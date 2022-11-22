Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Check out these super low Black Friday prices on Nintendo Switch OLED bundles
We're seeing some fantastic deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED this Black Friday, with the console itself going for a historic low price. But, if you're looking to set yourself up with some games and accessories, we have two great offers to share. For $399.99 (opens in new tab) you...
TechRadar
5 great Samsung soundbar Black Friday deals that bring Dolby Atmos for less
Samsung offers an impressive range of Dolby Atmos soundbars – everything from affordable, compact all-in-one models to pricey 7.1.4-channel systems with a wireless subwoofer and surround speakers. We’ve spotted a number of desirable models among the best Black Friday soundbar deals, and we’re here to tell you more about them.
TechRadar
This heated airer is back in stock for Black Friday – and we're buying it
If you've been looking for a heated airer while shopping this year's Black Friday deals, we've found something that's going to grab your attention. The Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer is back in stock for £199.99 at Lakeland (opens in new tab). It's become one of this year's must-have appliances thanks to its ability to dry big loads of laundry fast and without running up enormous energy bills. It's been out of stock for several weeks due to high demand, but right now you can add it to your basket and check out – but you'll want to do that fast before word gets around.
TechRadar
What stores are open on Black Friday 2022?
It's Black Friday and there are thousands of sales to shop today. We're tracking the best Black Friday deals online - but what about in the real world: which stores are open on Black Friday?. You can expect in-store shopping on Black Friday to get off to an early start....
TechRadar
31 awesome Black Friday deals for under £50
Black Friday may be dominated by big-screen TVs, laptops and large kitchen appliances but there are loads of opportunities to pick up a deal if you're on a budget. We've gathered together over 30 Black Friday deals that you can buy for less than £50 right now - with many that are considerably below that price.
TechRadar
This top video editor gets a stellar Black Friday discount
We’ve been tracking the best Black Friday deals - and with up to 40% off, CyberLink is offering some unmissable deals for creatives looking for video editing software, audio editors, and photo editors. This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can pick up CyberLink PowerDirector for $48.99 (opens in...
TechRadar
Want a Black Friday robot vacuum deal? These are the bots that rock, and the droids to avoid
IRobot Roomba robot vacuums are some of the most desirable available, and there are plenty of Roomba Black Friday deals to be had in this year's sales. In general, robot vacuums are some of the best gadgets to grab in the Black Friday deals, with significant discounts at all price ranges.
TechRadar
This ridiculous Braun shaver discount is the best Black Friday deal I've seen so far
Hold the phone! Black Friday proper has finally arrived in the UK, and the east coast of the US isn't far behind. Black Friday deals have been appearing on either side of the pond for several days now, but we're expecting the next 24 hours to deliver the crème de la crème of this year's discounts.
TechRadar
Looking for a cheap Black Friday TV deal? Get a Samsung 50-inch 4K TV for $298
The Black Friday deals event has finally arrived, and if you're looking to snag a cheap TV at this year's sale - you're in luck. We've spotted this Samsung 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunningly-low price of just $298 (opens in new tab) (was $379.99). That's not only the lowest price we've seen for this model but also an incredible value for a mid-size 4K TV which makes it our favorite cheap Black Friday TV deal.
TechRadar
This is the best Black Friday printer deal I've found. Here's why
This is probably the best Black Friday printer deal yet and it's worth it. Amazon lists the HP Envy 6075 (opens in new tab) with two years of ink delivered to your home for only $214.99, a 19% discount (or $50 savings) off the suggested retail price of $264.99. Why...
TechRadar
Black Friday gaming deals: the best Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox savings
Black Friday is still days away, but no one seems to have told retailers because we’ve been seeing gaming deals crop up all week, with more breaking cover every hour. We’ve seen steep discounts on Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch OLED, and, well, not on the PS5 itself yet, but PS5 SSDs are down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.
TechRadar
These Xbox headset deals get you some of our favorite models at lowest-ever prices
Amazon's Black Friday Xbox headset deals are here and they do not disappoint. We're seeing some absolute rockstar rates on some of our favorite models that are worth your attention in the blizzard of sales. That's what's so significant about these particular Black Friday Xbox headset deals as some of...
TechRadar
This Halo Infinite Needler deal will make you feel like Master Chief this Black Friday
Unfortunately, you're never going to be Halo's Master Chief (sorry to break it to you). But this Black Friday Nerf deal from Amazon will certainly make you feel like the Spartan commando. Right now you can pick up a Nerf Halo Needler Dart-Firing Blaster (with light-up needles might I add)...
TechRadar
10 hottest mattress deals you can still shop in the Black Friday sales
If you've been thinking about upgrading your sleep setup, today is the day to do it. You've missed most of the day, but don't worry, there's still time to shop the Black Friday mattress deals. Traditionally, these bring with them the lowest prices of the year, and that holds up for 2022. To be fair, more brands are matching their lowest prices than bettering them, but there are a few that have dropped to an all-time low for today's shopping event.
TechRadar
Build a website for less with Wix's site builder this Black Friday - 10% off all plans
If you’re not exhausted from a full day of rummaging through discounts and sales posts, you’ll probably still have enough energy to check out Wix’s Black Friday website builder deal (opens in new tab). The popular website builder is offering a whopping 10% discount off any package...
TechRadar
Logitech G502 X Plus VS Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: which gaming mouse is best?
We take a look at the Logitech G502 X Plus VS Razer Basilisk V3 Pro and see what comes out on top. Among the many gaming mice that stand out recently as especially high-quality are the Logitech G502 X Plus and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. Gamers understand that having a high-quality gaming mouse can not only enhance your gaming sessions but also protect your hands from permanent damage. That’s why choosing one with excellent specs and a great ergonomic design is so important, and why gamers are especially discerning when it comes to those features.
TechRadar
Black Friday is finally the time I upgrade to a Nintendo Switch OLED
I've made peace with it: now's the time I swap my standard Nintendo Switch for the Nintendo Switch OLED. Congratulations, Black Friday, you've got me. It's a considerable about-turn for me. I wasn't all that fussed when the brand-new console from the house of Mario launched at the end of last year. Sure, the Nintendo Switch OLED has a gorgeous new screen and a superior kickstand compared to the flimsy wet noodle precariously attached to the OG Switch, but both provoked little more than a shrug of indifference from me.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
TechRadar
Don't buy a Black Friday TV when the Samsung Freestyle projector is 25% off
We know how exciting Black Friday TV deals can be. We’ve been asked by parents about LG C2 OLED TV deals. Teenagers have asked if an $80 TV could possibly be worth buying. We have plenty of advice, but here’s an unexpected tip. Have some fun! Amazon has the Samsung Freestyle projector for $597.99 (opens in new tab), even the bundle with the included carrying case. A projector can be much more fun than a boring old TV set.
TechRadar
Act fast: Argos has amazing Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundles right now
If you've been looking for a great Black Friday Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED bundle then look no further as Argos has just made some of the best even better. Right now, if you pick up the Nintendo Switch Neon Console & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for £259.99 at Argos (opens in new tab) in the UK, you can add a select game for just £20 – for a total of £279.99.
