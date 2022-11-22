ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Postgame/Stats/Story: No. 22 Vols Take Down No. 3 Kansas, Win Battle 4 Atlantis Championship

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 22 Tennessee led from start to finish and captured the Battle 4 Atlantis title Friday, taking down No. 3 Kansas, 64-50. The win marks the Vols’ fifth straight win over an AP top-10 team and fourth over a top-five team. It also snapped a 17-game win streak dating to last season for the defending national champion Jayhawks and gave Tennessee its first holiday tournament title since 2010.
