Crestview, FL

Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies. The man’s name is Jessie Mavrick Minton. “The initial call was there was a suspect armed with a firearm who was attempting to sell that firearm as well as selling drugs,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said.
PENSACOLA, FL
1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
Deputies: Missing Escambia County 17-year-old last seen with father

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office said Thursday night that Christoper Ahmari Neal was with his father, Christopher Posey, who does not have custody. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Posey, 41, was arrested Friday morning. He...
One dead in Santa Rosa County crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, FL
Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released

WALTON COUNTY, FL
Texas man dies after tragic accident at Crab Island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
Texas man dies after accident on pontoon boat slide at Crab Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Woman charged after threateningto torch home

An Atmore woman was arrested November 10 after she returned to a Ewing Lane residence she had not only threatened to burn down but had tried to burn down in the past. Reports show that city police were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. on November 9 to the residence in reference to a domestic disturbance during which Whitney Hyatt, 31, had reportedly threatened to “burn down the residence with family members inside.”
ATMORE, AL
Texas tourist dies at Crab Island after striking his head

DESTIN, FL
Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants

An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
ATMORE, AL
Orthopedic Associates in Okaloosa County seeks patients for carpal tunnel study

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A first of its kind paid study is happening right now in Okaloosa County. Orthopedic Associates are looking for participants to get involved. An estimated 13 million people live with carpal tunnel syndrome. Many are rushing in to see experts like Orthopedic Associates Dr. James Watts...
Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
'There was blood everywhere' | Witness statements reveal chaos after deadly shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting happened because one of the teens accused of murder owed the victim money, a police report suggests. Two teenagers were arrested in Walton County, Florida last week, accused in the death of Ryan Rodriguez Romero. The 16-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 16 outside of La Mexicana Supermarket. A teenage girl was shot in the back, a police report revealed.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

