KNOX News Radio
EGF Council considers policy for naming parks/rec sites
The East Grand Forks city council is discussing a potential policy for “naming” parks and/or recreation facilities. Parks superintendent Reid Huttunen says a Parks and Rec Committee has looked at what other Minnesota cities have done.. and drafted a policy … but made no recommendations. Council member...
valleynewslive.com
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
KNOX News Radio
GF House seat close enough for mandatory recount
North Dakota’s vote canvassing board has met to certify the results of Nov. 8 election, including a legislative contest in Grand Forks that was close enough to force an automatic recount. The mandatory recount for a House seat in District 43 in Grand Forks County will not change the...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS REAPPOINT COMMISSIONERS JOAN LEE AND GARY WILLHITE AS POLK COUNTY’S MCIT VOTING DELGATE AND ALTERNATE
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met inside the Polk County Government Center on Tuesday morning. The board began the meeting by Designating the MCIT Voting Delegate and Alternate. Polk County Administrator Chuck Whiting explained that the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust would be held on Monday, December 5, at 4:00 p.m. with an election for one seat on the MCIT Board of Directors. The current members were Commissioners Joan Lee and Gary Willhite. Commissioner Warren Strandell proposed they reelect both Lee and Willhite. However, Willhite recommended appointing Mark Holy and Warren Strandell. After much discussion, the board chose to reappoint Joan Lee as the Delegate for the Board of Directors and, due to him completing his application before the meeting, decided to appoint Gary Willhite as the Alternate Delegate for the board. They also made a motion to support him as a candidate for the open seat on the MCIT Board of Directors. Willhite was honored by the support of his fellow commissioners and told us about his interest in running for the MCIT’s Board of Directors. “They’re a board I’ve been interested in for a couple of years. In fact, I interviewed for a position last January, and now another position is open now at the end of the year,” Commissioner Gary Willhite explained. “I have submitted my application and am looking forward to an interview within the next three or four weeks.” Willhite explained that after the interviews, the counties will vote at their meeting on December 5. The board approved the appointments unanimously.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 23, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Matthew James Storbakken, 40, of Crookston, for Trespassing and Refusing to Depart. Diana Obregon, 62, of East Grand Forks, for 4th-Degree DUI. Dustin Edward Joshua Klooz, 36, no address provided, for 4th-Degree DUI. Jennifer Ann Evenson, 39, of Grand Forks, for...
trfradio.com
Bus Struck Tuesday in Hit & Run Collision
Police are investigating a hit and run accident reported Tuesday morning in Thief River Falls. Police say that a “small red car rear ended the bus and took off” from the scene at Kinney Avenue North and 3rd Street West. According to the report the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be “young girls”.
gowatertown.net
Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
