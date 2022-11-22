Megs’ Aussie Milk Bar, which permanently closed on October 28 after 16 years, is now for sale. Excellent opportunity to own this completely turnkey and well-established café located in busy Newport, R.I. Established café in same location for 16 years with strong and consistent sales. This is a great opportunity to own a successful business as it is or your own theme to make your dreams of operating your own café come true. This business has a long-standing history of delivering quality food in a friendly, community atmosphere in a highly sought-after location.

2 DAYS AGO