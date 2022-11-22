ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Moore County man arrested, accused of burning bank and church buildings

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of burning several buildings. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, is charged with five counts of felony burning of buildings, six counts of felony breaking or entering, one count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands, one count of damaging crops or trees and one count of injury to property in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 shot, injured during argument in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and injured during an argument in Fayetteville, according to investigators. This happened around 12 a.m. Thursday near Mary Charles Loop and McArthur Road. Police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun. Then the other man grabbed it,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools

A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Store Employee Killed Inside Business

JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
cbs17

Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Crash At Dangerous Intersection Injures Four

SELMA – Four people were injured Wednesday afternoon at a dangerous Johnston County intersection. The three-vehicle crash was reported around 3:30pm on Highway 42 East at Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. All four accident victims were sent to the hospital, two with serious injuries. That section of Highway 42 East,...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

911 call shows residents tried to save murdered 16-year-old in Durham

McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when 16-year-old Reginald Parker was shot last Tuesday night.
DURHAM, NC

