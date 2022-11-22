ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-496 reopens, but some exits remain closed

By Sheldon Krause, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Df6Y_0jJx8gj900

A five-month construction project in the heart of Lansing mostly came to a close Tuesday as 2 miles of Interstate 496 reopened to the public, although some exits and a key bridge will remain closed.

The project, which started in early June, closed down a stretch of the high-traffic highway for nearly half a year. Both eastbound and westbound drivers were directed to surface streets — Malcolm X and St. Joseph.

MDOT earlier this year said work would wrap up by Oct. 15. MDOT officials did not say Tuesday why the work was delayed until November.

Aaron Jenkins, a representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation, confirmed the highway will open "this afternoon."

The $82-million project began as part of a statewide effort to rebuild and repair infrastructure important to the state’s economic well-being.

Trevor Block, Lansing TSC construction engineer for MDOT, said opening this stretch is an important step in the I-496 project.

Block said the road was "getting toward the end of its life" before the project. MDOT also opted to replace aging utilities beneath the highway, including a storm sewer, water mains and other utility conduits.

"We wanted to make sure we get everything replaced all in one project so that we don't have to come back in 10 years and cut out a chunk of it to replace a broken water main, or something like that," he said.

Block also said currently closed exit ramps will remain closed until mid-December, until crews are able install street lights. The Capital Avenue bridge will remain closed through the winter after crews discovered deteriorating steam ducts that need to be replaced.

The portion of highway that is reopening saw an average of just under 50,000 daily drivers in 2021, Block said. Now, they'll mostly be able to return to their standard commutes.

Next year, construction will take place on the approximately 1-mile stretch from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Lansing Road. However, Block said traffic will remain open during that work. MDOT plans to begin the project in March and finish in October or November.

Construction on I-496 first began in 1963 and the highway was completed in 1970. I-496 connects U.S. 127, which runs north-south, to Interstate 69 and 69 which run around the west side of the city.

The freeway underwent a major reconstruction in 2001.

Contact Sheldon Krause at skrause@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @sheldonjkrause.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: I-496 reopens, but some exits remain closed

