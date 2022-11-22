Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
MMAmania.com
Artem Lobov sues Conor McGregor for millions over Proper 12 whiskey deal
Artem Lobov has always been proud of his part in creating Conor McGregor’s infamous Proper 12 whiskey, but now he’s looking for something a bit more tangible than bragging rights. The retired UFC fighter and bareknuckle boxer initiated a High Court action in Ireland yesterday, demanding five percent...
Conor McGregor goes on tirade against Joe Rogan over UFC 229 commentary, insults Khabib Nurmagomedov (again)
Conor McGregor is at it again. In a string of tweets Wednesday evening, McGregor seemed to live-tweet a rewatch of his UFC 229 bout against rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. That fight took place in October 2019, and McGregor lost by fourth-round submission. McGregor, who has not competed in MMA since he...
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
nodq.com
Conor McGregor calls MJF a “clown” and MJF issues a response
Prior to the November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, MMA fighter Conor McGregor commented on a TMZ.coma article about new AEW world champion MJF referring to the UFC’s Paddy Pimblett as a “Dollar Store Conor McGregor.” McGregor wrote the following on Twitter.com…. “A dollar store Conor...
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Universal Champion
Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the business and his star power gives him a lot of say when it comes to who he works with. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017 it seemed that Brock was being set up for a champion vs. champion match with Jinder Mahal at the event, but instead WWE changed course and gave the WWE Title to AJ Styles.
'Nobody ever did this in MMA before': Khabib Nurmagomedov ready to 'take over' as coach
Khabib Nurmagomedov made himself stand out in the cage during a dominant career that saw him go undefeated and claim the UFC lightweight title. Now he’s trying to do unprecedented things as a coach. So far, so good for Nurmagomedov. The UFC Hall of Famer, who retired in October...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis braced for agonizing split
Floyd Mayweather is set to lose Gervonta Davis before the lightweight star competes in the most significant event of his career. Davis has sent out cryptic messages for some time about his future. This week he made it crystal clear. “Tank,” said directly to Floyd Mayweather and Mayweather Promotions CEO...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Threatens To Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett
The Salt of the Earth MJF has risen to the top of the All-Elite Mountain. Moreover, he became prominent for his excellent heel work and vocal nature. Most recently, He took shots at UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett and now the Devil has threatened to show up at an event for a supposed confrontation.
Conor McGregor's close friend slaps the UFC fighter with multimillion-dollar suit for whiskey royalties
Retired Russian-born fighter Artem Lobov believes he is entitled to a share of profits from the sale of a whiskey brand co-owned by UFC star Conor McGregor.
MMAmania.com
PED expert accuses Conor McGregor of photoshopping muscles: ‘That’s how juicy this guy looks’
Conor McGregor made some waves this week when he announced his intention to return to the USADA drug testing pool in February so he could book a fight soon after. According to Mac, he wouldn’t even have to go through a standard six month testing period to resume his career. Just two tests and he’ll be ready to go.
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”
They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
PWMania
Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”
Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Conor McGregor Sued By Former UFC Fighter
Artem Lobov wants millions from Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor has always been a controversial figure within the UFC. He has angered a lot of people with his antics, although these days, he isn’t as popular as he once was. It has been a long time since McGregor was last in the Octagon, and it will be a while before he gets back there.
Joe Rogan: UFC boss Dana White's Power Slap league 'not my cup of tea'
Joe Rogan is not sold on Dana White’s Power Slap league being a necessary addition to the combat sports docket. UFC president White officially announced his involvement in Power Slap earlier this month during a press conference in New York. He shared details about his new venture ahead of the Season 1 debut on TBS in early 2023, and how White feels Power Slap could be a major draw.
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “
Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
Sporting News
My Sweetest Victory: Evander Holyfield reveals biggest secret to beating Mike Tyson
Welcome to SN's "My Sweetest Victory' series where boxers past and present pick their greatest triumphs and break down what made them so sweet. Why take our word for it when you can hear from the ones who touched gloves? Here is the greatest win of Evander Holyfield's career, as explained by Holyfield himself.
Comments / 0