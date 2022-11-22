Man dies in Meridian Township car crash

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 75-year-old East Lansing man is dead after being hit by a car while standing in the roadway.

Meridian Township police responded to reports of the crash on Monday at Grand River Avenue and Northwind Drive.

The man, identified as Dennis Goff, was taken to Sparrow Hospital by the Meridian Township Fire Department. He later died due to his injuries from the crash.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Meridian Township Police Department at (517)-853-4800.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.