Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Why "quiet quitting" could be the hurry-up your business recruitment strategy needs
Industries across the world are seeing a "rebalancing" of the labor market as the surge of hirings caused by the pandemic begins to ease off, experts have warned. A senior LinkedIn executive has revealed that between 2020 and 2021, the world saw a 40% increase in recruitment across all industries - however this growth has levelled off significantly between 2021 and 2022.
TechRadar
This top video editor gets a stellar Black Friday discount
We’ve been tracking the best Black Friday deals - and with up to 40% off, CyberLink is offering some unmissable deals for creatives looking for video editing software, audio editors, and photo editors. This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can pick up CyberLink PowerDirector for $48.99 (opens in...
TechRadar
Most of us really want to start delegating work tasks to AI already
Task delegation in the workplace is nothing new, but a survey from The Harris Poll has identified one key difference as we look toward the future: workers will soon be delegating repetitive tasks to AI. According to the research, almost three-quarters (72%) of American workers would consider delegating tasks like...
TechRadar
What stores are open on Black Friday 2022?
It's Black Friday and there are thousands of sales to shop today. We're tracking the best Black Friday deals online - but what about in the real world: which stores are open on Black Friday?. You can expect in-store shopping on Black Friday to get off to an early start....
TechRadar
31 awesome Black Friday deals for under £50
Black Friday may be dominated by big-screen TVs, laptops and large kitchen appliances but there are loads of opportunities to pick up a deal if you're on a budget. We've gathered together over 30 Black Friday deals that you can buy for less than £50 right now - with many that are considerably below that price.
TechRadar
WhatsApp data breach sees nearly 500 million user records up for sale
A post on a “well-known hacking community forum” claims almost half a billion WhatsApp records have been breached and are up for sale. The post, which multiple sources have confirmed is likely to be true, claims to be selling an up-to-date, 2022 database of 487 million mobile numbers used on WhatsApp, which contains data from 84 countries.
TechRadar
Which stores are open on Thanksgiving 2022?
Lots of stores close for the Thanksgiving holiday - so if you need to do some. last-minute shopping before having people over, your best bet is to do it today. This trend started before the pandemic, but since then many more retailers have decided to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving, and give staff a day off before the onslaught of Black Friday deals starts the next day.
TechRadar
This ridiculous Braun shaver discount is the best Black Friday deal I've seen so far
Hold the phone! Black Friday proper has finally arrived in the UK, and the east coast of the US isn't far behind. Black Friday deals have been appearing on either side of the pond for several days now, but we're expecting the next 24 hours to deliver the crème de la crème of this year's discounts.
TechRadar
Build a website for less with Wix's site builder this Black Friday - 10% off all plans
If you’re not exhausted from a full day of rummaging through discounts and sales posts, you’ll probably still have enough energy to check out Wix’s Black Friday website builder deal (opens in new tab). The popular website builder is offering a whopping 10% discount off any package...
TechRadar
Employees are now taking the lead in the future of work
What does the future of work look like? It’s a question at the forefront of all business leaders’ minds. But to get the right answer, it’s their staff they’ll have to talk to. This is because it is employees (opens in new tab) that will be spearheading the changes to the workplace in the years to come.
TechRadar
This heated airer is back in stock for Black Friday – and we're buying it
If you've been looking for a heated airer while shopping this year's Black Friday deals, we've found something that's going to grab your attention. The Dry:Soon Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Airer is back in stock for £199.99 at Lakeland (opens in new tab). It's become one of this year's must-have appliances thanks to its ability to dry big loads of laundry fast and without running up enormous energy bills. It's been out of stock for several weeks due to high demand, but right now you can add it to your basket and check out – but you'll want to do that fast before word gets around.
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could have satellite communications and a super bright screen
We’re likely just a few months away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, but as usual many of the new features and improvements might be rumored before launch, with two potential upgrades having just been leaked. First up, there’s the potential for the Samsung Galaxy S23...
TechRadar
Lego is giving away three free sets to customers this Black Friday
Black Friday is here and that means Lego.com has finally launched its Black Friday Lego deals. Admittedly the deals aren't among the best Black Friday deals we've seen in terms of the size of the discounts you can find, but that doesn't mean you should ignore the site completely in favor of third-party retailers.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Black Friday deal is so good, I might drop my iPad
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a head-turning device when Samsung released it at the start of the 2022; offering up powerful specs, an impressive and expansive display and – perhaps most notably – the most commanding price tag in the series to date. Luckily, although we're not...
TechRadar
Pay half price for OVHcloud's dedicated servers this Black Friday
OVHcloud (opens in new tab) is offering some incredible discounts on a wide range of products, so whether you're in the market for a new VPS (opens in new tab), dedicated server, or web hosting, now is the time to jump on these mega Black Friday web hosting deals (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
This is the best Black Friday printer deal I've found. Here's why
This is probably the best Black Friday printer deal yet and it's worth it. Amazon lists the HP Envy 6075 (opens in new tab) with two years of ink delivered to your home for only $214.99, a 19% discount (or $50 savings) off the suggested retail price of $264.99. Why...
TechRadar
Receive up to 60% off Wondershare’s most popular content-creation software during Black Friday and Cyber Monday
There’s never been a better time to be a content creator. Smartphone cameras make it easier than ever to record high-quality videos in the palm of your hand, and platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat give creators powerful, intuitive, and engaging ways to reach more people than ever.
TechRadar
7 common errors people make with the Xbox Series X
It’s much easier to get your hands on an Xbox Series X|S than it was at launch two years ago, which is great news for people looking to experience the new generation of gaming. However, over the years, we’ve learned about many common mistakes you can easily avoid. So make sure you get the most out of your Series X.
TechRadar
These Xbox headset deals get you some of our favorite models at lowest-ever prices
Amazon's Black Friday Xbox headset deals are here and they do not disappoint. We're seeing some absolute rockstar rates on some of our favorite models that are worth your attention in the blizzard of sales. That's what's so significant about these particular Black Friday Xbox headset deals as some of...
TechRadar
Want a Black Friday robot vacuum deal? These are the bots that rock, and the droids to avoid
IRobot Roomba robot vacuums are some of the most desirable available, and there are plenty of Roomba Black Friday deals to be had in this year's sales. In general, robot vacuums are some of the best gadgets to grab in the Black Friday deals, with significant discounts at all price ranges.
Comments / 0