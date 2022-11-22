1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Monday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 34-year-old Jordan Jackson, a suburban Seattle police officer was riding his motorcycle north on Bellevue Way when a car pulled out of a parking lot and into the road.

The vehicle then struck the motorcycle.

Jackson was transported to the Harborview with critical injuries.

The occupants of the car were unharmed, according to Bellevue Police Department Captain Landon Barnwell.

The state police reported that the inquiry had ruled out any possibility of impairment and that speed was not a contributing factor.

Further information regarding the fatal crash is not currently available.

November 22, 2022

Source: US News