ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

Comments / 5

Related
12 News

2 adults found dead in car near Goodyear, MCSO said

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people who were found in a car west of Goodyear. The two adults were found deceased Friday morning in a car parked near MC-85 and Cotton Lane, deputies said. MCSO has...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Nationwide Report

1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

The Phoenix Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near 16th Street and Missouri Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the victim was walking across Missouri Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east. The victim was then hit on his hand by another vehicle that was going west. The driver of the second vehicle had seen the victim being hit and had tried to apply the brakes but was not able to do so in time.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Friends remember family of 4 killed in Peoria car crash

Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. Arizona businesses hoping for big turnout on 'Small Business Saturday. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. According to a LendingTree survey, 42% of Americans plan...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crash in Phoenix sends two police officers to the hospital

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a crash in the western part of the city has sent two of their officers to the hospital. The crash, according to a statement, happened in an area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. A patrol car in the area was struck by two cars that, according to witness, were driving at a high rate of speed.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix first responders talk about celebrating Thanksgiving while working

Employees at Arizona's Family were hard at work on Thanksgiving and shared what they're thankful for. Thanksgiving food and travel are costing a lot more for Arizona families. Kari Lake campaign sues Maricopa County election officials. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Kari Lake campaign filed a lawsuit Wednesday against...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years

A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Man sentenced to probation in Arizona for role in complex real estate scam

PHOENIX — A defendant who was part of a "Ponzi scheme" in Arizona will spend the next decade on probation after pleading guilty to attempted fraud, public records show. Bradley Heinrichs, 41, was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court to spend the next 10 years on supervised probation for his role in a complex real estate scheme that solicited up to $82 million out of investors.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Family, community remembers popular Glendale barber killed in freeway shooting

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

How inflation is impacting Thanksgiving food, travel for Arizonans

Employees at Arizona's Family were hard at work on Thanksgiving and shared what they're thankful for. Some Phoenix first responders have to work on Thanksgiving but they have come up with ways to celebrate. Kari Lake campaign sues Maricopa County election officials. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Kari Lake...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

What some people of Arizona’s Family are thankful for

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanksgiving is a day to pause and consider what we are thankful for. As the cliché says, “news never sleeps” and Arizona’s Family had a team of people working Thursday to deliver the news to viewers. We decided to ask some people at Arizona’s Family what they are appreciative of this year.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy