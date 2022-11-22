COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Greg Schiano does not see Gavin Wimsatt going anywhere. The Rutgers head coach said Saturday that he “certainly anticipates” the redshirt freshman quarterback being on the Scarlet Knights roster next fall, although he did not address whether Wimsatt would be the starting quarterback. But Schiano also admitted that “nothing would shock” him given the unprecedented player movement within the current reality of college sports.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO