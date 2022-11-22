The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of burning several buildings. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, is charged with five counts of felony burning of buildings, six counts of felony breaking or entering, one count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands, one count of damaging crops or trees and one count of injury to property in Moore County.

MOORE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO