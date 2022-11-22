ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craigmont, ID

KLEWTV

Moscow PD gives update on investigation into four deceased UI students

MOSCOW, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Moscow Police Department held a news conference on Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the four deceased UI students. Chief James Fry was the first to speak. He encourages the community to continue to submit tips to help with the investigation. It was also made clear by Captain Roger Lanier that Moscow Police will continue to work on the investigation through Thanksgiving.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Moscow Police and city officials humbled by outpouring of support

On this Thanksgiving, Moscow Police posted several notes of appreciation and pictures of food from the community on their Facebook page. The department has been investigating the homicides of four University of Idaho students since their bodies were discovered at noon on November 13, 2022. To date, no arrests have...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Moscow homicide update Nov. 23

The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow, Idaho. At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the male Kaylee and Madison attempted to contact numerous times on...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Why complex homicide investigations take time

As Moscow Police and their task force of FBI, Idaho State Police, and the Latah County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the brutal murders of the four University of Idaho Students, many in the public are wondering why a killer has not yet been caught. "We understand you want answers....
MOSCOW, ID

