Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Catch share consequencesDoug StewartNew Bedford, MA
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Nov. 25-27)
Thanksgiving weekend is known for homecoming shows, where locally-based bands play your favorite venues in front of hometown fans. That’s our focus in “Six Picks Music” this week, as we feature top shows from Westerly to Woonsocket and beyond. Friday: One of the greatest bands to ever...
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Harold
Meet your new best friend, Harold – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!. The Potter League for Animals shares on its website that Harold is a 5-year-old male Domestic Shorthair. Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Harold;. Harold has oh so...
850 Scouts prepare creative Thanksgiving feasts over campfires
This past weekend, 850 Scouts from the Narragansett Council continued the traditional pre – Thanksgiving campout known as ‘Campsgiving.’ Every year, Scouts camp out the Saturday before Thanksgiving and prepare a Thanksgiving dinner at their campfire with a creative spin on turkey preparation. According to the Boy...
Shop Local “Six Picks” – Art and Gift shops in Newport and beyond
The holiday shopping season is upon us. Supply chain issues may impact big box stores, but there are dozens of local options out there for finding great gifts for family and friends. Each week between now and Christmas, we’ll select six of our favorites in different categories from Aquidneck Island and beyond. This week, we present some of our favorite art and gift shops.
Coulibaly’s 18 help UMass-Lowell take down Brown 73-62
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Abdoul Karim Coulibaly scored 18 points as UMass-Lowell beat Brown 73-62 on Wednesday night. Coulibaly added seven rebounds for the River Hawks (5-1). Everette Hammond scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 8 from the floor and added nine rebounds. Max Brooks shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.
NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Alisa Amador playing Jamestown Art Center Dec. 3
A rising star on the national music scene is returning to the area next weekend for a show at the Jamestown Arts Center. Alisa Amador, the 2022 winner of the highly regarded Tiny Desk Concert contest, is a growing voice in the singer-songwriter community. She first appeared in the region last summer when she played a near-sellout show at the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Tickets are available here.
Megs’ Aussie Milk Bar is for sale
Megs’ Aussie Milk Bar, which permanently closed on October 28 after 16 years, is now for sale. Excellent opportunity to own this completely turnkey and well-established café located in busy Newport, R.I. Established café in same location for 16 years with strong and consistent sales. This is a great opportunity to own a successful business as it is or your own theme to make your dreams of operating your own café come true. This business has a long-standing history of delivering quality food in a friendly, community atmosphere in a highly sought-after location.
Newport Fire, Police set to escort Santa through Newport’s Neighborhoods again this year
With the holiday season officially upon us, the City of Newport has announced that it is once again busy preparing for the return of Santa’s nightly rides. Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 6th, Santa will be escorted by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods.
