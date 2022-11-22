ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for November 25

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016150 – 3700 BLK Ringgold Rd – Alarm – Police responded to an alarm at the Little Caesar’s. On arrival, the building checked secured. 22-016152 – 1500 BLK S. Seminole Dr. – Assist EMS –...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Shelby Reporter

CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth

CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
CALERA, AL
wrganews.com

51-year-old arrested for felony Burglary & Criminal Damage to Property Charges

According to Floyd County Jail Records, 51-year-old James Edward Brookshire was arrested by the Floyd County Police department on Monday for entering a home on Maple Road and then living there without permission. Officers stated that a walkthrough of the home revealed that Brookshire had allegedly broken every window in the residence. Brookshire is being charged with felony charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal damage to property charge.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Franklin County man found with Gunshot Wound Dies

On Sunday afternoon (November 20, 2022), at approximately 3:07 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at a residence on Freedom Lane in the Liberty community to investigate a burglary in progress. When they arrived, deputies found a male with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
wcluradio.com

Bennett released from jail following bond reduction

GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
GLASGOW, KY
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests November 14-20

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction

UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

One dead after Franklin County crash on Sunday night

Franklin County, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a crash in Franklin County on Sunday night. The crash happened on Robinson Creek Road and David Crockett Parkway W. While turning left onto David Crockett Parkway the THP says that Phyllis Walker turned her Ford Escape into oncoming traffic while traveling the wrong direction. A woman driving westbound in a Ford Transit on David Crockett Parkway hit Walker's Ford Escape head on.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WTVC

City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

McMinn County Attorney suspended from practicing

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has increased the suspension of an attorney in McMinn County, saying the original punishment was not severe enough. Joseph H. Crabtree, Jr. has been suspended from the practice of law for three years in Tennessee. A Hearing Panel originally suspended him...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN

