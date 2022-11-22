Read full article on original website
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano ‘certainly anticipates’ Gavin Wimsatt returning for 2023 season
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Greg Schiano does not see Gavin Wimsatt going anywhere. The Rutgers head coach said Saturday that he “certainly anticipates” the redshirt freshman quarterback being on the Scarlet Knights roster next fall, although he did not address whether Wimsatt would be the starting quarterback. But Schiano also admitted that “nothing would shock” him given the unprecedented player movement within the current reality of college sports.
Rutgers offense bottoms out in ugly season-ending loss to Maryland
College Park, Md. — Rutgers coach Greg Schiano promised at the midway point that changing his offensive coordinator would create the type of complementary football necessary to win games in the Big Ten. Schiano hit the reset button on his hand-picked offensive coordinator in October, hoping his team’s struggling offense would find an identity that it lacked under then-coordinator Sean Gleeson.
Where Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt needs to improve after his 1st season as starter ends with loss to Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Through the first four Big Ten starts of his college career, Gavin Wimsatt had garnered believers in the Rutgers locker room. Scarlet Knights senior wide receiver Shameen Jones gushed about the redshirt freshman quarterback on Tuesday, saying he is a “rare talent” that has “a lot of potential,” that his “arm strength is beautiful” and that he is a “constant learner.”
What channel is Rutgers on today vs. Maryland? (11/26/22) Time, TV, FREE LIVE STREAM: Watch NCAA Big Ten Rivalry Week 13 online
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, led by quarterback Gavin WImsatt, meet the Maryland Terrapins, led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, in an NCAA week 13 Big Ten college football game on Saturday, November 26, 2022 (11/26/2022) at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. Fans can watch the Rutgers vs. Maryland game for...
Rutgers routs Central Connecticut 83-49 as Caleb McConnell makes season-debut: 5 observations
Caleb McConnell returned just in time for a critical early-season non-conference stretch for Rutgers and gave the Scarlet Knights a lift. Wearing a black brace on his left knee, the senior guard and reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year played his first game of the season after missing five games with a knee injury and managed 4 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 25 minutes as the Scarlet Knights dominated winless Central Connecticut, 83-49, at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Tyrese Samuel banks in game-winner as Seton Hall beats Memphis 70-69: 5 observations
Tyrese Samuel banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Seton Hall earned an NCAA Tournament resume win over Memphis. Samuel went for 14 points and 11 rebounds, including two free throws to bring them within two points with 47 seconds left, as the Pirates notched a dramatic 70-69 victory in the ESPN Events International in Orlando. They advance to face Oklahoma -- which knocked off Nebraska, 69-56 -- in the semifinals Friday (8 p.m., ESPN2).
Stars of the game: Bergen Catholic vs. Don Bosco Prep in Non-Public A title game
Talk about your mood swings. Just over two months after losing to Don Bosco Prep by 24 points, Bergen Catholic turned the tide on that result with an unexpected torrent to overpower the top-ranked Ironmen, 45-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A final Friday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
Rutgers adds depth with pledge from local legacy and ‘lockdown DB’ Joey Lis
Rutgers’ DB room just got deeper with the addition of this legacy and ex-Navy commit. Ramsey (N.J.) senior Joey Lis committed to Greg Schiano in his office on Monday after attending Rutger’s, 55-10, loss to Penn State on Saturday. A 6-0, 170-pound versatile DB, Lis earned DB MVP honors at the ESPN 300 camp in Hackensack in April.
No. 2 Bergen Catholic thumps No. 1 Don Bosco Prep for 2nd-straight Non-Public A title
It was a night for the Campaniles. Just hours after Nick Campanile and DePaul, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, won the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B championship, Vito Campanile and No. 2 Bergen Catholic thumped No. 1 Don Bosco Prep 45-0 in the Non-Public A championship for the second-consecutive year at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
Football: Middletown South rumbles past Midd. North in Thanksgiving rivalry game
Middletown South shook off a minor deficit early to take down crosstown rival Middletown North, 27-10, on Thursday at home in Middletown. Middletown South ups its win total to 35-12-1 all-time against the Lions. The Eagles have taken 22 of the last 23 meetings between the two schools separated by five miles across town.
