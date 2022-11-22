Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President Again in 2024

Kanye West is starting his run for president with an affordable clothing line.

West showcased the new collection and confirmed that alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos would be running his campaign.

Kanye tells blog site X17 that he will be selling his “Ye 24” apparel for $20, and the line will include hoodies and sweatpants.

The clothing, Kanye says, is “cut” from clothing used in his partnerships with Balenciaga, Gap, and Adidas.

“We need to make sure that everyone can receive the same level of cuts, the same level of food, the same level of water, the same level of education…we’re getting past the past. We’re focused on the future,” said Kanye.

Why do you think Kanye is running for president again? Do you think he has a chance of winning?