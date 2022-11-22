Deslin Alexandre is preparing for a second Senior Day, a homecoming of sorts, as Pitt travels to Miami Gardens for the season finale against Miami this weekend. His family was in Pittsburgh for the official Senior Day against Duke last weekend, but he grew up in Pompano Beach, Florida. He spent the first few years of his life in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, though. And it will always hold a special place in his life.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO