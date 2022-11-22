Read full article on original website
Johnston County gas station employee dies in stabbing; suspect in custody
GARNER, N.C. — One person died in a stabbing Friday evening inside a gas station in Johnston County. At least six Johnston County sheriff's deputies arrived at Murphy Express along Highway 42, in addition to fire and medical personnel. The person killed was an employee of the gas station,...
NC man charged with rape, assault by strangulation
On Nov. 8, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into a report of sexual assault.
Moore County man arrested, accused of burning bank and church buildings
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of burning several buildings. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, is charged with five counts of felony burning of buildings, six counts of felony breaking or entering, one count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands, one count of damaging crops or trees and one count of injury to property in Moore County.
1 shot, injured during argument in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and injured during an argument in Fayetteville, according to investigators. This happened around 12 a.m. Thursday near Mary Charles Loop and McArthur Road. Police said two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun. Then the other man grabbed it,...
Man charged with faking fire inspections at 3 NC elementary schools
A Durham man has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to perform fire inspection duties in Durham County Schools. North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says Andrew Konrad Roesch, 56, was charged after a Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division probe found that failed to perform alarm tests and fire alarm inspections at three elementary schools in Durham County.
Man found dead in a field, Fayetteville homicide investigators seeking answers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a field in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a release. The circumstances that led to the man’s death remain unknown and an investigation by Fayetteville police’s homicide unit is underway to get answers.
One shot at N.C. car wash hours before Thanksgiving
Fayetteville police and CBS 17 responded to the Pride Auto Wash on Summerwood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to find one person that had been shot.
Store Employee Killed Inside Business
JOHNSTON COUNTY – An employee at a Johnston County business was killed while at work. Just after 5:00pm today (Friday), the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded to Murphy Express on Highway 42 near Interstate 40. An employee was reportedly involved in an altercation with...
Deputies need your help to ID 3 men suspected in string of North Carolina thefts
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County need your help in identifying three people they say ran a scam to steal merchandise from dollar stores and gas stations during the past two weeks. The county’s sheriff’s office on Tuesday released surveillance photos of the three men they say orchestrated the scam at various Dollar […]
Teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire in Graham receive 12 months of probation
GRAHAM, N.C. — The teens responsible for skipping school and setting a trash can on fire at a park in Graham are facing several consequences, according to an Alamance County Juvenile court. On Tuesday, a judge gave three of the teens 12 months of probation, ordered them to complete...
Moore County man accused of setting church, Bible on fire, NC insurance dept. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man is accused of breaking into a church and setting both the building and its altar Bible on fire, search warrants indicate. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs was arrested by agents with the state Department of Insurance’s criminal investigations division, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday.
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
Crash At Dangerous Intersection Injures Four
SELMA – Four people were injured Wednesday afternoon at a dangerous Johnston County intersection. The three-vehicle crash was reported around 3:30pm on Highway 42 East at Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. All four accident victims were sent to the hospital, two with serious injuries. That section of Highway 42 East,...
North Carolina deputies find more than 200 pounds of marijuana, arrest 2 California men
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two California men are facing charges after Randolph County deputies found about 230 pounds of marijuana inside a tractor-trailer. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found the drugs on Monday when they pulled over the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. A K-9 alerted officers to the drugs.
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of North Carolina Christmas parade performer
A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
911 call shows residents tried to save murdered 16-year-old in Durham
McDougald Terrace resident Ashley Canady participated in a first-aid training program organized by the city and a group called Stop the Bleed. It was her way of preparing to save residents in her neighborhood in case of violence. She and another resident used that training when 16-year-old Reginald Parker was shot last Tuesday night.
Man dead, another taken to hospital after shooting on Avon Avenue in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a shooting on Avon Avenue in Burlington, according to police. At 10:42 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of shots fired near the 800 block of Avon Avenue. At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Quinnton Enoch, 24, died at the […]
GoFundMe set up for family of 11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — A GoFundMe is active and taking donations in honor of 11-year old Hailey Brooks. Brooks was killed last weekend when an out of control truck struck her during the Raleigh Christmas parade. WRAL News has vetted the legitimacy of the GoFundMe through the attorney for Brook's...
Father of 4, NC State alum remembered for ‘incredible energy’, ‘smile’ after fatal North Carolina helicopter crash
Jason Myers wasn't just a television station meteorologist -- he was a father of four that graduated from North Carolina State University and married his childhood friend.
