PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
Man sentenced to probation in Arizona for role in complex real estate scam
PHOENIX — A defendant who was part of a "Ponzi scheme" in Arizona will spend the next decade on probation after pleading guilty to attempted fraud, public records show. Bradley Heinrichs, 41, was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court to spend the next 10 years on supervised probation for his role in a complex real estate scheme that solicited up to $82 million out of investors.
What some people of Arizona’s Family are thankful for
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanksgiving is a day to pause and consider what we are thankful for. As the cliché says, “news never sleeps” and Arizona’s Family had a team of people working Thursday to deliver the news to viewers. We decided to ask some people at Arizona’s Family what they are appreciative of this year.
