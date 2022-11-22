Read full article on original website
whatnowlosangeles.com
A New Upscale Mexican Restaurant to Open in Long Beach
Viaje LB is gearing up to debut on the corner of Second Street and Corona Avenue in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood (5224 E 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803). The building once housed Julio Gutierrez’s Baja Fish Tacos but is currently under construction as it transitions to become a contemporary, full-service Mexican eatery.
Winter Fest OC returns to Costa Mesa
Holiday magic returns to Costa Mesa on Friday for the first time in three years.Visit the winter wonderland at the Southland's largest winter festival, held at the OC Fair & Event Center from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2023.For more information, visit the Winter Fest OC website.
Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’
For three and a half years, there were no roads leading to the J.H. Davies Bridge. Mocking headlines ensued: including “Million-Dollar Seagull Roost Gathers Guano.” The post Local history: The story of Long Beach’s ‘bridge to nowhere’ appeared first on Long Beach Post.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Long Beach’s Red Room to Become Baby Gee
Red Room — located on Long Beach’s famed Fourth Street in North Alamitos Beach (1227 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802) — is set to become Baby Gee bar, according to new owners Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores. Johns told What Now LA the incoming bar...
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
Best Things To Do This Thanksgiving Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 25 - 27
Celebrate the holiday season on Holiday Road or at the Lighting of the Bay. Watch The Nutcracker — performed by puppets. Catch The Three Stooges on the big screen. Add to your vinyl collection with Record Store Day’s Black Friday releases.
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms
"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
Los Angeles, Orange County bomb squads fish out torpedo from ocean
Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange county sheriff’s departments assisted the United States Navy in recovering a torpedo that was spotted several miles off the coast of Southern California. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau received a call regarding a suspicious device floating in the water. A boater spotted […]
Eater
Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot
An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
SFGate
Tennis Ace Lindsay Davenport Serves Up Her Laguna Beach Home for Rent
Former tennis pro Lindsay Davenport wants to net some rental income. Her palatial Orange County, CA, home is available for $27,500 per month. Located on Emerald Bay—a gated community in Laguna Beach—this pretty abode sits right above the water, offering ocean-blue views for miles. Davenport purchased the place in 1997 for just over $2 million.
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, California [Good Food & Waterfront Views]
Dine by the ocean and enjoy a delicious meal at the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. A good day at the beach becomes a great one when you dine at some of the best restaurants in Newport Beach, California. Whether you’re in the mood for the fresh flavors of...
3 shot, 1 dead in Costa Mesa shooting Thanksgiving night
Police were searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Costa Mesa on Thursday night.Costa Mesa Police said three people were shot on the 400 block of Bay Street in Costa Mesa at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.One victim died at the scene. Two others were hospitalized in critical condition.Details of what led to the shooting were unclear.No suspect description was released.
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
Santa Ana wind event to ramp up through Thanksgiving in Southern California
A fresh round of Santa Ana winds in Southern California will renew the threat of wind damage and wildfires, according to AccuWeather forecasters. The threat comes just days after the first Santa Ana events of the season in the region when wind gusts topped 100 mph. Since the strong winds...
daytrippen.com
South Coast Plaza Orange County Day Trip
Go shopping and go big! Do it upright and visit South Coast Plaza located in Orange County. There are hardly enough adjectives to describe this fabulous shopping location. You must go. Located in Costa Mesa, South Coast Plaza is the largest shopping mall in California. It is home to 250...
theatlasheart.com
LA to San Francisco Road Trip: Recommended Stops, Planning Tips, and Sample Itineraries
Pack up the car and hit the highway with this ultimate LA to San Francisco road trip guide. The best way to experience California is an LA to San Francisco road trip highlighting the top attractions the Golden State offers. Tour the historic Hearst Castle, admire elephant seals, watch surfers...
actiontourguide.com
Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?
If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
Laist.com
Mary Urashima, Leader Of Effort To Preserve Historic Japanese American Settlement In Huntington Beach, Dies
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Taco Mesita Heading to Tustin
Tacos Mesita will be joining a bevy of restaurants located near the busy intersection of Camino Real and Newport Ave
