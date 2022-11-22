Jim Carrey is mostly known for his contribution to comedy movies: playing starring roles in films like Dumb & Dumber, Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to name a few. However, in the past, his roles have verged into slighter darker territory, as seen with ‘90s movie The Cable Guy, but a collaboration between Hollywood’s funnyman and the directors of time travel movie Everything Everywhere All At Once might come as a surprise to some. Especially when you find out that what Carrey wanted to collaborate with them on was a horror movie.

2 DAYS AGO