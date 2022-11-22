ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

With Verdi's departure, Providence police announce new deputy chief, major

By Mark Reynolds, The Providence Journal
PROVIDENCE — Two longtime Providence police supervisors have been promoted following the retirement of Deputy Chief Thomas A. Verdi.

Maj. Oscar Perez has been promoted to the deputy chief position, which also holds the rank of commander.

Perez will oversee the department's operations.

Meanwhile, Detective Capt. Timothy O'Hara has been promoted to major.

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza credited the department's leaders, including both Perez and O'Hara, with helping reduce crime in the city and with the organization's "forward-thinking" orientation.

Perez, a graduate of Central High School, joined the force in 1994.

His assignments have ranged from working in the Youth Services Bureau as a detective in 2001 to overseeing patrols in South Providence, Washington Park, Elmwood and the Reservoir Triangle neighborhoods.

He has worked in the Intelligence Bureau, Gang Intervention Unit, Neighborhood Response Team, Community Police Bureau and the Narcotics and Organized Crime Bureau.

He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Roger Williams University and a master's degree in criminal justice from Boston University.

Perez serves on the Rhode Island Commission for Prejudice and Bias, Rhode Island Parole Board, Justice Assistance Rhode Island, Rhode Island College Inclusive Excellence Commission, and the board of the Nonviolence Institute.

O’Hara joined the department in 1995. He has commanded the Violent Crime Task Force and also worked within the Robbery Task Force and the Gang Unit.

Most recently he has been commanding officer of the detective bureau. He has a supervised 95 homicide investigations.

He has a bachelor's degree from Rhode Island College.

