Pittsburgh, PA

Gallery: Pitt Fights Off Georgia Tech

PITTSBURGH–Pitt took on #13 Georgia Tech and came out victorious in 5 sets. Here is a fully stuffed gallery of photos from every angle at the Peterson Event Center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside the Dukes: Turning The Page In A Big Way

It was clear that the Duquesne Women’s Basketball Team had to regroup and admittedly by all accounts, that started at the top with its coach accepting blame and assessing what went wrong. Step by step, it came down to being consistent with stoppage of play. In that City Game...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Duquesne Pulls Away From Alabama State, 75-57

Duquesne Men’s Basketball Coach Keith Dambrot cautioned that his team displayed tired legs in Monday’s victory over North Florida and that continued to be a battle Wednesday night in what was a 75-57 victory over Alabama State at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Dae Dae Grant once again led...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Watch: Duquesne MBB Discusses Latest Win

The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team won its fourth consecutive contest with its 75-57 triumph Wednesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Following the game, players David Dixon and Quincy McGriff as well as coach Keith Dambrot met with the media. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Duquesne WR Janeh Enters Transfer Portal to Plethora of FBS Offers

Duquesne sophomore wide receiver Abdul Janneh entered the transfer portal on Monday and since then, has received a slew of offers from FBS schools. He played a total of three seasons for the Dukes, but most of his production came in this previous season. He led the team in receiving touchdown with nine in the 2022 season, while finishing in second with 579 receiving yards and 43 receptions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt Football’s Chefs: Celebrating Thanksgiving in Pittsburgh and Beyond

When all 14 of Pitt’s linebackers pile into Ryan Manalac’s house after practice Thursday afternoon, it won’t be to watch film. It will be to eat. According to SirVocea Dennis, Bangally Kamara and Solomon DeShields will be handling a majority of the cooking. It will actually be a cook-off, with Manalac and his wife Carly handling the rest of the cooking.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Aliquippa Dominates Rival Central Valley for 2nd Straight WPIAL 4A Title

PITTSBURGH — Aliquippa has a team that is known for sucking the life out of their opponent. Behind a dominant offensive line, and diverse run game, the Quips slowly wear teams down with long drives that grind games away. The Quips stuck to their game plan as they dominated Central Valley 34-7 to win back-to-back WPIAL 4A Championships.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Pitt DE Deslin Alexandre is Thankful for Far More Than Football This Year

Deslin Alexandre is preparing for a second Senior Day, a homecoming of sorts, as Pitt travels to Miami Gardens for the season finale against Miami this weekend. His family was in Pittsburgh for the official Senior Day against Duke last weekend, but he grew up in Pompano Beach, Florida. He spent the first few years of his life in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, though. And it will always hold a special place in his life.
PITTSBURGH, PA

