PHILADELPHIA – Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was on track to spend Thanksgiving with his family at his home, being that he was a free agent. It would have allowed Suh to relax and watch the three games going on Thursday. Instead of Suh playing the role of spectator, his plans changed once he decided to sign with the Eagles last week choosing to make another run at procuring a Super Bowl ring.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO