Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 Stocks -- Here Are the Best of the Bunch
Louisiana-Pacific should have strong long-term prospects with the national housing shortage. Occidental Petroleum stock seems likely to increase as Berkshire increases its stake. Taiwan Semiconductor has a strong competitive position and an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own
Buffett’s investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands
The digital advertising space is being pinched by today's macroeconomic climate -- but you wouldn't know it to look at The Trade Desk's rising results. Shockwave Medical has a monopoly in the intravenous lithotripsy device niche, and there appears to be a growth market for that type of treatment. Now...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
Motley Fool
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Surge in the Wake of the FTX Meltdown
Decentralized exchanges exhibit all of the qualities that make blockchains so special. Uniswap is one of the most well-known decentralized exchanges and could benefit from an influx of traders. SushiSwap could be the next big-time decentralized exchange due to its variety of unique features. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Were on Big Shoppers' Lists on Black Friday
Wall Street prepared for a quiet open on the day after Thanksgiving. Silvergate Capital rose as a major crypto investor took a sizable stake in the bank. Manchester United added to gains as speculation swirled over who might buy the team. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Here's How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max
Earn at least the Social Security maximum taxable wage base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Soar
Global-e Onlne is dominating its niche in e-commerce. Revolve Group is demonstrating remarkable resilience under pressure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Worried About Amazon? Buy This Fast-Growing Stock Instead
Amazon is facing a tough situation in 2023 where a weakening economy could mean worsening sales growth. A healthcare company that can provide investors with more promising growth potential is Hims & Hers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Nio, Full Truck Alliance, and Lufax Are Falling Today
COVID-19 cases have resulted in lockdowns and other restrictive policies all year, which have hurt the Chinese economy. J.P. Morgan lowered its rating on Lufax after disappointing quarterly results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now
Shopify will likely "keep shop" for a larger number of businesses over time. Investors should pay greater attention to MercadoLibre in Latin America. The potential of Sea Limited may not make it seem so "limited." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
3 Big Changes Could Be Coming for Cannabis Stocks Before 2024
Marijuana stocks haven't had a strong year, but for some, the next few years could be better. Canadian cannabis companies will continue to right-size their output to meet demand. American cannabis companies are at high risk of overshooting demand, even as it rises rapidly. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Better Buy: LVMH vs. Richemont
LVMH provides balanced exposure to a wide range of luxury sectors. Richemont is a narrower play on jewelry and Swiss watches. Richemont seems to be growing faster, but the post-pandemic recovery may be why. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
Carnival has posted 11 consecutive quarterly losses, but demand for cruises is improving, and the obstacles to hit the highs seas are going away. Allbirds has fallen so low that the cash on its debt-free balance sheet accounts for nearly half of its market cap. Carvana stock has plunged 97%...
Motley Fool
Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say
The emergence of Amazon Web Services has increased the company's valuation. Due to the combination of businesses, the stock is difficult to value. Its current valuation is historically low as growth has slowed and profits have weakened. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Nvidia's Most Important Segment Is Slowing. Should You Sell the Stock?
Microsoft had a critical announcement that saved Nvidia's stock from being sold off even more after earnings. The China technology ban situation is still unclear, but Nvidia is feeling the effects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Will New Leadership Mean New Highs for These 3 Major Consumer Stocks?
Bob Iger is returning for a second stint as CEO of Disney at a pivotal time for the company. Mary Dillon had great success at Ulta Beauty, and now she's aiming for Foot Locker's turnaround. Restaurant Brands is bringing in former Domino's CEO Patrick Doyle as executive chairman. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
SoFi, the self-described "AWS of fintech," continues to innovate despite the odds. Zscaler's zero trust platform should build confidence in over time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of uniQure Rose 14.61% on Wednesday
UniQure developed a gene therapy to treat hemophilia B, a rare genetic blood disorder. The single-dose therapy may cost as much as $3.5 million per dose. In clinical trials, 94% of hemophilia B patients no longer needed factor IX therapy after the treatment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Comments / 0