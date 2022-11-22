Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
impact601.com
Mississippi St. 67, Georgetown 32
GEORGETOWN (3-2) Bennett 2-4 2-4 6, Claude 2-7 0-0 4, Fauntleroy 3-6 0-0 7, Moore 3-9 0-0 6, Ransom 1-11 3-6 5, Scott 0-5 0-0 0, Jenkins 2-8 0-2 4, Lee 0-2 0-0 0, McConnell 0-1 0-0 0, Ott 0-1 0-0 0, Rivera 0-3 0-0 0, Jasper 0-0 0-0 0, Myricks 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-57 5-12 32.
Film about Hattiesburg native now in theaters
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – “Devotion,” a movie about a Hattiesburg native, was released on Wednesday, November 23. According to IMDb, “Devotion” tells the true story of a pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots who risked their lives during the Korean War and became some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. One of those pilots was […]
WDAM-TV
LIST: Holiday parades & events in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thanksgiving, Pine Belt!. While you’re enjoying this holiday, here are some of the upcoming holiday parades happening around the Pine Belt to mark the holiday season. Dec. 1. Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd Annual Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. starting at the Sacred Heart High School.
New building for George County coroner quickly coming together
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The first stand-alone building for the George County Coroner will soon be ready in Lucedale. For years, the county has rented cooler space in area funeral homes when the need arises for human remains to be held until claimed by family members. It primarily uses a small building behind the […]
impact601.com
Officer and barricaded man injured in Mississippi shootings
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer and a man barricaded inside a Mississippi home have both been injured in shootings Wednesday evening, authorities said. The Jones County deputy was treated and released from the hospital, while the man inside the home remains in the hospital with serious injuries, the Jones County Sheriff's Department said.
Bham Now
5 beautiful reasons to head to Hattiesburg this December
Need a little Christmas? Looking for just the right backdrop for your holiday pics, or a sweet weekend getaway? Just 3.5 hours from Birmingham, Hattiesburg, Mississippi is the perfect place for all this and more. December in Hattiesburg is full of fun holiday events. Get your calendar now and start...
WLOX
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
WDAM-TV
Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Brian Jackson is a 3rd generation business owner of Leatha’s Bar-B-Que located in Petal. He said he and his family enjoy celebrating the holidays at their restaurant. It allows relatives, old and young, to share recipes and learn new ones. While older cousins cook ham and turkey, kids bake pies and cakes.
Man sentenced to 40 years for stabbing man in Petal
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville man was sentenced to prison in connection to a stabbing that happened in August 2020. Leon Jesse Trevino, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday to 40 years in prison with 20 of those years to be served day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Forrest County deputies responded […]
Suspect accused of shooting Mississippi deputy taken into custody
The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County deputy has been taken into custody and treated at a regional hospital for one or more gunshot wounds. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s office said the suspect was captured at a residence on Riley Johnson Road, where the suspect is accused of shooting and wounding a JCSD deputy earlier in the day.
Do you know these rings? Mississippi investigators hope jewelry will lead to identity of remains found near Camp Shelby
Mississippi authorities hope someone can identify two rings that were found near the bones of an unidentified individual discovered near Camp Shelby south of Hattiesburg. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the two rings on social media. Deputies hope any information about the rings will help them...
Jones County deputy injured in shooting, suspect captured
UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputy who was shot, Joey Davis, has been treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). He had suffered gunshot wounds to both upper legs. He is at home and is expected to make a full recovery. […]
Lucedale to kick off holiday season with tree lighting, mural reveal Saturday
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The City of Lucedale will kick-off a busy holiday season with the third-annual Christmas tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 26. The festivities will begin in the Coffee Pot parking lot on Main Street at 5 p.m. with performances by Sid Taylor, Nicole Estes, and The Twirling Company. At 5:30 p.m., a […]
WLOX
One person dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol says the crash was a rollover that happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 49, between Sunflower Road and Wire Road E. We’re told a...
WDAM-TV
‘I AM THANKFUL!!!!!!!” says Sheriff Berlin, reflecting on deputy’s close call
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The day after a Jones County sheriff’s deputy was injured in the line of duty, Sheriff Joe Berlin took to Facebook to express his thanks to all those who do their jobs despite the risk. The sheriff’s department announced Thursday morning that the bullets...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. man arrested after pointing weapon at deputies
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A routine welfare check Friday afternoon by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department turned into a second confrontation in the past three days between deputies and a man pointing a weapon at them. The danger faced by law enforcement officers is beyond belief these days,” ones...
impact601.com
Bay Springs does not let up; eyes back-to-back State Championships after dominating Tartars in South State title game
With the score teetering on the brink of a runaway and a running clock, Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady gathered his team together before the second-half kickoff and simply stated, “do not let up.”. Bay Springs did not. Anthony Ross found a crease on the opening offensive snap...
WTOK-TV
Clarke County man arrested for child molestation
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White tells News 11 that a man was arrested Tuesday for child molestation. White said Bob Armstrong was charged by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department. He was transported to the Clarke County Jail. His bond is expected to be...
WDAM-TV
Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
