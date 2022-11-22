ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KTVB

Game Tracker: Boise State vs. Utah State

BOISE, Idaho — What a roller coaster season its been for Boise State football. From the September lows of El Paso, to the highs of a reenergized program on a Mountain West tear, the Broncos regular season schedule comes to a close Friday morning. Boise State (8-3, 7-0 MW)...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show at 9 a.m. MT Friday

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State (8-3, 7-0 MW) welcomes Mountain West foe Utah State (6-5, 5-2 MW) to Albertsons Stadium Friday for its final contest of the 2022 regular season. The Broncos are winners of 10-straight games against the Aggies on The Blue. Although Boise State already clinched a...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Scott Slant: Remembering one more regular-season tilt

Boise State wants to keep its eye on the prize, and the prize this week is not the Mountain West championship, it’s an undefeated conference season. The Broncos are playing the defending MW champions Friday morning on big boy CBS, and this is not a time to take the day off. Andy Avalos gave a “next question” answer Monday after being asked how he was going to approach this game with the title game berth already wrapped up. Boise State appears to be all in, as it should be. If Stefan Cobbs, Ezekiel Noa and Tyreque Jones, for example, aren’t close to 100 percent, they shouldn’t play, of course. But anyone else enduring the usual nicks of a long season needs to pull out all the stops to get to that 8-0 Mountain West record. It would be disappointing if they were looking ahead. Fresno State can wait.
BOISE, ID
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Boise, ID

The city of Boise is the state capital and largest city in Idaho. Located in Ada County, Boise has an area that covers around 64 square miles. It is popular with tourists because of its beautiful natural scenery. The snow-capped Rocky Mountains provide a gorgeous backdrop. The Boise River runs...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

OK IDAHO! Meridian’s TopGolf is Ready

Topgolf only has a few locations around the country but has been eyeing the Boise / Meridian area for quite a while before finally being able to come to an agreement on the land. Some groups of lucky Idahoans got to go check the place out for the Soft Opening...
MERIDIAN, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Bonus: City Cast Boise talks WinCo

Happy Thanksgiving from LD & Joel! We wanted to do something special for this episode, which is why we're handing the mic over to our friends at City Cast Boise as they chat about one of our *favorite* local spots: WinCo!. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise...
103.5 KISSFM

Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home

It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
FRUITLAND, ID
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Stage Stop makes sure truck drivers get a thanksgiving meal

BOISE, Idaho — Being with friends and family, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gratitude.. that's what Thanksgiving is all about. However, sometimes people are far away from loved ones. So at the Boise Stage Stop, a well known truck stop between Boise and Mountain Home, this time of the year is all about appreciation. Appreciation for the truck drivers who pass through.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho's Largest Toy Drive starts tomorrow

Idaho's Largest Toy Drive kicks off Friday, Nov. 25, and will run through Dec. 6. Help make this year's Christmas magical for kids in need this year by bringing unwrapped toys to the Sportsman's Warehouse at 3797 East Fairview Ave in Meridian.
MERIDIAN, ID
KREM

Michael Vaughan case: Crews finish searching Fruitland property for evidence

BOISE, Idaho — Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff on Wednesday confirmed crews finished processing the entire home off Redwing Street in Fruitland, where investigators were looking for the possible remains of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Investigators have been out at...
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Kendrick Man Dies After Being Struck by a Vehicle in Southern Idaho

CALDWELL - Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 7:41 p.m. on Tuesday in Caldwell. Police say a 31-year-old male from Caldwell was driving southbound on S. 20th Avenue, near the College of Idaho campus, in a 1997 Ford F350. A 49-year-old male from Kendrick was walking westbound across S. 20th Ave., near Fillmore Street. The Ford struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified by police, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
CALDWELL, ID
nbcrightnow.com

A message from University of Idaho president

MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho president, Scott Green, has released a message regarding the four students who were murdered earlier this month and the safety precautions that will now be used on and off campus. In his message the president speaks on the fear and devastation the murders...
MOSCOW, ID

