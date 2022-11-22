ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
whatnowlosangeles.com

A New Upscale Mexican Restaurant to Open in Long Beach

Viaje LB is gearing up to debut on the corner of Second Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood (5224 E 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803). The building once housed Julio Gutierrez’s Baja Fish Tacos but is currently under construction as it transitions to become a contemporary, full-service Mexican eatery.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa

Holiday magic returns to Costa Mesa on Friday for the first time in three years.Visit the winter wonderland at the Southland's largest winter festival, held at the OC Fair & Event Center from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2023.For more information, visit the Winter Fest OC website.
COSTA MESA, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Long Beach’s Red Room to Become Baby Gee

Red Room — located on Long Beach’s famed Fourth Street in North Alamitos Beach (1227 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802) — is set to become Baby Gee bar, according to new owners Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores. Johns told What Now LA the incoming bar...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms

"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles, Orange County bomb squads fish out torpedo from ocean

Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange county sheriff’s departments assisted the United States Navy in recovering a torpedo that was spotted several miles off the coast of Southern California. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau received a call regarding a suspicious device floating in the water. A boater spotted […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Eater

Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot

An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
LONG BEACH, CA
SFGate

Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent

Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

3 shot, 1 dead in Costa Mesa shooting Thanksgiving night

Police were searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Costa Mesa on Thursday night.Costa Mesa Police said three people were shot on the 400 block of Bay Street in Costa Mesa at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.One victim died at the scene. Two others were hospitalized in critical condition.Details of what led to the shooting were unclear.No suspect description was released.
COSTA MESA, CA
daytrippen.com

South Coast Plaza Orange County Day Trip

Go shopping and go big! Do it upright and visit South Coast Plaza located in Orange County. There are hardly enough adjectives to describe this fabulous shopping location. You must go. Located in Costa Mesa, South Coast Plaza is the largest shopping mall in California. It is home to 250...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
actiontourguide.com

Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?

If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy