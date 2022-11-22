Chicagoans eligible to receive $500 from city: How to apply

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The city of Chicago is accepting applications for a program called Resiliency 2.0, offering free money to qualifying individuals.

The city set aside $15-million for the program, offering one-time payments of $500 to more than 25,000 Chicagoans.

They’ll be chosen by lottery.

The mayor’s office said it’s intended for lower-income residents who were left out of the COVID stimulus program.

Those who claimed dependents 17 and older on their 2019 taxes qualify if their income was at or below the 300% of the federal poverty level.

Applications close on December 9. A second round of applications opens in late December for undocumented residents and domestic workers.

Click here to apply .

