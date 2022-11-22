ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano ‘certainly anticipates’ Gavin Wimsatt returning for 2023 season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Greg Schiano does not see Gavin Wimsatt going anywhere. The Rutgers head coach said Saturday that he “certainly anticipates” the redshirt freshman quarterback being on the Scarlet Knights roster next fall, although he did not address whether Wimsatt would be the starting quarterback. But Schiano also admitted that “nothing would shock” him given the unprecedented player movement within the current reality of college sports.
Rutgers offense bottoms out in ugly season-ending loss to Maryland

College Park, Md. — Rutgers coach Greg Schiano promised at the midway point that changing his offensive coordinator would create the type of complementary football necessary to win games in the Big Ten. Schiano hit the reset button on his hand-picked offensive coordinator in October, hoping his team’s struggling offense would find an identity that it lacked under then-coordinator Sean Gleeson.
Where Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt needs to improve after his 1st season as starter ends with loss to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Through the first four Big Ten starts of his college career, Gavin Wimsatt had garnered believers in the Rutgers locker room. Scarlet Knights senior wide receiver Shameen Jones gushed about the redshirt freshman quarterback on Tuesday, saying he is a “rare talent” that has “a lot of potential,” that his “arm strength is beautiful” and that he is a “constant learner.”
Rutgers routs Central Connecticut 83-49 as Caleb McConnell makes season-debut: 5 observations

Caleb McConnell returned just in time for a critical early-season non-conference stretch for Rutgers and gave the Scarlet Knights a lift. Wearing a black brace on his left knee, the senior guard and reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year played his first game of the season after missing five games with a knee injury and managed 4 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 25 minutes as the Scarlet Knights dominated winless Central Connecticut, 83-49, at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Tyrese Samuel banks in game-winner as Seton Hall beats Memphis 70-69: 5 observations

Tyrese Samuel banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Seton Hall earned an NCAA Tournament resume win over Memphis. Samuel went for 14 points and 11 rebounds, including two free throws to bring them within two points with 47 seconds left, as the Pirates notched a dramatic 70-69 victory in the ESPN Events International in Orlando. They advance to face Oklahoma -- which knocked off Nebraska, 69-56 -- in the semifinals Friday (8 p.m., ESPN2).
Will the Eagles’ run game take off Sunday against the Packers?

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles running back Miles Sanders has been known for his ability to cut at the line of scrimmage to find running lanes and to reach the second level of an opposing defense once he gets the ball in his midsection. However, Sanders, in the passing game, made a significant impact last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
Loyd, Eastside football’s defense stand tall in upset victory over No. 10 Camden

If anyone could brag about having the best defense in the city, it would be the Camden High football team. The Panthers, ranked No. 10 in the state in the latest NJ.com Top 20, enter Thursday’s Thanksgiving rivalry game against Eastside (formerly Woodrow Wilson) with four shutouts to its name. Camden also had four other contests where it allowed the opposition to score just once.
