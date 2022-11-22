ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles hire ex-Colts coach, report says

Nick Sirianni is hiring one of his former colleagues from the Colts. But it’s not recently-fired head coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles before heading to Indianapolis. ESPN reports the Eagles are hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant. Brady, 43,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
What channel is Minnesota Vikings game today vs. Patriots on Thanksgiving? (11/24/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFL Week 12

The New England Patriots, led by quarterback Mac Jones, meet the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, in an NFL Week 12 football game on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, 2022 911/24/2022) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
What Eagles’ defense says it must do to limit Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, Christian Watson

PHILADELPHIA – Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was on track to spend Thanksgiving with his family at his home, being that he was a free agent. It would have allowed Suh to relax and watch the three games going on Thursday. Instead of Suh playing the role of spectator, his plans changed once he decided to sign with the Eagles last week choosing to make another run at procuring a Super Bowl ring.
GREEN BAY, WI
What time are NFL games today on Thanksgiving? (11/24/22) TV, Channel, LIVE STREAM for all three matchups | Bills vs. Lions, Giants vs. Cowboys, Patriots vs. Vikings

The NFL will play three games on Thanksgiving Day 2022 as the New York Giants meet the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills face the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots go up against the Minnesota Vikings. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what you need to know:
DETROIT, MI
Why former Giants, Jets receiver got a Patriots tattoo

Why would an ex-NFL player get a tattoo of a former division rival’s logo?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former New York Jets and New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall is now inked up with the New England Patriots logo on his arm after losing a bet.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
