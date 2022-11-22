Read full article on original website
Senegal's Women Gold Miners Carry Heavy Burden
KEDOUGOU, SENEGAL — Every few minutes, 14-month-old Awa coughs, the phlegm rising from deep within her chest. Her mother, Meta Ba, says Awa's been coughing that way for as long as she can remember. Ba, who suffers from chronic migraines, works as an artisanal gold miner in Senegal's far...
Congolese Give Cautious Welcome to Deal on Rebel Violence
Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo — Congolese and security experts reacted cautiously Thursday to the announcement of an impending truce in an escalating conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. A militia called the M23 has been gaining ground since mounting an offensive in North Kivu province...
South African Apartheid Victims Demand Reparations from Government
Victims of South Africa’s racially oppressive apartheid regime have been camping outside the country’s constitutional court, demanding reparations promised to them that they say were never delivered. Nearly three decades since the ruling African National Congress freed the country from apartheid, victims say the party has failed to uphold justice. Linda Givetash reports from Johannesburg, South Africa.
40 Million Children Face Growing Threat of Measles, WHO Warns
More than 40 million children missed getting vaccinated against measles last year, prompting a significant setback in global efforts to eradicate the highly contagious disease worldwide, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint report Wednesday. Vaccination campaigns were disrupted in...
Analyst Calls For Rejuvenation of South Africa’s Police Leadership as Crime Stats Released
Cape Town — South African police say 10,000 new officers will be on the streets by Christmas after a jump in violent crime, with murders up 14%, car-jackings up 24%, and kidnappings doubling. Police say 7,000 people, almost 1,000 of them women, were murdered between July and September and 10,000 women were raped in those three months. The disturbing trend comes just ahead of Friday's 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.
Uganda Closes Schools to Fight Ebola, New Cases Fall
Uganda closed schools nationwide on Friday to curb the spread of Ebola, despite the health minister insisting to AFP that new cases had declined. The directive to close schools two weeks before the end of term was announced earlier this month following the deaths of eight children from the highly contagious disease.
M23 Rebels Fight On in Eastern DRC Despite Truce
Goma, democratic republic of the congo — M23 rebels were still fighting and advancing on one front of their offensive in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo on Friday as a cease-fire came into force, civilian and military sources said. Clashes continued after the 1700 GMT deadline to cease...
Manston asylum centre death may have been caused by diphtheria
Home Office says follow-up PCR test was positive and they are offering vaccinations to people at the Kent facility
Sao Tome and Principe Government Avert Coup Attempt
Nairobi — The Prime Minister of the West African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe said an attempted coup was averted early Friday morning after an attack on army headquarters. The Sao Tome and Principe government says it foiled a coup attempt as four men, including the former...
Attack on Mali Camp for People Fleeing Violence Kills 11
BAMAKO, Mali — An attack by suspected Islamic extremists on a camp outside Gao sheltering individuals who had fled violence in northern Mali has left 11 people dead, officials said Thursday. The assailants also destroyed the camp's food stocks and stole all the livestock, former Gao Mayor Sadou Diallo...
Feared Ritual Dancers in Zimbabwe Try to Change Public Image
Gule Wamkulu is a dance performed by unidentified men in Malawi, Mozambique, and Zambia. The group performs the dance at ceremonies to mark adulthood among other important life events. They wear complex masks, makeup and traditional clothing. The dance is seen as a way to connect with spirits of the dead.
Civilians Flee as Jihadis Advance in Northeast Mali
Niamey, Niger — Jihadists aligned with the Islamic State group are advancing in northeastern Mali, prompting terrified citizens to flee their homes, sources there say. The Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) launched an offensive in the Gao and Menaka regions in March, triggering heavy fighting with local armed groups and rival jihadists.
Gunmen Disguised as Nigerian Military Kill Three Policemen and Abduct Oil Executive
Abuja, Nigeria — Police in Nigeria's oil rich Niger Delta say gunmen dressed in military uniforms killed three police escorts and abducted an oil executive. Rivers State police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko told VOA Friday that the police command has launched investigations into the killings and abduction to find the perpetrators.
Tanzania Starts Rationing Power Because of Drought
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — Tanzanian authorities have started rationing electricity because of a drop in hydropower generation brought on by drought, the national provider said Wednesday, with some areas set to suffer nine-hour outages. The East African nation has the capacity to generate nearly 1,695 megawatts through hydropower,...
Food of Emperors: China’s Appetite for South African Abalone
Abalone has been a luxury food in China since imperial times. Poachers are feeding the country’s appetite for the pricy little mollusk resulting in a drop in the abalone population in South Africa's once-large natural reserves. Reporter Kate Bartlett visited one abalone aquaculture farm in Hermanus, South Africa with more. Camera: Gianluigi Guercia.
Migrant Workers Say Their Work Made World Cup Happen
Thousands of migrant workers took pictures of themselves while watching the opening game of the soccer World Cup in Doha, Qatar. They were watching from a special fan zone near the workers’ area outside the city. The area is where hundreds of thousands of Qatar’s low-income workers live. There were two large television screens set up, one inside the stadium and one set up outside for the additional crowds.
Meta Report: US Military Behind Online Influence Campaign Targeting Central Asia, Middle East
People associated with the U.S. military created fake accounts on more than seven internet services as part of a "coordinated inauthentic" influence operation targeting people in Central Asia and the Middle East, according to Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in its report out this week. Although the...
Nigeria's Bid to Expand Oil Exploration in its North Raises Concerns
Abuja — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari opened the first oil drilling site in the country's north Tuesday, saying it will bring energy security and economic development. The fresh source of oil comes as Nigeria's production ranking has dropped from Africa's top spot due to the theft of oil in the Niger Delta. Nigeria's state oil company said the northern Kolmani fields could hold as much as 1 billion barrels of oil, but analysts question whether locals stand to benefit.
Civilians in Northeast Syria Worry About Turkish Invasion
As Turkey has stepped up its strikes against Kurdish forces in northeast Syria, civilians in the region are worried about a possible large-scale land operation. VOA’s Zana Omer has more in this story, narrated by Sirwan Kajjo.
Coverage of Climate Protests Brings Media Arrests
Madrid, spain — The environmental activists worked quickly. Within 30 seconds they had graffitied a message on the gallery wall and glued themselves to the heavy gilt frames encasing two masterpieces. As their protest unfolded at Madrid’s Prado Museum on November 5, Spanish journalist Joanna Gimenez i Garcia was...