No. 17 DePaul rallies to defeat No. 4 Red Bank Catholic in Non-Public B final (PHOTOS)
Down 10-0 late in the second quarter, DePaul No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, didn’t have flashbacks of last year’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B title loss to No. 4 Red Bank Catholic. This was a new Spartans team, and they proved it with three quarters of dominant...
No. 1 Don Bosco left searching for answers after NP-A final loss to No. 2 Bergen Catholic
It felt like everything that could go wrong for Don Bosco Prep against Bergen Catholic went wrong. Don Bosco Prep played its worst game of the season -- and it couldn’t have happened at a more inopportune time. Bad snaps leading to bad field position, a critical turnover to...
DePaul vs. Red Bank Catholic: Full coverage of the Non-Public B title game
Stay here for full coverage of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B title game. We will have all the coverage of the 19-17 comeback victory for DePaul, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, over No. 4 Red Bank Catholic at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Below is our collection of...
Dumont tops Tenafly for 8th-straight year, puts bow on program-changing season (PHOTOS)
Dumont has now concluded its season the same way for the last eight years – with a win over Tenafly on Thanksgiving Day. This one came in 17-0 fashion and serves as a microcosm of the 2022 campaign for the Huskies. It’s a program-defining season for head coach Mike Farrington and company, who won a playoff game for the first time in 22 years a few weeks ago.
Weequahic feasts on turnovers as it rolls to 3rd straight Soul Bowl triumph
We understand that it’s customary pumpkin and apple pie, not turnovers, that help make up the traditional Thanksgiving Day fare. Try telling that to Weequahic’s players once their stomachs have digested. Turnovers checked in as the food of choice just five plays into the game when junior Zakai...
Has Devils’ Akira Schmid earned an NHL roster spot? Lindy Ruff says he’ll ‘continue to evaluate’
Devils prospect Akira Schmid is proving himself as a full-time NHL talent this season. Could his hot play spark a goalie controversy for coach Lindy Ruff when Mackenzie Blackwood returns from his MCL injury? In a pre-game press conference on Saturday, Ruff said he’ll “continue to evaluate” this.
Paterson Eastside wins fourth in a row over Kennedy in 98th Thanksgiving meeting
Elijah Carroll has heard countless tales of past Thanksgiving contests between Paterson Eastside and Paterson Kennedy. On Wednesday night, Carroll ensured that he’ll have his own stories to tell for years to come. Carroll, a senior ran for a touchdown and recorded an interception, one of five turnovers forced...
NFL Week 12 picks: Green Bay Packers-Philadelphia Eagles | Will Nick Sirianni lead team to their 10th win Sunday?
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had a very emotional weekend in Indianapolis last Sunday. Sirianni served as the offensive coordinator with the Colts for three seasons and was back on the Lucas Oil Stadium sidelines, hoping to win and get back at the Colts, who fired his mentor Frank Reich.
Will the Eagles’ run game take off Sunday against the Packers?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles running back Miles Sanders has been known for his ability to cut at the line of scrimmage to find running lanes and to reach the second level of an opposing defense once he gets the ball in his midsection. However, Sanders, in the passing game, made a significant impact last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
Loyd, Eastside football’s defense stand tall in upset victory over No. 10 Camden
If anyone could brag about having the best defense in the city, it would be the Camden High football team. The Panthers, ranked No. 10 in the state in the latest NJ.com Top 20, enter Thursday’s Thanksgiving rivalry game against Eastside (formerly Woodrow Wilson) with four shutouts to its name. Camden also had four other contests where it allowed the opposition to score just once.
