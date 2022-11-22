Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez Smiles In Rare Appearance With BFF Raquelle On Thanksgiving Weekend
Selena Gomez went on a shopping spree after her extremely busy schedule of releasing new music and a new documentary. The pop star/actress was spotted taking in some retail therapy with her BFF Raquelle Stevens on Friday, Nov. 25 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Rocking a stunning cream coat, matching pants and a white top, Selena looked ready for a cover shoot as she laughed alongside Raquelle while leaving the store.
hiphop-n-more.com
Well Known Hip Hop Manager Hovain Passes Away
Popular music executive and manager Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton has passed away. The news of Hylton’s death was posted on his official social media handles by his family but the cause was not mentioned. “He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother and a proud Brooklyn...
There’s No Thanksgiving at ‘The Fabelmans’ as Specialized Titles Spiral Downward
Let’s get this out of the way: This was the worst-ever Thanksgiving weekend for adult specialized titles (other than 2020, when major city theaters were still mostly closed). We saw weak results nearly across the board on a holiday that’s often used to expand (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Green Book”) or platform (“The Favourite”). Results usually range from good to strong, enhancing their awards profiles. This year, “The Fabelmans” (Universal) jumped from four theaters to 638 and grossed $2.2 million for three days ($3.1 million for the five days), for a per-theater average just below $3,500. Only Laura Poitras’ acclaimed...
Russ Shares Surprise New Song ‘Inside’: Listen
Russ has traveled around the world these past couple months, hitting markets like India, Egypt, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Australia. The rapper-singer is now on a little break before he packs up again to travel to South America and South Africa. Before that, he has promised to drop some new tunes. He’s scheduled to release two new songs on Dec. 9th and 16th but he also wanted to share something with fans that he made fresh this weekend.
Jon And Arya Originally Had A Romance On "Game Of Thrones," And 22 Other Shocking TV Storylines That Almost Happened
Bethany Joy Lenz said the writers originally wanted Haley and Lucas to be a couple on One Tree Hill, but ended up not pursuing it because they realized that she and Chad Michael Murray "had NO chemistry."
