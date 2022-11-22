Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
One arrested in overnight homicide in southwest Nebraska, State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that killed a 19-year-old Thursday night in north Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of West State and Broadway Streets.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police respond to crash in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets at around 7:25 p.m. This is an ongoing story, stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
1011now.com
Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a motorcycle crash that occurred in the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th Street. That crash resulted in the death of a Lincoln man who police identified Thursday as 53-year-old Arthur Schmidt. On Wednesday, shortly after 1 p.m....
kbsi23.com
WATCH: Woman hides MacBooks in her skirt for a swift getaway, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Organized crime happens across the country each day with businesses losing millions as a result of shoplifting and Lincoln is no exception, police say. On Sept. 14 two adults and two children entered the Best Buy on O Street and stole two MacBooks. In the...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
News Channel Nebraska
One suspect apprehended, another at large in shooting death of 20-year-old Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. – An Omaha murder suspect has been apprehended, but another remains at large. According to Omaha Police, 22-year-old Cameron Foster has been arrested for first-degree murder related the killing of 22-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg earlier this month. Kellogg was reported shot shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 7....
kfornow.com
Man Arrested For 3rd DUI After Tuesday Evening Hit and Run
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 23)–An arrest in a hit and run early Tuesday evening at Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News officers arrived and found out a truck hit another vehicle and left the scene. A bystander came over to help on that crash and as she was walking in the street, she was hit by another vehicle. Captain Hubka says the truck was later found by officers in the area of 20th and Holdrege, where they contacted the driver, 34-year-old Timothy Behmer of Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man arrested for Family Dollar robbery
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to a robbery at an Omaha store. Officers with the Omaha Police Department have arrested one person for a robbery at the Family Dollar at 4310 Ames Avenue Tuesday night. Police said they responded to a...
WOWT
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating after a 34-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Omaha Police officers were called to the intersection of S. 24th and Oak streets for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. The investigation showed the pedestrian,...
klin.com
Lincoln Hit & Run Driver Arrested For Third DUI
A man with two prior DUI convictions was arrested Tuesday evening after a hit and run crash at Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine. LPD Captain Max Hubka tells KLIN News a red pickup struck a Ford Escape around 6:30 p.m. and took off. The vehicle was found near 20th and...
klkntv.com
Car thieves crash into Lincoln restaurant after grandma yells at them, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln police says it’s looking for a group of car thieves who went on a crime spree this week. We’re told this all began when the suspects stole a Jetta on Tuesday morning from Northwest 6th and West Butler Avenue. They then drove...
Nebraska Police Arrest Eufaula Man Accused Of Attempted Kidnapping
Police in Nebraska arrested a Eufaula man accused of trying to kidnap a woman in a parking garage. 22-year-old Shawn Young followed the victim to her car, then grabbed her and pushed her up against her vehicle, Lincoln Police said. When she screamed, officers said Young put his fingers in...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Make Second Arrested In January Shooting
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police make another arrest in connection with a shooting that happened nearly a year ago. Nineteen-year-old Marquez Haley is accused of firing a gun at someone at a gas station near 96th and Ida back in January. Twenty-three-year-old Kaleb Johnson was hurt in the shooting but survived. Haley was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault and gun charges.
News Channel Nebraska
Warrant out for 18-year-old in connection to Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb, -- A felony warrant has been issues for an 18-year-old man for an Omaha homicide that occurred at the beginning of November. The Omaha Police Department said a felony warrant for first-degree murder has been made for the arrest of 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Louis is described as a 5'9'', 130 lbs. black man with black hair and brown eyes.
1011now.com
Person hit after helping driver involved in hit and run crash
Lincoln Police said it appears the 53-year-old man on the motorcycle hit a wall and went over the Rosa Parks Way bridge and died. The holidays are a great time for friends and family to come together for fun times and lots of food. At the same time, it can become difficult to maintain waistlines during this when surrounded by amazing holiday food and treats. Learn more from the Nebraska Safety Council here: https://tinyurl.com/healthy-holiday-eating.
iheart.com
Arrest Made In Omaha Double Assault
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on November 9th in downtown Omaha. They say investigators have arrested 22-year old Ronniel Wells in connection with the shooting at 1705 Douglas Street. Officers booked Wells into Douglas County Corrections for two counts of...
KETV.com
Online date ends in gunfire and robbery
An online date ended in gunfire and a robbery. Now, Omaha police have released pictures of two of the people wanted in the crime. Investigators said the victim met a woman through a dating app, and they agreed to meet the afternoon of Nov. 4 at an apartment just north of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Name released in motor vehicle crash that killed one
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of an 80-year-old woman who died in a Lincoln accident has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said the 80-year-old woman's name is Lyn Linder of Lincoln. On Monday, Lincoln Police Officers said they were called to a scene with a report of an injury...
1011now.com
Woman killed in Highway 2 crash on Monday
Lincoln Police are working through a series of events that led to one man being arrested for reportedly hitting two vehicles and a police cruiser. NSAA State Championship Highlights (Monday, Nov. 21 - 10pm Report) Updated: 16 hours ago. Highlights from Monday's NSAA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium. Lincoln...
