ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Reveals His Favorite Hero
During this year's Anime NYC, the creator of Attack on Titan, Hajime Isayama, took the opportunity to visit the United States for the first time. Revealing that he still had doubt about how he brought the journey fo the Scout Regiment to a close, while also revealing the influence that Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad has on the series, he revealed even more tidbits. One such revelation came in the form of his current favorite hero of the series and it might not be who you were expecting.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season Three Teases a Big Update With New Poster
The Demon Slayer Corps added Tanjiro and his strong young monster hunters to their ranks and the Shonen protagonists have been put through some terrifying battles as a result. Following the Entertainment District Arc's conclusion, the Swordsmith Village Arc is the next storyline that will kick off season three. With a new trailer release presumably planned to arrive at this year's Jump Festa, a new poster has dropped that takes fans to the past to prepare them for the future.
otakuusamagazine.com
Mob Psycho 100 III Trailer Hypes Final Chapter
Episode 9 of Mob Psycho 100 III will mark the beginning of the anime adaptation’s final chapter, so Warner Bros. Japan has come through with a trailer to prepare us for the big event to come. If you’re not totally caught up on the new season, eight episodes of which are available now, then you’ll want to be wary of some potential spoilers in the video below.
ComicBook
Chucky Creator Reveals The Series Has Had No Gore Restrictions (Exclusive)
Spoilers follow for Chucky season 2!! As fans of the Chucky TV series know, the show has not pulled its punches when it comes to gore just because it airs on television. This season alone has seen characters get holes punches clean through their chest, bisected by a chainsaw from head to toe, and even exploded into a bloody pulp (RIP Devon Sawa for the third time). While horror fans have been loving every blood soaked minute of the series, it probably has many wondering...is there not a line? Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, series creator Don Mancini answered that question for us confirming that essentially, no, there's not.
ComicBook
HIDIVE Reveals First 2023 Anime Exclusives
With the Fall 2022 anime schedule now beyond the halfway point of its slate of anime premieres, it's time to get ready for what's coming next year as HIDIVE has announced their first exclusive anime debuts in their 2023 schedule! This year was one of the strongest years for anime overall in recent memory as productions continue to bounce back from the struggles of the ongoing COVID pandemic, and there have been some very neat gems over at HIDIVE. It looks like that is set to continue with next year as well with the first look at their new offerings coming our way.
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand
As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2022
It’s time to get the hot cocoa boiling and the holiday decorations up! It’s almost December and nearly every streaming service has consumers covered with both seasonal content and new shows to carry them into the new year. Amazon’s Prime Video service has a few new series debuting, including “Riches.” Starring Deborah Ayorinde, from “Them,” the series is described as “a high-stakes family drama about the exploits of the stylish, privileged, and super-successful Richards siblings vying for control over the family business.” The streamer also brings actor John Krasinski back into the world of Tom Clancy with the third season of...
thedigitalfix.com
Fast and Furious 7 ending was originally “very different”
The Fast and Furious movies are renowned for taking things in crazy directions and keeping audiences on their toes, but the ending to the seventh instalment in the action movie series was initially going to be very different, before being changed for a sweet reason. From sending Fast and Furious...
thedigitalfix.com
Chris Evans is not a movie star, says Quentin Tarantino in MCU rant
Chris Evans might be People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, but according to director Quentin Tarantino, the Marvel movie actor is no movie star. Tarantino has been vocal about what he calls the ‘Marvel-ization of Hollywood’ before in previous interviews, and continued the discussion during as recent interview on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast (via Mediaite).
thedigitalfix.com
Matthew McConaughey turned down the MCU to do one of his worst movies
Not everyone loves the idea of being an MCU character. Marvel movies and Marvel series are a bit crowded, and if you’re a big star, that mightn’t leave you with much to work with. Matthew McConaughey turned down the opportunity, only to make one of his worst movies.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: Andor finale post-credit scene explained
What happens in the Star Wars: Andor finale post-credit scene? If you’ve been watching the Star Wars series, you’ll know that there haven’t been any post-credit scenes so far, but that all changes with the final episode of Andor season 1. The sci-fi series wrapped up in...
ComicBook
Chucky Creator Confirms Crossover Talks Are Happening (Exclusive)
Ever since the days of Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman and House of Dracula, horror movie characters have been crossing over in some form. The potential hasn't really been explored all that much in recent years, though fans were gifted Alien vs Predator, Freddy vs Jason, and Sadako vs. Kayako (a battle of the spirits from Ringu and The Grudge) to mixed results. One character that has always felt ripe for a title match against another character is Chucky, and series creator Don Mancini has long been vocal about the potential for it all. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about the season 2 finale of the Chucky TV series, Mancini confirmed to us that crossover talks are not just pie-in-the-sky ideas, but something that is actively being considered.
NME
Listen to the title track from Daine’s upcoming mixtape ‘Shapeless’
Daine has released ‘Shapeless’, the title track of the Australian emo pop artist’s new mixtape arriving next year. The song sees Daine reflect on identity and appearance over a propulsive glitch-pop beat. “Look pretty but I couldn’t be more rough”, they sing on the track’s second verse, “on my face dotted lines marking up the cuts”. Speaking of the lyrics in a press statement, Daine described ‘Shapeless’ as a “dark track”.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars Andor: what were the prisoners building on Narkina 5?
What were the prisoners building on Narkina 5 in Star Wars: Andor? It’s a question that has been playing on the minds of fans of the Star Wars series for weeks now, but thanks to Andor episode 12, we finally have a definitive answer. The thrilling fight between the...
thedigitalfix.com
Will there be a Walking Dead season 12?
Will there be a Walking Dead season 12? For more than ten years, viewers have enjoyed the adventures of Rick, Daryl, Maggie, and Michonne as they desperately tried to survive the zombie apocalypse and hang onto their humanity. Along the way, the horror series has given us plenty of downs,...
thedigitalfix.com
Andor proves what we all know to be true about Stormtroopers
The latest Star Wars series Andor has blown me away. I’ll be honest The Rebellion versus the Galactic Empire has never been my favourite part of the Star Wars movies. It’s not because I find galactic politics boring, it’s just that I tend to like more supernatural stories than tight, grounded thrillers.
