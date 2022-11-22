ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Man dies in Meridian Township car crash

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2ekg_0jJxItHV00

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 75-year-old East Lansing man is dead after being hit by a car while standing in the roadway.

Meridian Township police responded to reports of the crash on Monday at Grand River Avenue and Northwind Drive.

The man, identified as Dennis Goff, was taken to Sparrow Hospital by the Meridian Township Fire Department. He later died due to his injuries from the crash.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Meridian Township Police Department at (517)-853-4800.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Flint Journal

2 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving head-on crash

PLYMOUTH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI -Two drivers died and a passenger was injured in a head-on crash in Metro Detroit early Thursday, Nov. 24. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 am. of a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road in Plymouth Charter Township.
PLYMOUTH, MI
MLive

Injured man airlifted from scene of off-road vehicle crash

MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Edmore man suffered serious injuries Friday, Nov. 25, in an off-road vehicle crash, state police said. The man’s name was not released. The single-vehicle crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on Cutler Road, just west of Peoples Road, in Montcalm County’s Home Township. The victim suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene by Aero Med helicopter to a hospital.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Head-on car collision claims 2 lives in Plymouth

Two motorists died early Thursday after one vehicle driving the wrong way on a highway in Plymouth Township crashed head-on into another vehicle, according to Michigan State Police. State police said on its official Twitter account that its metro Detroit communications center started to receive calls early Thursday about a...
PLYMOUTH, MI
WNEM

Thanksgiving morning vehicle crash in downtown Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police and Saginaw Fire Department responding to a vehicle crash in Downtown Saginaw this morning. It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Franklin St. and Johnson St. , just around the corner from the TV5 Saginaw station. The truck had flipped onto its roof. The driver...
SAGINAW, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Cascade Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again

CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw. Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

2 people dead in a single-car traffic crash in Augusta Township

AUGUSTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Two people are dead after a single-car crash in Augusta Township Tuesday afternoon, confirmed by Brighton troopers. Troopers investigated a single-car traffic crash on Willow Rd near the intersection of Butler Rd, Augusta Township around 3:23 pm. Officials confirmed that the crash resulted in the...
AUGUSTA, MI
WILX-TV

2 injured in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday. According to authorities, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to Burneway Drive on reports of shots fired. Police said they found someone who had been shot in the stomach, who was transported to the hospital.
LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man and woman killed in Washtenaw County crash

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman were killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township. Rescue crews were called at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, to the area of Willow Road near Butler Road for a crash with reported injuries, according to the Michigan State Police.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

WB I-96 back open after police arrest suspect in a stolen car

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 was closed earlier Tuesday morning at the Cedar Street exit. Police told News 10 that a male suspect who was in a stolen car from Lansing was spotted by deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department. The same suspect was also spotted by officers from the Lansing Police Department on Monday night but was able to escape.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy