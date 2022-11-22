Read full article on original website
Kristina Yeh
3d ago
I really appreciate and thank God that I have a roof over my head, food and drinks, clothes 2 wear, plenty of comforters 2 stay warm and so on.
Reply
7
Sharon Mendoza
3d ago
I am hoping to have the comforts like a roof I can afford fridge for meals a restroom available to me with a shower a real bed to sleep in and know I can actually hang pictures of my kids and feel safe knowing I won’t have to leave the next day
Reply(2)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
outlooknewspapers.com
City Doubles Down on Services for Homeless People
First published in the Nov. 19 print issue of the Burbank Leader. On Tuesday, the Burbank City Council unanimously adopted its 2023-2028 homelessness plan, formalizing its intentions to expand services, laying out plans to build the city’s first supportive housing shelter and establishing a new Homeless Advisory Committee. Homelessness...
multihousingnews.com
Jonathan Rose Breaks Ground on LA Affordable Housing Project
Upon completion, the community will cater to residents earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Jonathan Rose Cos., in partnership with Wakeland Housing and Development Corp., has started construction on a 137-unit fully affordable community in Los Angeles. The $74 million project, to take shape at 1999 W. Third St., is the company’s first ground-up development on the West Coast.
Low-Income LA neighborhoods offered internet at higher prices: report
Internet service in Los Angeles County is often offered at higher prices in low-income neighborhoods, while better deals are offered in wealthier areas, according to a report from the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity LA. Researchers picked random addresses in every city in the county and shopped for internet...
The Friday Flyer
Massive county employee shortage affecting services
The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
L.A. Council to explore third party homeless count, audit of previous counts
The City Council voted today to explore having a third party conduct a count of Los Angeles’ unhoused population, as well as conducting a multi-year audit of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s previous counts.
Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside
For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
proclaimerscv.com
California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200
In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
Woman, 95, Disputes $25 Million Gift Agreement to Benefit CSULB
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university .
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor served restraining order from ex-aide
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has avoided being served a restraining order six times in the ongoing legal dispute with his ex-aide. Melanie McDade previously worked as the aide to the mayor and city manager before her employment eneded in late 2019. The public can...
2 Los Angeles-area homeless organizations awarded $5M grants by Jeff Bezos’ foundation
Two organizations that work to combat homelessness in the Los Angeles-area were awarded $5 million grants for their missions. LA Family Housing and PATH Los Angeles were chosen as recipients of the grants, which were awarded to them by the Bezos Day One Families Fund. The Day One Fund is an initiative by billionaire entrepreneur […]
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County’s COVID hospitalizations surpass 200
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County’s hospitals have seen a surge of patients with COVID-19 as positivity rates continue to climb, and nine more fatalities have been logged this month, according to data released Wednesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients climbed...
Koretz motion seeks ban on sale of new gas cars by 2030 in L.A.
Outgoing Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz has introduced a motion seeking to ban the sale of new gas cars in L.A. by 2030.
Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers
Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
95-year-old donor disputes $25 million gift to Cal State Long Beach
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at California State University, Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university. Regena...
spectrumnews1.com
Judge tosses lawsuit against LA over eviction moratorium
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A federal judge has dismissed a $100 million lawsuit filed by a building management company claiming severe losses due to Los Angeles' eviction moratorium to protect renters during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court papers obtained Wednesday. GHP Management Corp. alleges in the lawsuit that...
police1.com
First Black female police officer in Calif. PD recognized with permanent exhibit
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Sherri Adams was a year away from graduating college when she abandoned becoming a special education teacher. The rest is San Bernardino history. After seeing an ad in the newspaper, Adams joined the county Sheriff's Academy. In 1985, she became the first Black female police...
foxla.com
Officials seeking public's help identifying patient at LA County hospital
LOS ANGELES - Hospital officials at LAC + USC Medical Center in the Boyle Heights area sought the public’s help with identifying a patient and are hoping his relatives come forward. A photo of the patient hospital officials sought the public's help with identifying on Nov. 23, 2022. (LAC...
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income program
The city of Long Beach, California has launched the Long Beach Pledge. The guaranteed income program will provide 250 qualifying residents $500 a month for one year. Applications will be accepted until 4:59 PM PST on January 17, 2023. See below for details on how to apply for the program.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
Comments / 6