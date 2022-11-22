ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicagoans eligible to receive $500 from city: How to apply

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ycjbs_0jJxHwtT00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The city of Chicago is accepting applications for a program called Resiliency 2.0, offering free money to qualifying individuals.

The city set aside $15-million for the program, offering one-time payments of $500  to more than 25,000 Chicagoans.

They’ll be chosen by lottery.

The mayor’s office said it’s intended for lower-income residents who were left out of the COVID stimulus program.

Those who claimed dependents 17 and older on their 2019 taxes qualify if their income was at or below the 300% of the federal poverty level.

Applications close on December 9.  A second round of applications opens in late December for undocumented residents and domestic workers.

Click here to apply .

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aneka Duncan

Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 Payment

Chicago residents can get a $500 payment just in time for the holidays. Residents living in poverty and those who did not qualify for stimulus checks and other financial aid in 2020 can finally get some much-needed financial relief. The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 worth $14.68 million, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act was created to provide help to these residents. (source)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago giving out $500 payments in new cash assistance program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 4,000 Chicagoans will soon get a little extra cash in their pockets.The city's Resiliency 2.0 Cash Assistance Program is taking applications for the first round of $500 cash payments to each of 4,00 eligible Chicago residents.The first round of the program aims at helping caregivers of adults, or households with adult children or other family members, who were excluded from federal relief payments in 2020, including COVID-19 relief funds.If you claimed adult dependents in 2019, apply at chicash.org.Your household income must be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level:2022 Federal Poverty Guidelines Chart (effective January 12, 2022)# Persons in household300% FPL1$40,7702$54,9303$69,0904$83,2505$97,4106$111,5707$125,7308$139,890Add $4,720 for each person in household over 8 personsThe application process for the first round of the program closes on Dec. 9. Undocumented immigrants and domestic workers will have a separate application process that opens in late December.The Resiliency 2.0 Cash Assistance Program program will have multiple rounds of applications for various groups. In total, city officials said there will be payments to approximately 25,500 people.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Over 30 more migrants arrive in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago welcomed 32 more migrants to a shelter Wednesday. According to the officials, Chicago has now welcomed a total of 3,716 asylum-seekers who arrived on buses from the Texas boarder. You can help migrants arriving in the city. The city's website, Chicago.gov/support, has information on how to donate goods, such as winter clothing and toiletries, using an Amazon wish list set up by the nonprofit Instituto del Progreso Latino as part of their response effort. Click here for a list of donations being accepted. Click here for the form to volunteer.  You can also purchase new warm clothing and winter coats and drop them off at designated sites across the city, including 21 aldermanic offices and the City Clerk's office at City Hall. City officials are asking for donations of new items only. Used items and food will not be accepted.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Deadline approaching for Chicago parents to apply for 2023 school year

CHICAGO - An important deadline is approaching for Chicago parents. Dec. 2 is the deadline to apply for a public school in Chicago for next fall. The district has tried to simplify the process for going to a school that's different from your assigned neighborhood school. The single online application...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?

You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

A double whammy for families hit by fraud while struggling to feed their children

The CBS 2 Investigators uncover loopholes in a federal benefits program that hurt struggling families when they're victims of fraudCHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly one million people in Cook County rely on the federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).  Ana Salgado is one of them. Salgado is a divorced, single mother of four who works as a store manager but does not earn enough to feed her family. From time to time, she relies on SNAP benefits to fill the gaps. At the beginning of a recent month, on the day after her SNAP funds usually become available, she...
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

CTA Holiday Train, Bus Now Running in Chicago. Here's the 2022 Schedule

Chicagoans can now board one of the city's most classic wintertime traditions: the CTA's holiday train and bus. The Allstate CTA Holiday Fleet begins its voyage for the 2022 season Friday, with plans to chug across the city while glistening with numerous lights and LED signs. Santa and his reindeer are expected to keep commuters company for the ride, too.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy