New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings play on Thanksgiving Day in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 12 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 6:20 p.m. MST on NBC.

The Vikings are a 3-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic : Vikings 30, Patriots 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Vikings should be plenty motivated after their 40-3 loss to the Cowboys last week."

Bookies.com : Bet the over in Patriots vs. Vikings game

Bill Speros writes: "The Vikings will score at least 4 points this week. The Patriots might not throw the ball more than 4 times. This line (Minnesota -3) appears a bit deceptive on the Patriots side."

ESPN : Vikings have a 63.3% chance to win the Week 12 game

The site gives the Patriots a 36.3% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Vikings to cover vs. Patriots

It writes: "Despite what is turning out to be a very ugly loss for the Vikings, this Patriots team has been all over the place this season, and this feels like a bad matchup for New England. I think that Minnesota is going to be able to regroup and come back from to beat the Pats in decisive fashion."

How to watch: NFL Week 12 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Patriots 18.8, Vikings 18.7

The site's formula predicts that the Patriots will win the Week 12 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Take the Vikings to cover vs. Patriots

It writes: "The Vikings come into this one as 3 point favorites, but that feels light. They’re playing at home against a Patriots team that has a non-existent offense. Even if the Vikings offense doesn’t reach it’s normal heights, they’re still almost certain to outpace the Patriots."

