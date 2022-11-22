Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Flood Warnings Are Issued for Britain as Stormy Gale Warnings Strikes Britain
Another wave of heavy rain and strong winds could significantly disrupt travel for weary Britons today. Over the course of Thursday morning, torrential downpours will fall on already soggy ground, prompting the issue of urgent flood warnings in five different parts of the home countries. The 'act now' advice includes...
BBC
South East flooding: Flood warnings and road closures after heavy rain
The M23 in Sussex was closed and rail services have been disrupted by flooding caused by heavy rain. The motorway was closed between junctions 10 and 11 but reopened at 08:00 GMT, while the rail line from Lewes to Haywards Heath was blocked. West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said...
Amber weather warning extended as flooding closes schools, roads and railways
An amber weather warning in eastern Scotland has been extended as heavy rain drenches parts of the country, with flooding leading to school closures and disruption on roads and railways.The amber “heavy rain” alert, covering Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross, warns some fast-flowing or deep floodwater is likely, “causing danger to life”.It was originally in place until 3pm on Friday but the Met Office said this has been extended until 9pm as the rain is now “a little slower to ease than earlier expectations”.Meanwhile, a yellow warning which was in place for a large part of eastern Scotland...
BBC
Wales weather: 'Mini tornado' closes A470 in Powys
A main road in mid Wales has been blocked after council officials said a "mini tornado" knocked over trees. The A470 between Builth Wells and Erwood will not reopen before Thursday afternoon, Powys council said. Amroth seafront in Pembrokeshire was also closed on Wednesday due to pebbles and debris being...
Woman ‘trying to rescue dog’ swept into river as heavy rain and flooding hit Scotland
The search for a woman swept into the burgeoning swell of the River Don in Aberdeenshire while attempting to rescue her dog has resumed after heavy rain and flooding battered much of eastern Scotland on Friday.Officers from Police Scotland, alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the coastguard, have resumed efforts to locate the missing woman.They had been called to the River Don at Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon after a report of someone in difficulty.The search had to be stood down on Friday night, but has now started again.Inspector Rory Campbell from Police Scotland said: “Officers, along...
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
Britain’s ‘loneliest house’ goes on sale for reported £10m
Skiddaw House on the market for first time, along with 1,214 hectares of Lake District land – including three mountaintops
BBC
Nottingham Castle Christmas traders lose thousands due to closure
Traders at a Christmas market that had been due to take place at Nottingham Castle fear they have lost thousands as a result of its sudden closure. Nottingham Castle has closed to visitors after the trust that runs it went into liquidation. Traders at the market, which was due to...
BBC
M4 motorway: Fife motorist, 69, killed in Cardiff crash
A 69-year-old man has been killed in a crash on the M4 motorway. The motorist, from Fife, was driving a grey Mercedes that crashed at about 12:15 GMT on Sunday near Cardiff. His car struck the central reservation on the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 30 and 32, and veered across three lanes before coming to a halt on the hard shoulder.
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Time Out Global
Popeyes is opening a massive 20 new restaurants across the UK
Have you eaten at Popeyes yet? Many of us Brits have seen the American fast-food outlet on TV or in films but haven’t had the chance to try it. So here’s some good news: the chain is expanding, fast. While Popeyes already has some stores in the UK,...
BBC
Floods: Search continues as missing woman's dead dog found
Police searching for a woman feared swept away in the floods in Aberdeenshire have said the body of her dog has been found. Hazel Nairn, 71, was last seen in the water in the River Don, near Monymusk, last Friday afternoon when an amber weather warning was in force. A...
Time Out Global
All the Christmas rail, tube and Overground disruption in London
If you’re one of the folk who won’t be escaping out of the city during the festive period, on top of various rail strikes, engineering work means getting public transport might not be smooth sailing. Londoners could face widespread rail disruption over Christmas as Network Rail will carry out 300 engineering projects in busy London stations. Around 95 percent of the rail network should be open as usual, but the infrastructure company recommends that travellers to ‘plan their journeys in advance’.
BBC
Avanti West Coast rail services scaled back due to strike action
Train passengers are being warned of a hugely reduced Avanti West Coast timetable on Sunday due to further strike action by train managers. One train will run per hour from London to Manchester, Glasgow, and Liverpool, the operator said. Services to Liverpool will also go via the West Midlands due...
BBC
Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city
Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...
BBC
Fears HGV fee will move Bath lorry issues to Wiltshire towns
A new daily fee for HGVs passing through Bath would drive more lorries through Wiltshire's towns, according to the county's council leader. Bath's Clean Air Zone could be extended by introducing a charge for Euro VI diesel vehicles exceeding 12 tonnes. Wiltshire Council leader Richard Clewer said he was "extremely...
BBC
St Neots A421 road upgrade: National Highways hosts events
National Highways will host a series of public information events ahead of construction on a 10-mile dual carriageway. New junctions and a new road will link the A1 Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire and the A428 Caxton Gibbet roundabout in Cambridgeshire. Engineers are due to begin the upgrades before the...
katzenworld.co.uk
RSPCA Flood Response Team on Standby as Water Rises in Southern England
Charity prepared to respond to emergencies as flood warnings and alerts issued. The RSPCA’s emergency flood response rescue teams have been placed on standby as more than 120 flood warnings and alerts have been issued across England – the majority across southern England. The UK Government’s Flood Information...
BBC
Safety fears as lasers shone at Birmingham Airport planes
Lasers have been shone at planes flying in and out of Birmingham International Airport (BHX) in a series of incidents. West Midlands Police says there has been a rise in the behaviour since September. The latest incidents have happened between 18:00 GMT and 19:00 GMT and are believed to originate...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Snowdonia walker who died in mountain fall named as Milton Keynes pensioner
A man from Buckinghamshire died after falling from a mountain range in Snowdonia. The pensioner was named after an inquest into his death was formally opened. Raymond Charles Turvey, from Castlethorpe near Milton Keynes, died after he sustained a number of injuries having gone for a hike in North Wales. The inquest heard the 72-year-old retired engineer was staying at a nearby hostel ahead of a walk on the Y Glyderau mountain range.
Comments / 0