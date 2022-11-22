Nets And 76ers Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers have announced their injury reports.

UPDATE: Nic Claxton and Yuta Watanabe are both listed as questionable.

On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in Pennsylvania.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 9:30 Eastern Time.

T.J. Warren and Alondes Williams are both ruled out for the Nets.

Meanwhile, the 76ers will be without Joel Embiid, Michael Foster Jr., James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Jaden Springer.

Furkan Korkmaz and Tobias Harris are both listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

The 76ers playing without Embiid and Harden (their two best players) will be challenging, but the Nets also have not been a good team this year.

They are 8-9 in their first 17 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (after beating the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies).

On the road, they have a 4-5 record in nine games played away from Barclays Center.

Ben Simmons will be playing in Philadelphia for the first time after getting traded from the 76ers last season.

Simmons is coming off arguably hist best game of the season when he put up 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal (on 11/13 shooting from the field).

As for the 76ers, they enter the night with an 8-8 record in their first 16 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the east.

At home, they have a 5-5 record in ten games played in Pennsylvania.

They are coming off a 112-109 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.