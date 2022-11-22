Read full article on original website
Loyd, Eastside football’s defense stand tall in upset victory over No. 10 Camden
If anyone could brag about having the best defense in the city, it would be the Camden High football team. The Panthers, ranked No. 10 in the state in the latest NJ.com Top 20, enter Thursday’s Thanksgiving rivalry game against Eastside (formerly Woodrow Wilson) with four shutouts to its name. Camden also had four other contests where it allowed the opposition to score just once.
Phillipsburg football scores 4 TDs on 4th down to beat Easton for 1st time since 2014
Phillipsburg High School’s football team turned fourth downs into touchdowns on Thanksgiving and left Lafayette College’s Fisher Stadium with a win for the first time since 2014. The Stateliners defeated rival Easton 35-14 on Thursday afternoon to snap a six-game losing streak to the Red Rovers, the longest...
Football: Middletown South rumbles past Midd. North in Thanksgiving rivalry game
Middletown South shook off a minor deficit early to take down crosstown rival Middletown North, 27-10, on Thursday at home in Middletown. Middletown South ups its win total to 35-12-1 all-time against the Lions. The Eagles have taken 22 of the last 23 meetings between the two schools separated by five miles across town.
Dumont tops Tenafly for 8th-straight year, puts bow on program-changing season (PHOTOS)
Dumont has now concluded its season the same way for the last eight years – with a win over Tenafly on Thanksgiving Day. This one came in 17-0 fashion and serves as a microcosm of the 2022 campaign for the Huskies. It’s a program-defining season for head coach Mike Farrington and company, who won a playoff game for the first time in 22 years a few weeks ago.
Jets’ Mike White ready to help Jets offense vs. Bears after learning from last year’s wild ride
Jets quarterback Mike White knows how quickly everything can change. Last year, in the span of a week, he went from a little-known backup who had never played a snap in an NFL regular season game, to one of the most talked-about-players in the sport after he threw for more than 400 yards in his first career start.
No. 2 Bergen Catholic thumps No. 1 Don Bosco Prep for 2nd-straight Non-Public A title
It was a night for the Campaniles. Just hours after Nick Campanile and DePaul, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, won the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B championship, Vito Campanile and No. 2 Bergen Catholic thumped No. 1 Don Bosco Prep 45-0 in the Non-Public A championship for the second-consecutive year at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
