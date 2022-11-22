Read full article on original website
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
‘Lifting as We Climb’ conference aims to bolster African business
African entrepreneurs and leaders from across the country are set to gather in Minneapolis on Dec. 8 and 9 for the 3rd Annual National African Leadership Conference organized by the St. Paul-based African Economic Development Solutions (AEDS). This is the first time the conference will be held in person as...
kfgo.com
Greater Minnesota cities to Democratic leaders: Don’t forget about us
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater...
An End of an Era For the Minnesota State Fair
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Fair will be under new leadership next year. Jerry Hammer, who has served as the CEO of the "Great Minnesota Get Together" for the last 26 years, has announced plans to retire next spring. According to a news release, Hammer has worked for the State Fair organization for 53 years and his stint as CEO is the longest in the 169-year history of the annual state festival. He started his career in 1970 as a 15-year-old high school student and was hired full-time in 1977 before he was appointed CEO in 1997.
The Louvre Fantastique comes to Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Most museums frown upon too much talking, and there's definitely no touching the priceless art.But a new museum experience at Mall of America not only welcomes it -- it strongly encourages it.In the video above, photojournalist Tony Peterson met a seventh grader and asked him to give us a tour of the world's most famous art in a completely new way.Tickets for the Louvre Fantastique range from $27 to $46, and there are discounts for bigger groups.The hands-on exhibit will be at Mall of America until Jan. 15. Click here for more information.
kvrr.com
MN Attorney General Taking Community Input on Proposed Sanford-Fairview Merger
ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is looking to hear from the general public on the proposed merger of Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health. His office has set up a dedicated form on the Attorney General’s website for people to leave comments about the merger.
Minnesota’s overall hospital safety rises 12 positions in national ranking
(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog increased from 25% in spring 2022 to 32.6% in fall 2022. The state rose from 30th overall to 18th place in the rankings. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed...
Spending on experiences expected to drive more holiday shopping this year
ST PAUL, Minn. — An estimated 166 million people will do some of their holiday shopping this weekend, but more and more are electing to buy gifts that are outside the box. According to both national and local holiday spending surveys conducted by Deloitte, spending on experiences — think concert tickets, sporting events, classes and meals out — continues to rebound in a major way following the pandemic. In fact, it's expected to help make up for an otherwise lackluster year of gift-giving.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
740thefan.com
Minnesota legislators push for gun reform
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The mass shooting in Virginia, the second in four days in the U.S., has renewed some Democrats’ push at the Minnesota Legislature for universal background checks, a “red flag” law, and other anti-gun-violence measures. Shoreview Rep. Kelly Moller, incoming chair of the...
Native high school students help restore former St. Paul dumping site into its original sacred land
ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Wednesday, a little over a dozen Native American high schoolers spent the day along the Mississippi River in St. Paul, nurturing the land and getting in touch with their culture.It was led by Migizi, a nonprofit which focuses on development and continued education for Native youth in the Twin Cities.Their goal was to restore and honor the sacred land it once was. For decades, it was an unofficial city dumping site and a common target for vandalism. However, since 2013, the Lower Phalen Creek Project, which is Native-led, has been working to restore the area.To...
fox9.com
Minnesota family continues 89-year Turkey Bowl Thanksgiving tradition
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Thanksgiving tradition for a Minnesota family continued Thursday morning – for the 89th year, teams took the field for the Battis-Bohen Bowl. It was a mix of first-timers and veterans, with football and Thanksgiving pulling them together. The Battis-Bohen Bowl's roots date...
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
Minnesota State Park admission is free on Friday
Fort Snelling State Park in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Jan Ramstad. Admission to all 75 of Minnesota's state parks and recreation areas will be free on Friday in celebration of one of four "Free Park Days" this year. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources started the initiative back in...
Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.
KARE
European Christmas Market returns to St. Paul's Union Depot
ST PAUL, Minn. — A holiday tradition is returning to St. Paul starting Thanksgiving weekend. The European Christmas Market opens at Union Depot on Friday, Nov. 25. The annual event is billed as "the most authentic traditional holiday market of its kind in Minnesota, offering a unique shopping experience, family-friendly entertainment & intercultural activities."
KEYC
Extra DWI enforcement for holiday season
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Patrol is advising of extra DWI enforcement as we head into this holiday season. The enforcement campaign begins tomorrow, November 23rd and will continue through New Year’s Eve. State Patrol reminds drivers that intoxicated driving isn’t limited to alcohol. DWI charges can...
Some Minnesotans skip malls, shop secondhand Black Friday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Millions across the country will hit store and shop online sales on Black Friday in hopes of locking down deals of the season. But some in Minnesota took an antique approach to the day of discounts, skipping the mall for vintage stores instead.Inside Hunt and Gather in Minneapolis, customers searched for unique gifts that only a secondhand shop would offer."I like the added challenge. Anyone can look in a circular or look online and see what's on sale, but in these little vintage shops you never know what you're going to find," said Alex Klute.The National Retail Federation...
voiceofalexandria.com
Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating
(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
Dozens gather in downtown MPLS for candlelight vigil to remember victims of Club Q shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — Some members of the Twin Cities community stood in solidarity with the Club Q shooting victims and their loved ones Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil. Under a rainbow flag hung with pride, a symbol of unity waved above those standing together outside the Saloon in downtown Minneapolis.
utahutes.com
Runnin' Utes Return Home to Face St. Thomas
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's basketball team returns home to the friendly confines of the Jon M. Huntsman Center where it'll face off against St. Thomas on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. (MT). Jacob Tobey will walk fans through the action in the first meeting ever...
