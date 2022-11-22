Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies. The man’s name is Jessie Mavrick Minton. “The initial call was there was a suspect armed with a firearm who was attempting to sell that firearm as well as selling drugs,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said.
WEAR
1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
cw34.com
FL Sheriff: Texas tourist killed after going head first down slide, hitting bottom of bay
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A day that was supposed to be full of fun took a tragic turn after a Texas man died while on vacation with his family. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said a 63-year-old man was going down a rental pontoon boat slide on Crab Island on Wednesday afternoon.
WEAR
Deputies: Missing Escambia County 17-year-old last seen with father
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office said Thursday night that Christoper Ahmari Neal was with his father, Christopher Posey, who does not have custody. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Posey, 41, was arrested Friday morning. He...
Flomaton man killed in single-car wreck in Santa Rosa County
PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Flomaton, Ala. was killed early Friday morning when the truck he was driving ran into the end of a guardrail on U.S. highway 90 just south of Pace, according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the report, the 35-year-old, whose name was not […]
WJHG-TV
One dead in Santa Rosa County crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
getthecoast.com
Texas man dies after tragic accident at Crab Island
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, a Texas tourist died after going down a rental pontoon boat slide head first and striking his head on the bottom at Crab Island. Family members say the 63-year old victim went down into three to four feet of water around 3:35pm on Wednesday, but then didn’t resurface. They jumped in to try to save him, along with receiving aid from from the Coast Guard, Okaloosa Island and Destin firefighters, as well as EMS.
WEAR
Woman, dog rescued after SUV crashes into woods in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman and her dog were rescued after crashing into the woods in Escambia County Friday morning. The crash happened on West Highway 4 just west of Tedder Road. The woman drove off the roadway in her SUV, struck a concrete ditch and went airborne into...
WEAR
Texas man dies after accident on pontoon boat slide at Crab Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 63-year-old Texas man died at Crab Island Wednesday after going down a rental pontoon boat slide head first and hitting his head, according to the sheriff's office. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3:35 p.m. "Family members say the 63-year old...
Jeremy Morgan steps in as Fort Walton Beach Fire Chief
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Jeremy Morgan is not a new face to the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department, but said the chief job is one he never expected. “I never saw myself in this seat,” said Morgan. “Even though I always kind of aspired to do it from the beginning. But it’s only […]
atmorenews.com
Woman charged after threateningto torch home
An Atmore woman was arrested November 10 after she returned to a Ewing Lane residence she had not only threatened to burn down but had tried to burn down in the past. Reports show that city police were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. on November 9 to the residence in reference to a domestic disturbance during which Whitney Hyatt, 31, had reportedly threatened to “burn down the residence with family members inside.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Texas tourist dies at Crab Island after striking his head
DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) - A Texas man has died at Crab Island after hitting his head going down the slide of his rental pontoon boat. The 63-year-old Donald Perry went down the slide into three to four feet of water around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to the family. Members of the family jumped in to try and save him while the Coast Guard, firefighters from Okaloosa Island and Destin and EMS all responded to the scene.
Atmore Advance
Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants
An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
WEAR
Orthopedic Associates in Okaloosa County seeks patients for carpal tunnel study
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A first of its kind paid study is happening right now in Okaloosa County. Orthopedic Associates are looking for participants to get involved. An estimated 13 million people live with carpal tunnel syndrome. Many are rushing in to see experts like Orthopedic Associates Dr. James Watts...
Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
Judge in ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ case recommends Todd Chrisley serve sentence in Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced on Nov. 21 on tax evasion charges. According to a report from Insider, the judge in their case recommended that Todd serve his time in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie serves her time in Tallahassee. Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the hit […]
WEAR
Trial date set for man charged with murdering 26-year-old Escambia County man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A trial date is set for the man charged with killing a 26-year-old man at an Escambia County home in late October. Jacob Colville, 29, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. Colville was indicted on Nov. 10 along with...
