Marywood’s new mens basketball coach was hired weeks before the first official practice in October. So far the players have responded to the style of Jon Showers. Jon Showers, New Marywood Coach says, “I think they have done a great job buying into my culture. Compete and Sacrifice are the two things I harped on since I got the job. I got the job October 3rd and I had 12 days before our first practice. We are extremely competitive and it oozes out of use when we play. Can you see our bench and our guys on the floor. Every single coach we have played so far has said how hard our guys play. “

SCRANTON, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO