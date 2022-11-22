Read full article on original website
Lowville Man Accused of D.W.I. in the Town of Denmark
TOWN OF DENMARK-A 32 year old Lowville man was arrested for D.W.I. following a vehicle stop in the Town of Denmark. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Zachary E. Baker with one count each of Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Count of .08 of 1 Percent-First Offense and Driving while Intoxicated-First Offense: both Class U misdemeanors. Baker was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Town of Denmark Court.
NYSP: Bicycle theft complaints in Carthage leads to arrest of Croghan teen
CARTHAGE- A Lewis County teenager is accused with an accusation that stems from a bicycle theft complaint in the North Country, authorities say. At noontime on Thursday, the New York State Police (Carthage) arrested a 17-year-old teen from Croghan, NY. A name or gender was not provided for the suspect.
Croghan Man Accused of D.W.I.
TOWN OF CROGHAN-A 31 year old Croghan man is facing D.W.I. charges following an early Thanksgiving morning vehicle stop in the Town of Croghan. New York State Police from the Carthage Barracks charged Nicholas W. Gonzalez with one count each of Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Count of .08 of 1 Percent-First Offense; and driving While Intoxicated-First Offence; both Class U misdemeanors. Gonzalez was issued an appearance ticket and will answer the charges in the Town of Croghan Court at a later date. The incident was listed as “pending investigation”.
Castorland Man Facing Obstruction of Administration and Felony D.W.I. Charges
TOWN OF DENMARK-A 32 year old Castorland man was arrested for obstruction governmental administration and felony D.W.I. following an early Thursday morning vehicle stop in the Town of Denmark. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged James R. Young with one count each of Driving While Intoxicated with a Previous Conviction within 10 years, a Class E felony and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Young’s arrest status was listed as “unknown” and the incident was listed as “pending investigation” at press time.
NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
NYSP: Edwards woman arrested following criminal mischief complaint, broken window
EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWTI) – An Edwards woman was arrested following a criminal mischief complaint in the town of Edwards, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say 21-year-old Lakoata Schwartfigure refused to leave another person’s house on November 7 after being told to leave several times. Schwartfigure allegedly yelled offensive language outside in the yard and broke the living room window from outside, according to an initial investigation by NYSP.
Police seek info on Massena woman found dead
On Thanksgiving Day, New York State Police located a body in a ditch on a road in the St. Lawrence County town of Libson.
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) -State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road in St. Lawrence County. A State Police officials said around 1:15 Thursday afternoon they were called to Pray Road for a suspicious complaint. The scene was about halfway between Ogdensburg...
Police seek help identifying 2 in grand larceny investigation at Byrne Dairy in Cicero
CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify two individuals regarding a grand larceny investigation. Police say the two people allegedly used a stolen credit card at the Byrne Dairy in the town of Cicero on September 28, 2022. Anyone with information...
Search underway for man missing from Rensselaer County
The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man. David Fearnley, 45, was last seen on Tamarac Road in Pittstown shortly after 8:00, Wednesday night, say investigators. They say the vehicle he was last seen driving was found just off the roadway in the area of...
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
Attorney: VT deputy didn’t hear police commands in Saratoga shooting
The attorney for an off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy allegedly involved in the shooting incident in Saratoga Springs over the weekend said his client did not realize police were asking him to drop his gun.
Wyoming County man found dead following accident during snow storm
SHELDON, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Strykersville man. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Armbrust Road in the Town of Sheldon around 6 p.m. on Nov. 18. When they arrived, the discovered the driver of the vehicle, Nicholas Perry, Sr. missing.
Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash
New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
Union Avenue in Schenectady is currently shut down. There is a heavy police presence at the Corner of University Place and Union Avenue and adjacent to Union College.
New Hartford Police Officer Injured in Large Fight at Movie Theater
A New Hartford Police Officer was injured during a fight at the Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford, according to a release by the police department. Police say, back on November 19th at about 9:50 p.m., New Hartford Police responded to the cinema located in the Orchard Plaza after a report of a disorderly group of juveniles who allegedly refused to leave the premises. Police say, upon arrival they encountered approximately 12 to 15 juvenile males and females who were refusing to leave. Police say the youths were acting disorderly.
New Hartford PD officer injured during fight at Marquee Cinema
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that charges are pending against several juveniles and an officer was injured during a fight that occurred at Marquee Cinema in New Hartford on November 19th. Around 9:50 pm on Saturday, officers arrived at the Marquee Cinema to investigate a large group of […]
278 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. Most of the new arrests are from the last couple of weeks. Those charged were between ages 18 to 74.
Second person dies in Clay house fire, family says
Clay, N.Y. — The fire at a home in Clay that killed an 8-year-old girl Tuesday night has claimed the life of another person, according to a family member. Anthony Wild, 76, died Wednesday as a result of the serious injuries he sustained in the fire, Jojo Wild, the daughter of Anthony Wild, confirmed to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard Wednesday afternoon.
