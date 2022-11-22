Read full article on original website
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 25
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016150 – 3700 BLK Ringgold Rd – Alarm – Police responded to an alarm at the Little Caesar’s. On arrival, the building checked secured. 22-016152 – 1500 BLK S. Seminole Dr. – Assist EMS –...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Missing Child
Catoosa County authorities are asking for help from the public in finding a missing 13-year-old boy. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Logan Jordan Mason was last seen on Thursday at about 1 p.m. in the area of State Line Road and Biscayne Boulevard. Logan is...
Shelby Reporter
CPD arrests Georgia man for 8 kilos of meth
CALERA – On Tuesday night, Nov. 22 the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and Calera Police Department arrested a Georgia man after recovering eight kilograms of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Darrell Leroy Fowler, a 49-year-old man from Dalton, Georgia was arrested on I-65 in Calera. During the stop,...
WTVC
Marion County jury finds Alabama man not guilty in Jasper man's shooting death
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A jury in Marion County has found a man accused in the death of a Jasper man not guilty on all charges. Marion County Criminal Court confirmed the jury acquitted 29-year-old James Hunter Scott last week at the end of his trial. Back in March...
wrganews.com
51-year-old arrested for felony Burglary & Criminal Damage to Property Charges
According to Floyd County Jail Records, 51-year-old James Edward Brookshire was arrested by the Floyd County Police department on Monday for entering a home on Maple Road and then living there without permission. Officers stated that a walkthrough of the home revealed that Brookshire had allegedly broken every window in the residence. Brookshire is being charged with felony charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal damage to property charge.
WTVC
After victim's testimony, Rossville man headed to prison for molesting teen girl
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — A 41-year-old Rossville man will spend the next several years in prison for molesting a teen girl over the course of several months. Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt says the victim 'bravely' took the witness stand to testify against him at the trial for Edgar Charles Neely.
WDEF
Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
Franklin County man found with Gunshot Wound Dies
On Sunday afternoon (November 20, 2022), at approximately 3:07 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at a residence on Freedom Lane in the Liberty community to investigate a burglary in progress. When they arrived, deputies found a male with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived...
wcluradio.com
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests November 14-20
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction
UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
WTVCFOX
Major house fire injures one, kills pet, poses challenge for Dunlap firefighters Monday
DUNLAP, Tenn. — A fire that destroyed a home in Dunlap injured a resident, killed a family pet, and posed unusual logistical challenges for firefighters early Monday morning. A post on the Dunlap Fire Department's Facebook page says the fire happened in the early morning hours Monday at a home on East Ridge Road.
Winchester man found shot in Franklin County home
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies found a shooting victim while investigating a burglary Sunday afternoon.
fox17.com
One dead after Franklin County crash on Sunday night
Franklin County, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a crash in Franklin County on Sunday night. The crash happened on Robinson Creek Road and David Crockett Parkway W. While turning left onto David Crockett Parkway the THP says that Phyllis Walker turned her Ford Escape into oncoming traffic while traveling the wrong direction. A woman driving westbound in a Ford Transit on David Crockett Parkway hit Walker's Ford Escape head on.
chattanoogacw.com
Apartments in East Brainerd evacuated after firefighters find elevated CO levels Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It could have been a whole lot worse. But no one was hurt after a carbon monoxide (CO) scare at apartments in East Brainerd in Chattanooga Tuesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). A release says a resident at the Meridian at Hamilton Place...
WSMV
Sheriff: Man dies after getting shot at home in Franklin County
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday around 3 p.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to a home on Freedom Lane to investigate a burglary. The deputies found a man with at least one gunshot wound when they arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
64-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash in Franklin County
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on David Crockett Parkway at Robinson Creek Road.
WTVC
City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
WDEF
McMinn County Attorney suspended from practicing
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has increased the suspension of an attorney in McMinn County, saying the original punishment was not severe enough. Joseph H. Crabtree, Jr. has been suspended from the practice of law for three years in Tennessee. A Hearing Panel originally suspended him...
