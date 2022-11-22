Read full article on original website
KVIA
NMSU let their basketball do the talking in first game since deadly shooting involving forward Mike Peake
EL PASO, Texas -- On Friday the Aggies defeated San Diego 90-77 in their first game since a deadly shooting involving forward Mike Peake last Saturday morning. The Aggies went on an 11-0 run early, seemingly putting the events of the past week behind them. NMSU took a 16 point lead into the half.
KOAT 7
NMSU addresses fatal shooting for first time publicly
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State University Officials leaving many questions unanswered at Wednesday’s press conference, as there is still a lot to learn about the fatal shooting at the University of New Mexico’s campus last weekend involving 21-year-old basketball player Mike Peake. According to NMSU officials,...
Family of Brandon Travis disputes police account of shooting at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The family of the 19-year old University of New Mexico student who was killed Nov. 19 in a shooting that also injured New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake is disputing the police account of what took place. The family of the deceased Brandon Travis have started a petition on Change.org […]
klaq.com
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
Police: Revenge prompted deadly New Mexico campus shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Court records show a plot to enact revenge for a fight during a football game last month resulted in a shootout between students from rival universities in New Mexico that left one person dead and a basketball player injured. A pair of University of New Mexico students face charges of aggravated battery and conspiracy in connection with the plan to lure the New Mexico State University player to campus while he was in town for a game. A criminal complaint filed by state police details what led up to the early Saturday shooting on the Albuquerque...
UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico Students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
247Sports
New Mexico State freshman Bol Kuir discusses his transfer to San Diego
San Diego landed a commitment from New Mexico State transfer Bol Kuir. The 7-foot-3, 220 pound big man signed with the Toreros after receiving interest from Boise State, Georgia Tech, Miami among other programs. “I chose San Diego because when I went there I watched them play and practice and...
Former UTEP Head Coach Fired for “Illegal Use of the Hands”
ESPN is reporting that a former Miner football head coach has been fired from his job with the Arizona Cardinals for a groping incident that allegedly took place in Mexico City. Sean Kugler was the head coach of the Miners from 2012 to 2017. Kugler had been serving as the...
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
Police: Shooting involved students from 2 New Mexico schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a men’s basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed, authorities said Sunday. State police...
Former UTEP greats Jones brothers, family help Borderland families enjoy Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP greats Aaron and Alvin Jones and the “A&A All The Way” Foundation are helping families enjoy an thanksgiving meal.This year the foundation partnered with the Khalid Foundation to help even more people in the community. The two foundations had close to 300 turkeys to giveaway today at Hawkins […]
Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
krwg.org
Silver City Report-Tamal Fiesta and more
Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, about the recent Tamal Fiesta Y Mas, a body found recently in the Gila National Forest, and more. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
KVIA
Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
‘El Paso May Get Stronger Earthquakes,’ Says Seismologist
Last week, a 5.4 earthquake centered near Pecos was felt by thousands of people over two hundred miles away in El Paso. And, according to a seismologist at UTEP, we could be in store for even bigger quakes in the future. Aaron Velasco says El Paso could get a 7-point...
EPPD requesting public’s help finding missing man
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing man from Arizona that was last known to be in El Paso. 34-year-old Jonathon Thomas Woods was just recently reported missing to El Paso Police by his family but they last heard from […]
El Pasoans Share The Best Place To Get Caldo in El Paso
Colder temperatures have arrived and that can only mean one thing: CALDO SEASON IS HERE!!. Honestly, I can eat caldo at any time of the year, but it hits the spot best during the winter when the temperatures start dropping. Unfortunately, I have yet to perfect cooking a homemade caldo...
Man arrested for Canutillo shooting
EL PASO, Texas -- A man was arrested Wednesday as one of the persons responsible for a shooting that happened in the Canutillo area Tuesday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a release they took 22-year-old Andre Bryce Gilmer into custody Wednesday for the shooting that happened at the 7100 block of 3rd The post Man arrested for Canutillo shooting appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets
EL PASO, Texas -- If you follow El Paso Police's Traffic Twitter account to stay in the loop about crashes and traffic you might expect them to steer clear of expressing personal beliefs publicly, but that is not the case. El Paso Police Traffic's Twitter account has been liking tweets supporting right-wing beliefs. The El Paso Police The post El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets appeared first on KVIA.
Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas -- A deadly crash Wednesday night shut down a highway that connects El Paso with several smaller cities in West Texas and Southern New Mexico. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 62-180 in Hudspeth County, which is Montana Avenue, just outside of the El Paso County line. Police said one person died The post Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities appeared first on KVIA.
