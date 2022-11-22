ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree Lighting Ceremony Kicks Off Holiday Season

University of St. Thomas students, faculty and staff celebrated the holiday season Nov. 28 in the atrium of Anderson Student Center with the 26th annual holiday tree lighting ceremony. Cadenza and The Summit Singers provided cheerful songs, and Santa Claus even stopped by. St. Thomas videographer Brad Jacobsen and photographer Mark Brown captured the festivities.
