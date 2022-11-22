MINNEAPOLIS -- Millions across the country will hit store and shop online sales on Black Friday in hopes of locking down deals of the season. But some in Minnesota took an antique approach to the day of discounts, skipping the mall for vintage stores instead.Inside Hunt and Gather in Minneapolis, customers searched for unique gifts that only a secondhand shop would offer."I like the added challenge. Anyone can look in a circular or look online and see what's on sale, but in these little vintage shops you never know what you're going to find," said Alex Klute.The National Retail Federation...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO