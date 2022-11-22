ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise! Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Are Married

By Maria Pierides
 3 days ago

Eva Mendes just confirmed that she and Ryan Gosling are married by referring to him as her husband – and the internet is losing it! Eva, 48, and Ryan, 42, are the epitome of Hollywood couple goals. They have been together for 11 years, are proud parents to daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, make jaws drop when they attend red carpets together, and most importantly of all, very rarely plaster their relationship on social media or even engage in too much PDA (yes Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, we’re looking at you! ) yet we know that they are well and truly smitten with each other.

Eva Mendes Just Called Ryan Gosling Her Husband

The Ghost Rider actress seemingly confirmed that she and the La La Land actor are indeed married on two separate occasions this month, which made fans wonder whether it's her way of trying to tell them her news without actually telling them, since she is usually so private about such matters.

The most recent instance came when the 2 Fast 2 Furious actress was chatting to Channel Nine’s Today show in Australia about the charity work she was doing Down Under while Ryan was busy filming his latest movie The Fall Guy, and casually referred to him as her "husband." Omg! "I’m loving it here," she told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon. "My husband Ryan is here, the ordinary fellow that you were talking about. Our children are here. We’re having the best time." Wow!

The second clue was a picture the Place Beyond the Pines star posted on Instagram on November 15th. Wearing a bright, strapless yellow top or dress and a blue patterned scarf in her hair, Eva posed with one arm up in front of her face to reveal a wrist tattoo that reads "De Gosling," which translates from Spanish to "of Gosling." Many women in Hispanic culture reportedly add their husband’s last name to their own using "de" which is therefore another hint that Ryan and Eva are husband and wife, which her Instagram followers definitely picked up on!

"Are they married?" asked one fan. "That tattoo suits you so well and is so precious. Congratulations," added another, followed by the red heart emoji. "Eva Mendes Gosling," commented another fan, followed by the red heart emoji. "It’s about time," another fan wrote, assuming that the tattoo was her way of confirming the news. "Does that mean you got married?" asked yet another fan, with a Ryan fan adding, "You are a lucky woman, Eva," followed by the two hearts emoji, presumably under the assumption that they did indeed get married.

When Did Eva Mendes And Ryan Gosling Get Married?

If Eva and Ryan are indeed married, it's currently unclear when they would have tied the knot, as neither of them have been very forthcoming in past interviews. "There’s a rumor that you guys might have secretly tied the knot. Is that true?" Brittany Hockley asked Eva when she appeared on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show.

"But who says we weren’t already? I like to keep it all mysterious. I’m a very mysterious woman," the Other Guys actress replied, before going on to reference the tattoo. "I do have a tattoo. It’s just a press on," she joked. "No, it’s not a press on. But I got it years ago. I posted a picture and I’ve gotten a lot of funny questions."

What Has Eva Mendes Previously Said About Her Relationship With Ryan Gosling?

The Hitch actress has made no secret of her and her partner's love for keeping their private life private . Back in 2020, she took to Instagram to make it clear to fans once again! "As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way to stay private," she wrote at the time. "I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them, of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give consent." Is this the secret to a healthy and successful relationship in Hollywood? We’re going to say yes!

