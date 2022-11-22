Read full article on original website
Cowboys lock in date for Odell Beckham Jr.’s Dallas visit but new contenders emerge
The Cowboys won the Beckham Bowl. Now Dallas must win the heart and mind of free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Per Pro Football Talk, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reports the three-time Pro Bowl selection will visit the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Jets’ Robert Saleh’s positive spin about a Zach Wilson ‘reset’ can’t hide the cold reality of his benching
You have to give Jets coach Robert Saleh credit for his commitment to putting a positive spin on a bad situation, as he did Wednesday afternoon when he announced the monumental decision to bench quarterback Zach Wilson for Sunday’s game against the Bears in favor of Mike White. “I...
Giants in foul mood after latest loss to Dallas Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas — This was another chance for the Giants to see how they measured up to the Dallas Cowboys and when they found out that they did not, it left the head coach, the quarterback and the star running back in foul moods. You could tell two days...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni, Giants’ Brian Daboll or Jets’ Robert Saleh for Coach of the Year?
This is a good time to be a football fan in the State of New Jersey. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford could be home to not one, but two teams in the postseason this year, as both New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh have their teams firmly in the playoff picture.
Eagles hire ex-Colts coach, report says
Nick Sirianni is hiring one of his former colleagues from the Colts. But it’s not recently-fired head coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles before heading to Indianapolis. ESPN reports the Eagles are hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant. Brady, 43,...
What channel is Minnesota Vikings game today vs. Patriots on Thanksgiving? (11/24/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFL Week 12
The New England Patriots, led by quarterback Mac Jones, meet the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, in an NFL Week 12 football game on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, 2022 911/24/2022) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
NFL Week 12 picks: Chicago Bears-New York Jets predictions | Will Mike White kick-start offense?
The Jets have surprised everyone with their strong start to the season. But after losing two out of three they’ve reached a critical point -- as evidenced by Robert Saleh’s decision to bench former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson for Mike White starting with Sunday’s game against the Bears.
Why the Jets are ‘rolling with Mike White’ after Zach Wilson benching, and why it’s the right decision
With so much attention on the Jets’ franchise-altering decision to bench Zach Wilson, starting with Sunday’s game against the Bears, the man who will be replacing him almost flew under the radar Wednesday morning when Saleh announced the decision. “We’re going to roll with Mike White,” Saleh said....
Giants, Jets, Eagles coordinators will be in demand as head coach candidates
Holiday shoppers are enjoying Black Friday. But in less than two months, it will be Black Monday in the NFL. This is Week 12 in the NFL and the regular season won’t conclude until Sunday, Jan. 11, meaning the head coach carousel has plenty of time to get up to speed.
What Eagles’ defense says it must do to limit Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, Christian Watson
PHILADELPHIA – Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was on track to spend Thanksgiving with his family at his home, being that he was a free agent. It would have allowed Suh to relax and watch the three games going on Thursday. Instead of Suh playing the role of spectator, his plans changed once he decided to sign with the Eagles last week choosing to make another run at procuring a Super Bowl ring.
Giants’ defensive strengths have become weaknesses in losing 3 of last 4 games
ARLINGTON, Texas — For much of this season, the Giants’ record defied what the statistics indicated. Teams that win seven of their first 10 games do not typically have the league’s 19th ranked offense and the 17th ranked defense. They don’t rank 21st in points scored and...
DraftKings promo code for NFL Thanksgiving: Get $200 win or lose in Maryland
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online betting in Maryland is live just in time for Thanksgiving and a DraftKings promo code offers the chance to bet $5 and...
What time are NFL games today on Thanksgiving? (11/24/22) TV, Channel, LIVE STREAM for all three matchups | Bills vs. Lions, Giants vs. Cowboys, Patriots vs. Vikings
The NFL will play three games on Thanksgiving Day 2022 as the New York Giants meet the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills face the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots go up against the Minnesota Vikings. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what you need to know:
Why former Giants, Jets receiver got a Patriots tattoo
Why would an ex-NFL player get a tattoo of a former division rival’s logo?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former New York Jets and New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall is now inked up with the New England Patriots logo on his arm after losing a bet.
Giants showed Odell Beckham Jr. that they are fighters before being beat down by Dallas Cowboys in second half
ARLINGTON, Texas -- It would be an exaggeration to say the Giants’ season was on the line when they entered the expansive confines of AT&T Stadium Thursday for the Dallas Cowboys’ annual Thanksgiving Day game. It would not, however, be an overstatement to say that this game was...
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys FREE LIVE STREAM (11/24/22): Watch NFL Thanksgiving Week 12 online | Time, TV, channel, odds
The New York Giants, led by running back Saquon Barkley, meet the Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, in an NFL Week 12 NFC East football game on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24, 2022 (11/24/2022) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO...
If Saquon Barkley’s slump continues, Giants’ playoff chances are toast
ARLINGTON, Texas — The simple reality is this: The Giants will not win many — any? — more games for the rest of this season if Saquon Barkley’s slump continues. The Giants’ star running back — one of the best players in the NFL this season — had his second straight bad game Thursday, when the Giants lost 28-20 at the Cowboys.
Yankees ‘hold edges’ over NL powers in Aaron Judge sweepstakes, MLB insider says
Finally, a bit of good news for New York Yankees fans. This week started on a downer, with the Los Angeles Dodgers seemingly entering the mix for free-agent slugger Aaron Judge after non-tendering Cody Bellinger. It continued with Judge returning to the Bay Area to visit his hometown San Francisco...
