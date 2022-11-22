Read full article on original website
Personal alarms secured for University of Idaho women in greek life, and a lot more
In the wake of these murders, a University of Idaho alumna is arming women on campus with personal alarms. It started when Kerry Uhlorn saw these alarms on social media. She then spoke to other past members of the sorority, Delta Gamma, thinking they could get five to ten of them to keep at the door at the sorority's house.
Moscow PD gives update on investigation into four deceased UI students
MOSCOW, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Moscow Police Department held a news conference on Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the four deceased UI students. Chief James Fry was the first to speak. He encourages the community to continue to submit tips to help with the investigation. It was also made clear by Captain Roger Lanier that Moscow Police will continue to work on the investigation through Thanksgiving.
Moscow Police and city officials humbled by outpouring of support
On this Thanksgiving, Moscow Police posted several notes of appreciation and pictures of food from the community on their Facebook page. The department has been investigating the homicides of four University of Idaho students since their bodies were discovered at noon on November 13, 2022. To date, no arrests have...
Moscow homicide update Nov. 23
The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow, Idaho. At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the male Kaylee and Madison attempted to contact numerous times on...
Investigators explain the work being done as a part of this homicide investigation
"This is our highest priority. It will remain our highest priority. We owe that to the families,” Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said. Captain Lanier recapped what they know at this point. The four University of Idaho students were found on Sunday, November 13, all stabbed multiple times, likely...
Why complex homicide investigations take time
As Moscow Police and their task force of FBI, Idaho State Police, and the Latah County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the brutal murders of the four University of Idaho Students, many in the public are wondering why a killer has not yet been caught. "We understand you want answers....
