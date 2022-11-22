Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTVB
Highlights: Boise State defeats Utah State 42-23
Boise State sent its seniors off in style on The Blue Friday, defeating Utah State 42-23. The Broncos finish the regular season 8-0 in Mountain West play.
KTVB
Game Tracker: Boise State vs. Utah State
BOISE, Idaho — What a roller coaster season its been for Boise State football. From the September lows of El Paso, to the highs of a reenergized program on a Mountain West tear, the Broncos regular season schedule comes to a close Friday morning. Boise State (8-3, 7-0 MW)...
KTVB
Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show at 9 a.m. MT Friday
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State (8-3, 7-0 MW) welcomes Mountain West foe Utah State (6-5, 5-2 MW) to Albertsons Stadium Friday for its final contest of the 2022 regular season. The Broncos are winners of 10-straight games against the Aggies on The Blue. Although Boise State already clinched a...
KTVB
Scott Slant: Remembering one more regular-season tilt
Boise State wants to keep its eye on the prize, and the prize this week is not the Mountain West championship, it’s an undefeated conference season. The Broncos are playing the defending MW champions Friday morning on big boy CBS, and this is not a time to take the day off. Andy Avalos gave a “next question” answer Monday after being asked how he was going to approach this game with the title game berth already wrapped up. Boise State appears to be all in, as it should be. If Stefan Cobbs, Ezekiel Noa and Tyreque Jones, for example, aren’t close to 100 percent, they shouldn’t play, of course. But anyone else enduring the usual nicks of a long season needs to pull out all the stops to get to that 8-0 Mountain West record. It would be disappointing if they were looking ahead. Fresno State can wait.
KTVB
An emotional Boise State senior day coming for Tyreque Jones
Boise State will recognize 25 seniors Friday at Albertsons Stadium. Based on the words of DC Spencer Danielson, the most-emotional farewell may be Jones' goodbye.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Boise, ID
The city of Boise is the state capital and largest city in Idaho. Located in Ada County, Boise has an area that covers around 64 square miles. It is popular with tourists because of its beautiful natural scenery. The snow-capped Rocky Mountains provide a gorgeous backdrop. The Boise River runs...
OK IDAHO! Meridian’s TopGolf is Ready
Topgolf only has a few locations around the country but has been eyeing the Boise / Meridian area for quite a while before finally being able to come to an agreement on the land. Some groups of lucky Idahoans got to go check the place out for the Soft Opening...
KTVB
Bronco players volunteer at Boise Rescue Mission's Thanksgiving Banquet
The annual event provides a hot meal for people who need a little help during the holidays. Boise State players offered a helping hand, plus on-stage entertainment.
One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho
Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
WATCH: The Greatest Display of Instant Karma in Boise Ever?
We've likely all heard at some point to "always do the right thing even when no one is watching" and despite that, there are still people out there who will continue to test their luck. That brings us to this unfortunate soul who learned this lesson the hard way. In...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Bonus: City Cast Boise talks WinCo
Happy Thanksgiving from LD & Joel! We wanted to do something special for this episode, which is why we're handing the mic over to our friends at City Cast Boise as they chat about one of our *favorite* local spots: WinCo!. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise...
Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home
It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
The Maverik Gas Station in Star Features Cool New Wall-to-Wall Idaho Murals [pics]
Picture it: Wyoming, 1928. Reuel Call was a 20-year-old entrepreneur in the making. Call could have pursued a number of industries, but the young visionary had his sights set on commercial fuel. Driven to succeed, the Wyoming native financed his first venture into the retail trade sector with the net...
Boise Stage Stop makes sure truck drivers get a thanksgiving meal
BOISE, Idaho — Being with friends and family, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gratitude.. that's what Thanksgiving is all about. However, sometimes people are far away from loved ones. So at the Boise Stage Stop, a well known truck stop between Boise and Mountain Home, this time of the year is all about appreciation. Appreciation for the truck drivers who pass through.
Post Register
Idaho's Largest Toy Drive starts tomorrow
Idaho's Largest Toy Drive kicks off Friday, Nov. 25, and will run through Dec. 6. Help make this year's Christmas magical for kids in need this year by bringing unwrapped toys to the Sportsman's Warehouse at 3797 East Fairview Ave in Meridian.
dailyfly.com
Idaho Department of Fish and Game and University of Idaho Fisheries Students Team up to Study Hells Canyon’s White Sturgeon
LEWISTON – Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the University of Idaho have a long history of cooperation. This is especially true in the Clearwater Region, where the university resides. Idaho Department of Fish and Game provides the students ample opportunity to participate in fieldwork which helps them...
KREM
Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence
BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Kendrick Man Dies After Being Struck by a Vehicle in Southern Idaho
CALDWELL - Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 7:41 p.m. on Tuesday in Caldwell. Police say a 31-year-old male from Caldwell was driving southbound on S. 20th Avenue, near the College of Idaho campus, in a 1997 Ford F350. A 49-year-old male from Kendrick was walking westbound across S. 20th Ave., near Fillmore Street. The Ford struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified by police, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
nbcrightnow.com
A message from University of Idaho president
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho president, Scott Green, has released a message regarding the four students who were murdered earlier this month and the safety precautions that will now be used on and off campus. In his message the president speaks on the fear and devastation the murders...
