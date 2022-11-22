Read full article on original website
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff
The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
Aaron Judge rumors: Giants, Dodgers could be in trouble
The New York Yankees fanbase won’t like this latest update regarding Aaron Judge’s visit with the San Francisco Giants, but it also gives them reason to remain hopeful. Aaron Judge is the top free agent available this MLB offseason, and understandably so. He did win the AL MVP award after breaking the league’s single-season home run record with the New York Yankees. Now, he is making his rounds as a free agent, and Yankees fans are worried that he might sign elsewhere.
Report: Yankees have major interest in 1 free agent pitcher
While the New York Yankees’ efforts to retain Aaron Judge are getting the bulk of the attention, the team has other significant targets as well. The Yankees appear likely to try to add a starting pitcher no matter what happens with Judge, and they may have one name in mind.
Cody Bellinger’s potential centerfield replacement could be Dodgers’ 2023 X-Factor
Much has been made about Cody Bellinger’ potential centerfield replacement for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have been linked to free agents such as Kevin Kiermaier and Mitch Haniger. Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor have also been listed as options. Even Joey Gallo is a possibility. But there is one Dodgers’ prospect who could end up taking over centerfield duties and emerging as a star next season.
Rumor: Yankees linked to Cody Bellinger, former Mets star amid Aaron Judge race
The New York Yankees’ free agency wish list obviously includes retaining Aaron Judge. But the club’s outfielder shopping list doesn’t stop there, as they’ve been linked to Andrew Benintendi and Japanese slugger Masataka Yoshida. Now, fans can add two more names to that list. The Yankees...
RUMOR: Yankees’ confidence level in signing Justin Verlander, revealed
Justin Verlander has hit the free-agent market after a phenomenal season for the Houston Astros. The New York Yankees are potentially in the mix for the superstar pitcher, along with other playoff teams. The Yankees have the resources to make a splash with Verlander but According to Jon Heyman of...
Here's Why Yankees Re-Signing Aaron Judge Would Be Great News For Red Sox
Boston fans should be keep a close eye on the Judge sweepstakes
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
New York Yankees reportedly very high on a specific free-agent pitcher
As the New York Yankees engage in a bidding war with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers for
Houston Astros targeting 2-time All-Star outfielder in MLB free agency
The Houston Astros are reportedly one of the teams in hot pursuit of one of the more intriguing players on
theScore
Report: Yankees in contact with Verlander, Senga, Rodon
The New York Yankees are interested in doing more than re-signing Aaron Judge this offseason. New York has been in contact with free-agent starters Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and Carlos Rodon in an attempt to boost its rotation ahead of the 2023 season, reports the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Dodgers: MLB Network Breaks Down What Went Wrong With Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger struggled heavily with his swing all season long
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect
The Mets reportedly signed a former Red Sox pitching prospect Wednesday
Cowboys lock in date for Odell Beckham Jr.’s Dallas visit but new contenders emerge
The Cowboys won the Beckham Bowl. Now Dallas must win the heart and mind of free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Per Pro Football Talk, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reports the three-time Pro Bowl selection will visit the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
dodgerblue.com
Kodai Senga Rumors: Dodgers, Mets, Yankees & Red Sox Among Interested Teams
In addition to Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Justin Verlander, the market of free agent starting pitchers includes Kodai Senga, who opted out of his contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball. Senga went 11-6 with a 1.89 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 148 innings pitched...
Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?
Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
