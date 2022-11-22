Read full article on original website
Hanover Twp. Police Chief: Tannerite focus of Thanksgiving Day explosion
HANOVER TWP, LUZENE COUNTY (WOLF) — A blast on Thanksgiving morning startled residents across the Wyoming Valley. Hanover Township Police Chief David Lewis heard it too, according to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader. Social media posts and reports in other media say the explosion happened around 11:30...
Black Friday shopping fills the Wyoming Valley Mall
Wilkes-Barre Township, Luzerne Co. — The Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre was full of black Friday shoppers getting their holiday shopping in. A couple of them told us they were not letting long lines or inflation stop them. "It definitely matters but I'm just here to shop," said PJ...
Luzerne Co. Council creates plan for manager search committee
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Council will appoint three citizens to the new manager search committee on January 10th, as long as everything goes as planned. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Brian Swetz has temporarily stepped away from his role as budget/finance division head to serve as acting county manager. As a result. Swetz appointed Budget/Finance Deputy Director Chris Dalessandro as acting budget/finance division head.
Heating problems solved! Lackawanna Co. Trolley Museum to reopen Friday
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The heat is back on! The Lackawanna County Trolley Museum is set to reopen on Friday, November 25th!. Scranton officials announced last Thursday that the Steamtown National Historic Site and the Electric City Trolley Museum would both be closed until further notice due to mechanical issues with their heating systems.
Loud explosion in Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving day
A loud explosion was heard around Wyoming Valley Thanksgiving morning. According to our news gathering partners at the Times Leader, the Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto said it was caused by hunters practicing with explosive Tannerite targets. The Times Leader said police are still investigating the scene and there are...
Authorities ask public to drive safe on Blackout Wednesday
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — State Police along with local police, the state’s DUI association, local police and the Northeast Highway Safety Program came together to get the word out about Blackout Wednesday. They talked about the trend of many people drinking heavily the day before Thanksgiving which prompted...
Sheetz Unleaded 88 gas cheaper this holiday... But what is Unleaded 88?
PA (WOLF) — On Monday, Sheetz gas stations announced that they have lowered the cost of unleaded 88 gas this week to $1.99/gallon. But what exactly is Unleaded 88? And is your vehicle able to use it?. Sheetz says it's doing this for families who want to go get...
Off-duty detective stops attempted robbery in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was detained by an off-duty police officer at a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre following an attempted robbery. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, police responded to the store around 8 AM Tuesday for a reported robbery. Officers were notified that an off-duty officer from Nanticoke City had detained the man accused of attempting to rob the store.
Man from Dominican Republic arrested in Hazleton, faces second deportation
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY - (WOLF) — A man from the Dominican Republic is facing deportation for a second time upon completion of his federal prison sentence for illegal reentry. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA says Tomi Moscat-Lara, 44, received an 18-month prison sentence from...
Dickson City gives free Thanksgiving dinners with help from the community
Dickson City, Lackawanna Co. — We Give Thanks in Dickson City hosted a free thanksgiving dinner in the fire station. The food was donated by local businesses and prepared by volunteers. Judeie Senkow-Richards and her husband Brian took over after the founder stepped down. They went through fourteen turkeys...
Police arrest man found driving vehicle stolen out of California
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Pocono Township Police Department arrested a man early Wednesday morning after they say they found him driving a box truck stolen out of California. Around 1:15 AM Wednesday, police stopped an International box truck with a Minnesota registration after being alerted that...
Overturned cement truck shuts down Main Street in Duryea
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — An overturned cement truck shut down a section of Main Street in Duryea on Wednesday. According to Duryea Police, Main Street is closed from Phoenix Street to Walnut Street as heavy-duty equipment is brought in to turn over and tow the vehicle. Officials say...
The Holiday Season Kicks off in Downtown Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The holiday season is officially in full swing in downtown Scranton!. If you take a walk-through downtown Scranton, you’ll see the city is getting into the holiday spirit, with many storefronts starting to fill up with decorations. As you continue to walk the...
Saint Vincent DePaul's Soup Kitchen prepares for Thanksgiving
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — With Thanksgiving tomorrow, everyone is getting prepared, and soup kitchens are no exception since they have many mouths to feed. Michael Cianciotta, the Director of Saint Vincent DePaul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre, said they have already done most of the preparation. “We’re pretty much ready to...
Police: Scranton man charged after 'inappropriately touching' 7-year-old girl
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — A Scranton man is behind bars after police say he inappropriately touched a 7-year-old girl earlier this week. A Scranton Police Detective investigated the incident after the young girl told officials she was inappropriately touched in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 23rd.
Bloomsburg's Winterfest brings in holiday shoppers
Bloomsburg, Columbia Co. — Over 150 craft vendors from around the state and further gathered for Bloomsburg's Winterfest. Vendors carried everything from Christmas decorations to craft beer. Todays festivities included a chili cook off and live music. The 7 Mountains Parade of Lights went around Bloomsburg and ended at...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to play 2 shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will bring its highly anticipated 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More,” to Wilkes-Barre this Sunday, November 27th for 2 performances at 3 PM and 7:30 PM. For...
Run for the Diamonds celebrates 50th anniversary of women running
Berwick, Columbia Co. — For some people, Thanksgiving started not with eating, but a nine-mile road race. Berwick held their 113th annual Run for the Diamonds. The race has been held annually since 1908 but this year marks the 50th anniversary since the first female runners took the starting line.
Pacers honor former player
Marywood’s new mens basketball coach was hired weeks before the first official practice in October. So far the players have responded to the style of Jon Showers. Jon Showers, New Marywood Coach says, “I think they have done a great job buying into my culture. Compete and Sacrifice are the two things I harped on since I got the job. I got the job October 3rd and I had 12 days before our first practice. We are extremely competitive and it oozes out of use when we play. Can you see our bench and our guys on the floor. Every single coach we have played so far has said how hard our guys play. “
