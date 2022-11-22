ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellisville, MS

impact601.com

GEORGETOWN, MS
WJTV 12

Film about Hattiesburg native now in theaters

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – “Devotion,” a movie about a Hattiesburg native, was released on Wednesday, November 23. According to IMDb, “Devotion” tells the true story of a pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots who risked their lives during the Korean War and became some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. One of those pilots was […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

LIST: Holiday parades & events in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thanksgiving, Pine Belt!. While you’re enjoying this holiday, here are some of the upcoming holiday parades happening around the Pine Belt to mark the holiday season. Dec. 1. Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd Annual Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. starting at the Sacred Heart High School.
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Officer and barricaded man injured in Mississippi shootings

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer and a man barricaded inside a Mississippi home have both been injured in shootings Wednesday evening, authorities said. The Jones County deputy was treated and released from the hospital, while the man inside the home remains in the hospital with serious injuries, the Jones County Sheriff's Department said.
ELLISVILLE, MS
Bham Now

5 beautiful reasons to head to Hattiesburg this December

Need a little Christmas? Looking for just the right backdrop for your holiday pics, or a sweet weekend getaway? Just 3.5 hours from Birmingham, Hattiesburg, Mississippi is the perfect place for all this and more. December in Hattiesburg is full of fun holiday events. Get your calendar now and start...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal family business continues Thanksgiving tradition

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Brian Jackson is a 3rd generation business owner of Leatha’s Bar-B-Que located in Petal. He said he and his family enjoy celebrating the holidays at their restaurant. It allows relatives, old and young, to share recipes and learn new ones. While older cousins cook ham and turkey, kids bake pies and cakes.
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

Man sentenced to 40 years for stabbing man in Petal

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville man was sentenced to prison in connection to a stabbing that happened in August 2020. Leon Jesse Trevino, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday to 40 years in prison with 20 of those years to be served day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Forrest County deputies responded […]
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

Jones County deputy injured in shooting, suspect captured

UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputy who was shot, Joey Davis, has been treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). He had suffered gunshot wounds to both upper legs. He is at home and is expected to make a full recovery. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

STONE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. man arrested after pointing weapon at deputies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A routine welfare check Friday afternoon by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department turned into a second confrontation in the past three days between deputies and a man pointing a weapon at them. The danger faced by law enforcement officers is beyond belief these days,” ones...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Clarke County man arrested for child molestation

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White tells News 11 that a man was arrested Tuesday for child molestation. White said Bob Armstrong was charged by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department. He was transported to the Clarke County Jail. His bond is expected to be...
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
MOSELLE, MS

