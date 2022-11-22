Boise State wants to keep its eye on the prize, and the prize this week is not the Mountain West championship, it’s an undefeated conference season. The Broncos are playing the defending MW champions Friday morning on big boy CBS, and this is not a time to take the day off. Andy Avalos gave a “next question” answer Monday after being asked how he was going to approach this game with the title game berth already wrapped up. Boise State appears to be all in, as it should be. If Stefan Cobbs, Ezekiel Noa and Tyreque Jones, for example, aren’t close to 100 percent, they shouldn’t play, of course. But anyone else enduring the usual nicks of a long season needs to pull out all the stops to get to that 8-0 Mountain West record. It would be disappointing if they were looking ahead. Fresno State can wait.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO