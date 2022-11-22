ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a motorcycle crash that occurred in the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th Street. That crash resulted in the death of a Lincoln man who police identified Thursday as 53-year-old Arthur Schmidt. On Wednesday, shortly after 1 p.m....
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Man Arrested For 3rd DUI After Tuesday Evening Hit and Run

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 23)–An arrest in a hit and run early Tuesday evening at Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News officers arrived and found out a truck hit another vehicle and left the scene. A bystander came over to help on that crash and as she was walking in the street, she was hit by another vehicle. Captain Hubka says the truck was later found by officers in the area of 20th and Holdrege, where they contacted the driver, 34-year-old Timothy Behmer of Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Man arrested for Family Dollar robbery

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to a robbery at an Omaha store. Officers with the Omaha Police Department have arrested one person for a robbery at the Family Dollar at 4310 Ames Avenue Tuesday night. Police said they responded to a...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Hit & Run Driver Arrested For Third DUI

A man with two prior DUI convictions was arrested Tuesday evening after a hit and run crash at Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine. LPD Captain Max Hubka tells KLIN News a red pickup struck a Ford Escape around 6:30 p.m. and took off. The vehicle was found near 20th and...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police Make Second Arrested In January Shooting

(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police make another arrest in connection with a shooting that happened nearly a year ago. Nineteen-year-old Marquez Haley is accused of firing a gun at someone at a gas station near 96th and Ida back in January. Twenty-three-year-old Kaleb Johnson was hurt in the shooting but survived. Haley was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault and gun charges.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Warrant out for 18-year-old in connection to Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb, -- A felony warrant has been issues for an 18-year-old man for an Omaha homicide that occurred at the beginning of November. The Omaha Police Department said a felony warrant for first-degree murder has been made for the arrest of 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Louis is described as a 5'9'', 130 lbs. black man with black hair and brown eyes.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Person hit after helping driver involved in hit and run crash

Lincoln Police said it appears the 53-year-old man on the motorcycle hit a wall and went over the Rosa Parks Way bridge and died.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Arrest Made In Omaha Double Assault

Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on November 9th in downtown Omaha. They say investigators have arrested 22-year old Ronniel Wells in connection with the shooting at 1705 Douglas Street. Officers booked Wells into Douglas County Corrections for two counts of...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Online date ends in gunfire and robbery

An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Name released in motor vehicle crash that killed one

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of an 80-year-old woman who died in a Lincoln accident has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said the 80-year-old woman's name is Lyn Linder of Lincoln. On Monday, Lincoln Police Officers said they were called to a scene with a report of an injury...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Woman killed in Highway 2 crash on Monday

Lincoln Police are working through a series of events that led to one man being arrested for reportedly hitting two vehicles and a police cruiser.
LINCOLN, NE

