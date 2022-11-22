Read full article on original website
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials with the Wheeling Police Department stated that they arrested a man after responding to an alleged battery incident and engaging in a vehicular pursuit shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Officers were dispatched to Carins Pub on Chapline Street for a report of a disorder. Arriving on scene, […]
Teens arrested after police pursuit in Beaver County
Two teens were arrested in Hopewell Township, Beaver County, after a police pursuit Monday. State police said they saw a stolen vehicle in the area of 3220 Green Garden Road just before noon and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle was stopped after a pursuit and the occupants, a 16-year-old...
WDTV
Woman crashes on I-79 with child in front seat, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after officers said she crashed into a guardrail and another vehicle with a child sitting in the front passenger seat while showing signs of impairment. Deputies responded to an accident on I-79 southbound near mile marker 133 on Tuesday, according to...
wajr.com
Suspicious vehicle investigation yields drugs, cash, a gun and two arrests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In Morgantown, a report of a suspicious vehicle resulted in two drugs arrests Tuesday. Deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department made contact with Stephanie Allen, 32, and Thomas Shaffer, 31 in the parking lot of the High Life Lounge at the Eastgate Plaza on Earl Core Road.
Woman accused of leading police on chase, fighting Greene County sheriff's deputy
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is accused of leading police on a chase and fighting a Greene County sheriff's deputy who was trying to arrest her. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Waynesburg police tried to stop Vicki Hoyle for traffic violations on Tuesday night when she took off. The sheriff's office said Hoyle stopped outside a home and ran inside. Deputies forced their way inside and the sheriff's office said a fight ensued with Hoyle, who allegedly head-butted a deputy in the face. Officers were eventually able to take Hoyle, who had an active probation violation warrant, into custody. Both Hoyle and the deputy were cleared by paramedics, the sheriff's office said. Hoyle was taken to the Greene County Jail on new charges.
WDTV
1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marion County Monday afternoon. Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a crash involving three vehicles happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday on Rt. 250 at the intersection of Hillcrest Rd. One...
Wheeling man, AKA ‘Fuzz’ had drugs near Ohio County playground
A Wheeling man admitted to distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said. Ronald Shaw, also known as “Fuzz,” 51, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location. Shaw had more than 50 grams of methamphetamine near Overbrook Playground […]
Ohio man arrested for allegedly stabbing victim after a pool game at a pub
A man in Ohio was arrested after he allegedly stabbed someone after a pool game at a pub. 23-year-old Austin Warford allegedly stabbed someone after a fight happened at Buds Pub in Cambridge on Saturday night. The stabbing allegedly took place in the parking lot. The victim was taken to Southeastern Med for the treatment […]
2 people charged after officers find fentanyl during welfare check in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were charged after officers found fentanyl during a welfare check in Clarksburg. On Nov. 18, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department were dispatched to the Mountain Mart on Buckhannon Pike in Clarksburg for a welfare check on two individuals, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived on scene, […]
wtuz.com
I-77 Shut Down for Multiple Vehicle Crash
A significant accident caused a major interstate to be shut down for a couple of hours Tuesday evening. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at 6:39 pm for a four-vehicle crash in Bolvar at exit 93. An investigation determined that a Freightliner box truck was...
connect-bridgeport.com
First Responders Find Man Deceased in Area Wreck
According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County, a man was found dead on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:20 a.m. after a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment. The call was on Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road. Upon arrival, along with Whitehall Police Department, a single vehicle was found down an 80-foot embankment that was into the creek.
WTRF
Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
WDTV
BPD asking for help identifying people involved in alleged shoplifting
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two people allegedly involved in a recent shoplifting incident at BFS. Below are photos from the Bridgeport Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Davisson by email or at 304-842-8260.
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: Coke Plant families
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A cold day in February brought word no one expected. The closing of the Coke Plant in Follansbee. It brought up just how fragile the life of a steelworker can be these days. "What happened to us was all of the sudden. The plant was...
WTOV 9
Martins Ferry, Wellsburg get into holiday spirit with parades
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio — Although many people had their minds set on those Black Friday deals, people in Martins Ferry celebrated the annual Christmas parade Friday evening. Christmas music and laughter filled the air, as locals gathered to watch the event. It's been a tradition for more than 40 years, but with the help of the fire department and other sponsors, this ended up being the best turnout since the pandemic.
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: How the Coke plant's closure is affecting Follansbee
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The announcement of the closing of the Coke plant in Follansbee came in February. What's happened to the prospects for the property since then?. When the plant closed back in the spring, it was obvious there would be impacts on the town of Follansbee. "What...
WTOV 9
Plenty of eager shoppers converge on The Highlands for Black Friday
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Major deals made people set their alarms early and stand in lines to get the best ones Friday at The Highlands. Cabela's was one of the stores with huge discounts that had 500 people standing in line before its 5 a.m. opening. And people weren't messing around. The front of the line had been camping out since 4 p.m. Thanksgiving night and others arrived before the sun came up.
WTOV 9
Marshall County has plenty planned for Small Business Saturday
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — As the deals come in for Black Friday, small businesses get a deal day of their own. The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce has a whole list of events planned for Small Business Saturday. Among them is their annual toy drive, where anybody can come...
Wheeling Hospital stuck with RSV cases, needs more resources
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The latest reports indicate that pediatricians are pleading that the Biden administration declare RSV an all out emergency. RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. People usually recover in one to two weeks. This virus doesn’t typically hit people so early in the season. But this […]
WTOV 9
Officials in Jefferson County finalizing proposals for Appalachia grant funding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With House Bill 377 – also known as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's Appalachia Grant -- in mind, commissioners in Jefferson County recently compiled a list of potential projects needed in the county, ranked them, and will have a meeting to finalize which projects best serve the county.
