play Iran for a place in the knockout stage at the FIFA World Cup
The World Cup is almost a week old, and the U.S. men's national soccer team is still in it. U.S. players even upended - or ended up tying England. It's been a dramatic tournament so far, upsets and political protests. NPR's Tom Goldman joins us. Hi there, Tom. TOM GOLDMAN,...
U.S. forward Tim Weah scores the team's only goal in its World Cup opener
Anticipation is building for tomorrow's World Cup match between the U.S. and England, a legendary country in men's soccer. But many American fans are still looking back, replaying the opening match against Wales and the scintillating lone goal by the U.S. scored by forward Tim Weah. It made him an instant star, even though he may not be the most famous person in his own family. From Doha, Qatar, NPR's Tom Goldman reports.
U.S. takes on England in the World Cup after it tied Wales in group play
The United States men's soccer team took on powerhouse England at the World Cup today. The Americans looked nervous in the opening minutes, but quickly became more confident, matching their opponents stride for stride. And the final score reflected just that. It was a 0-0 draw, the first in World Cup history for the U.S. men. NPR's Tom Goldman is in Doha, Qatar. He was at the stadium. And, Tom, both teams had their chances to score. Tell us what stood out to you today.
Iranians feel conflicted about watching the World Cup amid protests at home
Iranians have conflicted views over how to watch their soccer team in the World Cup happening right across the waters of the Persian Gulf. Iran's in the third month of massive anti-government demonstrations, and protesters led by women are being killed and jailed. At the tournament, Iran plays Wales today and the U.S. Tuesday. But some feel like it's not the right time to cheer on the team, at least not the same way as in the past. NPR's Peter Kenyon reports on the reactions from outside and inside Iran.
Lionel Messi's goal revives Argentina's World Cup hopes
LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi came up with another crucial goal for Argentina in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday that ignited the team's World Cup chances. Messi took a touch from Angel Di Maria's pass across the face of the area and drove a low shot from 25 meters (yards) into the bottom corner in the 64th minute.
For Tim Weah, a World Cup goal capped a family journey. Now he's ready for England
DOHA, Qatar- Anticipation is building for today's World Cup match between the U.S. and England, a titan of men's soccer. Many American fans, though, are still looking back — replaying the opening 1-1 draw against Wales and the scintillating lone goal for the U.S., scored by forward Tim Weah. It made him an instant star, though he still may not be the most famous person in his own family.
Why some Brazilians won't be wearing their national soccer colors for the World Cup
RIO DE JANEIRO — It's probably the most recognized soccer shirt out there: the canary yellow with bright green trim. Brazil has worn it during all five of its record World Cup titles. But at home, the national colors have been steeped in controversy ever since far-right President Jair Bolsonaro adopted them as the emblem of his brand of nationalist politics.
The U.S. ties England in a scoreless World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. men's team tied England in a scoreless game at the World Cup on Friday. Considering the British team is among the favorites to win the entire tournament, it's an impressive performance from Team USA, which debuted one of its youngest World Cup teams ever in its return this year after failing to qualify for the tournament in 2018.
Encore: A migration journey involves whether to look back or not
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Spanish). MIGUEL MACIAS, BYLINE: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: They talk about the family, whatever is happening in her life. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Spanish). MACIAS: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: And some years ago, Miguel, who is a senior producer for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, started a documentary project, and he asked...
Blocking climate migration becomes a winning platform for far-right political parties
All over the world, climate change is fueling migration, and blocking that migration has become a winning platform for far-right political parties. For the last couple weeks, we've been following these trends through one route that many people take, from Senegal to Morocco to Spain. Well, now to get a...
Soccer or football? The discussion over the name of the sport is highly charged
Should it be soccer or football? It's a highly charged question as the U.S. plays England in the World Cup this afternoon. Scrolling through Twitter as the U.S. played its first match of this World Cup campaign against Wales, it didn't take long to find some mean tweets aimed at American soccer fans - things such as...
How masks became a habit in Mexico City
REINA LOPEZ: (Non-English language spoken). PERALTA: "They tell us that the danger is over," she says, "but it's not true." During the pandemic, she saw neighbors and family members die. She says this pandemic is not over. And who knows? Maybe there's even some other virus lurking. LOPEZ: (Through interpreter)...
