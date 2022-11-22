ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KOAT 7

NMSU addresses fatal shooting for first time publicly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State University Officials leaving many questions unanswered at Wednesday’s press conference, as there is still a lot to learn about the fatal shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus last weekend involving 21-year-old basketball player Mike Peake. According to NMSU officials,...
KTSM

Family of Brandon Travis disputes police account of shooting at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The family of the 19-year old University of New Mexico student who was killed Nov. 19 in a shooting that also injured New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake is disputing the police account of what took place.  The family of the deceased Brandon Travis have started a petition on Change.org […]
klaq.com

Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
The Associated Press

Police: Revenge prompted deadly New Mexico campus shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Court records show a plot to enact revenge for a fight during a football game last month resulted in a shootout between students from rival universities in New Mexico that left one person dead and a basketball player injured. A pair of University of New Mexico students face charges of aggravated battery and conspiracy in connection with the plan to lure the New Mexico State University player to campus while he was in town for a game. A criminal complaint filed by state police details what led up to the early Saturday shooting on the Albuquerque...
KTSM

UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico Students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
KTSM

Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
KVIA ABC-7

Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
krwg.org

Silver City Report-Tamal Fiesta and more

Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, about the recent Tamal Fiesta Y Mas, a body found recently in the Gila National Forest, and more. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
KVIA

Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
KTSM

EPPD requesting public’s help finding missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing man from Arizona that was last known to be in El Paso. 34-year-old Jonathon Thomas Woods was just recently reported missing to El Paso Police by his family but they last heard from […]
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested for Canutillo shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was arrested Wednesday as one of the persons responsible for a shooting that happened in the Canutillo area Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a release they took 22-year-old Andre Bryce Gilmer into custody Wednesday for the shooting that happened at the 7100 block of 3rd The post Man arrested for Canutillo shooting appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets

EL PASO, Texas -- If you follow El Paso Police's Traffic Twitter account to stay in the loop about crashes and traffic you might expect them to steer clear of expressing personal beliefs publicly, but that is not the case. El Paso Police Traffic's Twitter account has been liking tweets supporting right-wing beliefs. The El Paso Police The post El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas -- A deadly crash Wednesday night shut down a highway that connects El Paso with several smaller cities in West Texas and Southern New Mexico. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 62-180 in Hudspeth County, which is Montana Avenue, just outside of the El Paso County line. Police said one person died The post Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities appeared first on KVIA.
